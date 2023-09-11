Lunch Dinner

Appetizers

(4pc) Chicken Strips With fries

$12.99

Jumbo strips of juicy chicken made from breast.

4 pc Garlic Bread Indv

$5.99
6 pc Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99
Arancini, Italian Rice Balls

$7.99
Breaded Mushrooms 1/2 LB

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms 1LB

$14.99

Cheese Filled Bread Sticks (4pc)

$9.99

Franco Fries

$2.99
Fried Ravioli (8pc)

$10.99

Italian Sausage

$6.99
Meatballs Appetizers

$8.99

Home Made Italian Meatballs better than your grandma made.

Salads

Cesar Salad Large

$8.99

Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan.

Cesar Salad Small

$6.99

Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan.

House Salad Large

$9.59

0ur house salad-made up of fresh romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, plump black olives, aromatic red onions, oregano, and basil. Lightly drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

House Salad Small

$7.99

Large Caprese Salad

$10.99

Small Caprese Salad

$7.99

Add Grilled Chicken Small

$3.99

Add Grilled Chicken Large

$5.99

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99
Chicago Italian Beef

$12.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich with or without Marinara add sweet ot hot peper 1.00 extra

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

CALZONE

Calzone 10"

$11.99
Calzone 12"

$13.99
Calzone 14"

$16.99

Thin Crust Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza Thin

$10.99
12" Cheese Thin Crust

$13.99
14" Cheese Thin Crust

$16.99
16" Cheese Thin Crust

$19.99
18" Cheese Thin Crust

$23.99

20" Cheese Thin Crust

$27.99

16 Bianca Pizza

$21.99

10" Bianca Pizza

$11.99

12" Bianca Pizza

$14.99

14" Bianca Pizza

$17.99

18" Bianca Pizza

$24.99
Football Pizza 16x24”

$34.99
12" Thin Meat Lovers Crust

$17.99

14" Thin Meat Lovers Crust

$22.99

10" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

16" Thin meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

18" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.99

20" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$32.99

10" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$21.99

12" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$26.99

14" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$33.99

16" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$37.99

18" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$43.99

20" Thin Surpreme Pizza

$47.99

Deep Dish Pizza

16" Deep Dish Cheese

$27.99
10" Deep Dish Cheese

$13.99
12" Deep Dish Cheese

$17.99
14" Deep Dish Cheese

$22.99

10" Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$25.99

12" Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$31.99

14" Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$34.99

16" Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$41.99

10" Deep Dish Surpreme

$26.99

12" Deep Dish Surpreme

$34.99

14" Deep Dish Surpreme

$38.99

16" Deep Dish Surpreme

$53.99

Stuffed Pizza

10” Stuffed Cheese

$15.99
12” Stuffed Cheese

$19.99
14” Stuffed Cheese

$24.99
16” Stuffed Cheese

$29.99
10" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza

$24.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.

12" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza

$28.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.

14" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza

$32.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza filled with Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella.

16" Siciliana Stuffed Pizza

$49.99

10" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$23.99

12" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$27.99

14" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$29.99

16" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$33.99

Gourmet Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10" Thin

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12" Thin

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14" Thin

$21.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16" Thin

$24.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 18" Thin

$27.99

Calabres 10"

$13.99

Calabres 12"

$15.99

Calabres 14"

$21.99

Special think Crust light and fluffy with fresh Pomodoro sauce, basil, olive oil and Italian sausage.

Hawaiian Pizza 10" Thin

$12.99

Hawaiian Pizza 12" Thin

$14.99

Hawaiian Pizza 14" Thin

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza 16" Thin

$19.99

Hawaiian Pizza 18" Thin

$24.99
Margherita Pizza 12" Small

$15.99
Margherita Pizza 14" Medium

$17.99
Margherita Pizza 16" Large

$22.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Margherita Pizza 18" Large

$24.99
Margherita Pizza 20" Large

$27.99

Picante Pizza 10"

$14.99

Picante Pizza 12"

$17.99

Picante Pizza 14"

$21.99

Picante Pizza 16"

$24.99

Picante Pizza 18"

$27.99

Romano Pizza 12”

$15.99

Romano Pizza 14”

$18.99

Romano Pizza 16”

$22.99

PASTA

Baked Gnocchi w/ Marinara

$14.99
Baked Penne

$14.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta of choice and Small House Salad

Gnocchi w/ Marinara

$12.99

Homemade Italian Potato Dumplings

Ravioli Dinner 12pc

$12.99

Ravioli is an authentic Italian cuisine, popular for its unique shape and rich taste. In fact, the delicious recipes of classic Italian ravioli have become quite popular across the world.

