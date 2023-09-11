- Home
Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
No reviews yet
527 W. Washington St. S
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Lunch Dinner
Appetizers
(4pc) Chicken Strips With fries
Jumbo strips of juicy chicken made from breast.
4 pc Garlic Bread Indv
6 pc Mozzarella Sticks
Arancini, Italian Rice Balls
Breaded Mushrooms 1/2 LB
Breaded Mushrooms 1LB
Cheese Filled Bread Sticks (4pc)
Franco Fries
Fried Ravioli (8pc)
Italian Sausage
Meatballs Appetizers
Home Made Italian Meatballs better than your grandma made.
Salads
Cesar Salad Large
Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan.
Cesar Salad Small
Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan.
House Salad Large
0ur house salad-made up of fresh romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, plump black olives, aromatic red onions, oregano, and basil. Lightly drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
House Salad Small
Large Caprese Salad
Small Caprese Salad
Add Grilled Chicken Small
Add Grilled Chicken Large
Hot Sandwiches
Thin Crust Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza Thin
12" Cheese Thin Crust
14" Cheese Thin Crust
16" Cheese Thin Crust
18" Cheese Thin Crust
20" Cheese Thin Crust
16 Bianca Pizza
10" Bianca Pizza
12" Bianca Pizza
14" Bianca Pizza
18" Bianca Pizza
Football Pizza 16x24”
12" Thin Meat Lovers Crust
14" Thin Meat Lovers Crust
10" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
16" Thin meat Lovers Pizza
18" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
20" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
10" Thin Surpreme Pizza
12" Thin Surpreme Pizza
14" Thin Surpreme Pizza
16" Thin Surpreme Pizza
18" Thin Surpreme Pizza
20" Thin Surpreme Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza
16" Deep Dish Cheese
10" Deep Dish Cheese
12" Deep Dish Cheese
14" Deep Dish Cheese
10" Deep Dish Meat Lovers
12" Deep Dish Meat Lovers
14" Deep Dish Meat Lovers
16" Deep Dish Meat Lovers
10" Deep Dish Surpreme
12" Deep Dish Surpreme
14" Deep Dish Surpreme
16" Deep Dish Surpreme
Stuffed Pizza
10” Stuffed Cheese
12” Stuffed Cheese
14” Stuffed Cheese
16” Stuffed Cheese
10" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza
Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.
12" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza
Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.
14" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza
Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.
16" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza
10" Stuffed Meat Lovers
12" Stuffed Meat Lovers
14" Stuffed Meat Lovers
16" Stuffed Meat Lovers
Gourmet Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza 10" Thin
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12" Thin
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14" Thin
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16" Thin
BBQ Chicken Pizza 18" Thin
Calabres 10"
Calabres 12"
Calabres 14"
Special think Crust light and fluffy with fresh Pomodoro sauce, basil, olive oil and Italian sausage.
Hawaiian Pizza 10" Thin
Hawaiian Pizza 12" Thin
Hawaiian Pizza 14" Thin
Hawaiian Pizza 16" Thin
Hawaiian Pizza 18" Thin
Margherita Pizza 12" Small
Margherita Pizza 14" Medium
Margherita Pizza 16" Large
Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Margherita Pizza 18" Large
Margherita Pizza 20" Large
Picante Pizza 10"
Picante Pizza 12"
Picante Pizza 14"
Picante Pizza 16"
Picante Pizza 18"
Romano Pizza 12”
Romano Pizza 14”
Romano Pizza 16”
PASTA
Baked Gnocchi w/ Marinara
Baked Penne
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta of choice and Small House Salad
Gnocchi w/ Marinara
Homemade Italian Potato Dumplings
Ravioli Dinner 12pc
Ravioli is an authentic Italian cuisine, popular for its unique shape and rich taste. In fact, the delicious recipes of classic Italian ravioli have become quite popular across the world.
Spaghetti
Rigatoni
GLUTEN FREE Baked Penne
SPECIALS
DESSERTS
CATERING
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Spaghetti with Home Made Marinara
Rigatoni w/ Italian Sausage and Green Peppers
Rigatoni w/ Home Made Italian Sausage and Roasted Green Peppers
Grilled Assorted Vegetables
Fresh Hand Picked Vegetables Grilled the Italian Way
Rustic Potatoes
Slow Roasted Hand Cut Rustic Potatoes Seasoned Italian Original.
Chicken Vesuvio
This Chicago original is a one-pan dish that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven. It's made with browned chicken-on-the-bone pieces, baked with garlic, onion, and yukon gold potato wedges sopped in white wine. Its named after Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Campania, Italy.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-American dish of golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Marsala is a brandy-fortified wine from Sicily.
Chicken Parmigiana
Authentic chicken parmesan! Tender breaded chicken topped with hearty tomato sauce, melted cheese, and lots of herbs. This DELICIOUS Italian classic is one my family has been making for years.
Lemon Chicken
This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is exquisite. The light and luscious lemon sauce really pops without being too acidic; it is simply divine.
Veal Scallopini with Rustic Potatoes
This is a dish that originated in Italy. The word comes from the Italian scaloppa, meaning a small scallop or slice of meat. Veal is one of the most tender and prized meats available. It makes some of the best meat dishes on the planet, including Francos Veal Scallopini.
Assorted Fruit
Home Made Tiramisu
The literal meaning of Tiramisu in Italian is “pick me up” or “cheer me up”. As the name implies, this is an iconic Italian dessert that is served at the end of the meal that hopefully “cheers you up”. Italy’s iconic dessert is made of layers of Savoiardi ladyfingers biscuits dipped one by one in a whipped mixture of mascarpone and a fine blend of different coffee powders and a bite of Marsala wine and a sprinkle of chocolate powder.
Home Made Italian Cannoli
A Cannoli is a form of pastry that originated on the Island of Sicily. Most cannoli consist of tube-shaped shells of deep fried pastry dough that are then filled with a slightly sweet and creamy filling, that’s usually made from ricotta cheese.
Insalata Di Casa
Italian House Salad with Imported Balsamic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and choice Olives Tomatoes and Onions.
Cesar Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese Imported
Cesar Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese Imported
BEER/WINE
DOUBLE SHOT
WEEKEND PASTA SPECIALS
Pizza By The Slice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to an authentic Italian Trattoria here in Okie land. A Trattoria is traditionally family owned, casual, rustic neighborhood restaurants found throughout all of Italy that serve fresh, unassuming, conventional local food. Traditional trattorias in Italy serve wine by the Decanter instead of the bottle. It’s a unique, fun little difference that many customers enjoy. Food comes out quick and the menu is simple and to the point. You have delicious flavors of Chef Franco Order delivery by calling 918-258-6464.
527 W. Washington St. S, Broken Arrow, OK 74012