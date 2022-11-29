Fratelli's Salisbury
925 Snow Hill Rd.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Fried tender calamari lightly breaded, flash fried. Served with our marinara sauce.
Clams Casino
Our twist to an old favorite. Chopped Clams, bacon, and Italian spices on a half shell.
Crab Balls
Bite size version of our signature crab cake fried to perfection.
Crab Dip
Crab Pretzel
A large soft pretzel topped with our jumbo lump crab cake with melted mozzarella cheese.
Crab Toast
4 slices of our homemade Bread topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Zucchini Chips
Sliced Zucchini served with Marinara.
Wings
Crab Cake Egg Rolls App
Pasta
Baked Manicotti
Three extra large homemade Manicotti stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and baked in Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Baked Penne
Penne Pasta with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Baked in Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Cheese Ravioli
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh breaded Eggplant sauteed then baked with Cheeses and Tomato sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Fettuccine Pesto Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, EVOO, Basil Pesto over Fettuccine with Balsamic Drizzle. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Fettucine Alfredo
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Lasagna
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Penne Al Vodka
Fresh Mushrooms and Tomatoes in a Pink Vodka Cream Sauce over Penne. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Sausage Fettuccini
Italian Sausage with Black Olives, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce . Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Southern Italian Sampler
Chicken Parmigiana, Manicotti, & Lasagna. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bacon & Mushrooms in Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Stuffed Shells with Meat Sauce
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Tortellini Alla Fini
Pastas filled with cheese and herbs, and sauteed in a rich cream sauce with peas, ham, and mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Create Your Pasta
Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Boneless Chicken Breast and Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Cacciatore
Boneless Chicken Breast cooked in Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Served over Linguine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Pesto Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, EVOO, Pesto, & Balsamic Drizzle over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Carbonara
Bacon & Mushrooms in Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Chesapeake
Boneless Chicken Breast topped with our famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake in a Lemon Butter Cream Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Francaise
Boneless Chicken Breast dipped in Egg and grated Parmesan Cheese, sauteed in a Lemon Butter sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Oscar
Boneless Chicken breast topped with Asparagus and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat in a Cream Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms, Capers, White Wine, and Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Umbertina
Boneless Chicken Breast topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, sauteed with White Wine, Italian Herbs, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Seafood
Flounder Francaise
Flounder breaded in Egg and grated Parmesen Cheese, sauteed in Butter & Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Flounder Italiano
Flounder broiled with Lemon, Butter and Seasonings. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Linguine White Clams
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Creamy Garlic Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Linguini RED Clams
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Scallop Platter
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Scallop Scampi
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Seafood Alfredo
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, and Shrimp sauteed in an Alfredo Sauce. Served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Seafood Marinara
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, and Shrimp sauteed in a Tomato Marinara Sauce over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Seafood Platter
Our famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Scallops & a Filet of Flounder. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Al Vodka
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes, in a Vodka Pink Cream Sauce served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Pesto Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, with Balsamic Drizzle & Shrimp! Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Fra Diablo
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a Spicey Marinara Sauce and Italian Spices. Served over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Parmesan
Jumbo Shrimp baked in Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served over homemade pasta. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Platter
(6) Jumbo Shrimp Broiled or Fried! Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Stuffed FLOUNDER
Flounder stuffed with Crab meat and topped with Provolone Cheese and broiled to a golden brown. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Stuffed SHRIMP
Three Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab meat and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Shrimp Scampi
White Wine, Garlic, and Butter. Served over Linguini. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Crab Cakes
2 Crab Cakes
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
Single Crab Cake
One Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. Served with salad & breadsticks.
Crab Cake Veneziana
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes Broiled to perfection topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Steaks & Veal
Veal Francese
Veal dipped in Egg and grated Parmesan cheese, sauteed in Lemon Butter sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Veal Oscar
Veal topped with Asparagus and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat in an Alfredo Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Veal Parmesan
Veal lightly breaded and fried topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and baked. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Veal Piccata
Veal sauteed with Mushrooms, Capers, White Wine and Lemon. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Kids Menu
Sides
Asparagus
Broccoli
Crab Cake Side
Side Gluten Free Pasta
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Bread Sticks (4)
Side Dressing
Side Fett Alfredo
Side French Fries
Side Italian Sausage (1 Sausage)
Side Meat Balls
Side Meat Sauce
Side Mushrooms
Side Pasta Marinara
Side Roasted Potato
Side Vegetable
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804