Spaghetti

$12.99

Rigatoni

$16.99

GLUTEN FREE Baked Penne

$15.99

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free 12" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

SPECIALS

14" Thin Meat Lovers w/ FREE 10" Cheese

$23.99
Spaghetti Meatballs Garlic Bread

$14.99
14” Calzone Meat Lovers w/ Free 10” Cheese

$31.94
14” Deep Dish Meat Lovers w/ Free 10” Cheese

$34.99

DESSERTS

Cannoli Chocolate Covered

$5.99

Cannoli Homemade Italian

$5.79

Fried Dough

$7.99
Italian Chocolate Pizza

$12.99

Homemade Pizza Smothered in Imported Italian hazelnut Chocolate speckled with powdered sugar and layered with fresh organic strawberries.

Tiramisu

$8.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

$3.99

Cans of Pop

$1.99

Bottle of Pop

$2.99

Bottle of Water

$2.99

Glass of Water

CATERING

Fettuccine Alfredo

$69.99+

Homemade Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$59.99+

Spaghetti with Home Made Marinara

Rigatoni w/ Italian Sausage and Green Peppers

$74.99+

Rigatoni w/ Home Made Italian Sausage and Roasted Green Peppers

Grilled Assorted Vegetables

$69.99+

Fresh Hand Picked Vegetables Grilled the Italian Way

Rustic Potatoes

$49.99+

Slow Roasted Hand Cut Rustic Potatoes Seasoned Italian Original.

Chicken Vesuvio

$84.99+

This Chicago original is a one-pan dish that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven. It's made with browned chicken-on-the-bone pieces, baked with garlic, onion, and yukon gold potato wedges sopped in white wine. Its named after Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Campania, Italy.

Chicken Marsala

$69.99+

Chicken Marsala is an Italian-American dish of golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Marsala is a brandy-fortified wine from Sicily.

Chicken Parmigiana

$79.99+

Authentic chicken parmesan! Tender breaded chicken topped with hearty tomato sauce, melted cheese, and lots of herbs. This DELICIOUS Italian classic is one my family has been making for years.

Lemon Chicken

$76.99+

This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is exquisite. The light and luscious lemon sauce really pops without being too acidic; it is simply divine.

Veal Scallopini with Rustic Potatoes

$103.99+

This is a dish that originated in Italy. The word comes from the Italian scaloppa, meaning a small scallop or slice of meat. Veal is one of the most tender and prized meats available. It makes some of the best meat dishes on the planet, including Francos Veal Scallopini.

Assorted Fruit

$42.99+
Home Made Tiramisu

$63.99+

The literal meaning of Tiramisu in Italian is “pick me up” or “cheer me up”. As the name implies, this is an iconic Italian dessert that is served at the end of the meal that hopefully “cheers you up”. Italy’s iconic dessert is made of layers of Savoiardi ladyfingers biscuits dipped one by one in a whipped mixture of mascarpone and a fine blend of different coffee powders and a bite of Marsala wine and a sprinkle of chocolate powder.

Home Made Italian Cannoli

$65.99+

A Cannoli is a form of pastry that originated on the Island of Sicily. Most cannoli consist of tube-shaped shells of deep fried pastry dough that are then filled with a slightly sweet and creamy filling, that’s usually made from ricotta cheese.

Insalata Di Casa

$19.99+

Italian House Salad with Imported Balsamic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and choice Olives Tomatoes and Onions.

Cesar Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese Imported

$19.99+

Cesar Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese Imported

BEER/WINE

Beer

$6.50

Beer- Draft

$6.00

Tax- Beer bottle- tax

$1.60

Tax- Beer draft - tax

$1.47

Tax- Wine bottle- tax

$4.12

Tax- Wine glass -tax

$2.33

Wine -Bottle

$26.99

Wine -Glass

$9.50

DOUBLE SHOT

10" DOUBLE SHOT

$19.99

12" DOUBLE SHOT

$25.99

14" DOUBLE SHOT

$29.99

16" DOUBLE SHOT

$34.99

18" DOUBLE SHOT

$44.99

WEEKEND PASTA SPECIALS

Carbonara with Guanciale

$24.99

Chicken Alfredo

$24.99

Homemade Pappardelle

$24.99

Lasagna - Meat

$24.99

Lasagna - Spinach

$24.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.99

Homemade Gnocchi w/ Pancetta

$22.99

Braciole

$24.99

Homemade Gnocchi w/ sausage

$22.99

Homemade pasta w/ sausage

$22.99

Pizza By The Slice

Thin Cheese Slice

$4.99

Thin Sausage slice

$5.99

Thin Pepperoni slice

$5.99

Deep Dish Pepperoni slice

$7.99

Deep Dish Surpreme Slice

$8.99

