Frasketta Pizza Romana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve authentic Roman-style pizza “al Taglio”. Our delicious crust is made with a blend of Italian flours, topped with imported specialties and fresh local produce.
Location
400 North Salem Street, Apex, NC 27502
Gallery