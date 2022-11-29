Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fratelli's Salisbury

review star

No reviews yet

925 Snow Hill Rd.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Crab Cakes
14” Pizza
Single Crab Cake

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.00+

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Fried tender calamari lightly breaded, flash fried. Served with our marinara sauce.

Clams Casino

$10.00

Our twist to an old favorite. Chopped Clams, bacon, and Italian spices on a half shell.

Crab Balls

$19.00

Bite size version of our signature crab cake fried to perfection.

Crab Dip

$13.00

Crab Pretzel

$19.00

A large soft pretzel topped with our jumbo lump crab cake with melted mozzarella cheese.

Crab Toast

$19.00

4 slices of our homemade Bread topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Sliced Zucchini served with Marinara.

Wings

$15.00

Crab Cake Egg Rolls App

$16.00

Pizza

10” Pizza

$10.00

14” Pizza

$12.00

Pasta

Baked Manicotti

$13.00

Three extra large homemade Manicotti stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and baked in Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Baked Penne

$13.00

Penne Pasta with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Baked in Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Fresh breaded Eggplant sauteed then baked with Cheeses and Tomato sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Fettuccine Pesto Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, EVOO, Basil Pesto over Fettuccine with Balsamic Drizzle. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Lasagna

$14.00

Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Penne Al Vodka

$13.00

Fresh Mushrooms and Tomatoes in a Pink Vodka Cream Sauce over Penne. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Sausage Fettuccini

$15.00

Italian Sausage with Black Olives, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce . Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Southern Italian Sampler

$27.00

Chicken Parmigiana, Manicotti, & Lasagna. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.00

Bacon & Mushrooms in Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Stuffed Shells with Meat Sauce

$13.00

Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Tortellini Alla Fini

$16.00

Pastas filled with cheese and herbs, and sauteed in a rich cream sauce with peas, ham, and mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Create Your Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.00

Linguine

$10.00

Fettuccine

$10.00

Penne

$10.00

Angel Hair

$10.00

Gluten Free

$13.00

Whole Wheat

$13.00

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast and Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast cooked in Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Served over Linguine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Pesto Caprese

$21.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, EVOO, Pesto, & Balsamic Drizzle over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Carbonara

$22.00

Bacon & Mushrooms in Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Chesapeake

$36.00

Boneless Chicken Breast topped with our famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake in a Lemon Butter Cream Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Francaise

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast dipped in Egg and grated Parmesan Cheese, sauteed in a Lemon Butter sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Oscar

$24.00

Boneless Chicken breast topped with Asparagus and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat in a Cream Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms, Capers, White Wine, and Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Chicken Umbertina

$21.00

Boneless Chicken Breast topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, sauteed with White Wine, Italian Herbs, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Seafood

Flounder Francaise

$22.00

Flounder breaded in Egg and grated Parmesen Cheese, sauteed in Butter & Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Flounder Italiano

$22.00

Flounder broiled with Lemon, Butter and Seasonings. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Linguine White Clams

$19.00

Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Creamy Garlic Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Linguini RED Clams

$19.00

Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Scallop Platter

$26.00

Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Scallop Scampi

$26.00

Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Seafood Alfredo

$29.00

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, and Shrimp sauteed in an Alfredo Sauce. Served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Seafood Marinara

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, and Shrimp sauteed in a Tomato Marinara Sauce over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Seafood Platter

$39.00

Our famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Scallops & a Filet of Flounder. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Al Vodka

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes, in a Vodka Pink Cream Sauce served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Pesto Caprese

$25.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, with Balsamic Drizzle & Shrimp! Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Fra Diablo

$23.00

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a Spicey Marinara Sauce and Italian Spices. Served over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Parmesan

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp baked in Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served over homemade pasta. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Broiled or Fried! Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Stuffed FLOUNDER

$32.00

Flounder stuffed with Crab meat and topped with Provolone Cheese and broiled to a golden brown. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Stuffed SHRIMP

$32.00

Three Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab meat and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

White Wine, Garlic, and Butter. Served over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Crab Cakes

2 Crab Cakes

$38.00

Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.

Single Crab Cake

$24.00

One Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. Served with salad & breadsticks.

Crab Cake Veneziana

$39.00

Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes Broiled to perfection topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Steaks & Veal

Veal Francese

$24.00

Veal dipped in Egg and grated Parmesan cheese, sauteed in Lemon Butter sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Veal sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Veal Oscar

$26.00

Veal topped with Asparagus and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat in an Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Veal lightly breaded and fried topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and baked. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Veal Piccata

$24.00

Veal sauteed with Mushrooms, Capers, White Wine and Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana & Pasta

$6.00

Kids Meatball Parmigiana

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Crab Cake Side

$19.00

Side Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00

Side Fresh Mozzarella

$6.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Bread Sticks (4)

$2.00

Side Dressing

$3.00

Side Fett Alfredo

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Italian Sausage (1 Sausage)

$3.00

Side Meat Balls

$6.00

Side Meat Sauce

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$3.00

Side Roasted Potato

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fratelli's image
Fratelli's image
Fratelli's image

