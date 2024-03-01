- Home
Frenchy's Saltwater Cafe
419 Poinsettia Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33767
Stone Crab
Appetizers
- Buffalo Shrimp$9.95
Lightly fried and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce (hot or mildy hot) and served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
- Calamari$12.95
Hand breaded and deep fried. served with honey mustard or marinara sauce
- Ceviche$13.95
Shrimp, scallops and snapper marinated in citrus juices with tomatoes, red pepper, jalapenos, red onion, garlic and cilantro. served with blue corn chips
- Chicken Wings$6.95
Fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce (Hot, Mildly Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Baby Ray's or Gold Mustard) served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$10.95
Large shrimp rolled in coconut flakes, lightly fried and served with house made marmalade sauce.
- Conch Fritters$9.95
Loaded with Conch and veggies, served with our house made tangy Bahamian sauce- spicy
- Crab Cake$11.95
Our own hand-crafted crab jumbo lump crab cake served with garlic aioli
- Cracked Conch$12.95
Key west style, lightly fried and served with house made tangy Bahamian sauce
- Grouper Eggrolls$10.95
Our own hand-crafted egg rolls filled with fresh cajun grouper, corn, black beans, cilantro, red pepper, onion and jack cheese. served with a side of tropical jalapeno dipping sauce
- Fire Island Shrimp$9.95
Crispy fried shrimp in Saltwater's signature "Fire Island Sauce"
- Fish Spread$9.95
Fish smoked in house and served with crackers and lemon.
- 1/2 Boiled Shrimp$10.95
Frenchy's first signature item served Greek style. Served hot or cold
- Full Boiled Shrimp$17.95
Frenchy's first signature item served Greek style. Served hot or cold
- 1/2 Garlic Crab Fries$6.95
Beer battered fries tossed in garlic parsley butter, topped with garlic aioli, Bay seasoning and Snow Crab.
- Full Garlic Crab Fries$11.95
Beer battered fried tossed in garlic butter and parsley, topped with garlic aioli, bay seasoning and snow crab
- Gator Tail$12.95
Made to order with a spicy Cajun breading and served with a Bayou BBQ sauce.
- Jalapeno Hush Puppies$4.95
Served with our tangy Bahamian sauce.
- Grouper Nugget Appetizer$15.95
A half pound of fresh grouper nuggets lightly breaded and fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce.
- Baked Octopus$16.95
Tender chopped octopus in garlic butter topped with pepperoncini's and feta cheese.
- Grilled Octopus$18.95
Char-grilled octopus and served with spring mix, cucumbers, feta cheese and lemon sauce.
- Onion Straws$6.95
Thinly sliced, breaded and fried, served with our housemade tangy Bahamian sauce.
- Pretzel$9.95
A delicious baked soft pretzel shaped like our famous Frenchy's fish bone logo ~ served with a warm cheese sauce and honey dijon mustard on the side (contains no fish)
- Stuffed Avocado$13.95
Lightly char-grilled avocado halves stuffed with tuna poke (contains macadamia nuts) on a bed of sticky rice and seaweed drizzled with a sweet chili sauce.
- Tuna Nachos$13.95
Housemade blue corn tortilla chips loaded with ahi tuna, eel sauce, gochujang sauce, avocado purée, pico de gallo, green onions and fresh mangos!
- Chicken Nachos$12.95
Shredded chicken marinated in chipotle seasoning and sauteed onions served over warm blue corn tortilla chips and topped with queso, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, and sour cream.
Grouper Sandwich
- Original Grouper$14.95
Beer battered and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar.
- Grilled Grouper$14.95
Grilled grouper filet topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and tartar.
- Cajun Grouper$14.95
Grouper filet grilled with Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, and tartar.
- Jerk Grouper$14.95
Grouper filet grilled with jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and jerk sauce.
- Buffalo Grouper$14.95
Lightly battered and fried and tossed in our housemade hot or mildly hot buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
- Reuben$15.95
Grilled grouper topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island, and Swiss cheese served on marble rye bread.
- Fried Grouper$14.95
Lightly breaded and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and tartar.
Super Grouper
- Super Grouper Original$18.95
Beer battered and fried grouper filet topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar.
- Super Grouper Grilled$18.95
Seasoned and grilled grouper filet topped with lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese, and tartar.
- Super Grouper Cajun$18.95
Grilled in Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and parmesan cheese.
- Super Grouper Jerk$18.95
Grilled in Jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheeses, and jerk sace.
- Super Grouper Buffalo$18.95
Lightly breaded and fried and tossed in our housemade hot or mildly hot buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
- Super Grouper Reuben$19.95
Grilled grouper topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing , and Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye bread.
Snapper Sandwich
- Grilled Snapper$15.95
Seasoned and grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and provolone cheese.
- Cajun Snapper$15.95
Grilled in Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and parmesan cheese.
- Jerk Snapper$15.95
Grilled in Jerk seasonings and topped with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese.
- Fried Snapper$15.95
Lightly battered and fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and provolone cheese.
- Original Snapper$15.95
Super Snapper
- Super Snapper Grilled$18.95
Seasoned and grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and provolone cheese.
- Super Snapper Cajun$18.95
Grilled with Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato. tartar, and parmesan cheese.
- Super Snapper Jerk$18.95
Grilled with Jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and jerk sauce.
- Super Snapper Fried$18.95
Lightly battered and fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and provolone cheese.
- Super Snapper Original$18.95
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled and seasoned chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone cheese, and mayo.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Cajun seasoned and grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, and mayo.
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled with jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and jerk sauce.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Lightly battered and fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Lightly battered and fried and tossed in your choice of our housemade hot or mildly hot buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese,
- Monterey Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and red onion.
- Pub Burger$11.95
Fresh sirloin burger topped with bacon, onion straws and warm cheese sauce.
- Sirloiner Burger$10.95
Fresh chopped sirloin topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, relish, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
- Beyond Burger$11.95
A revolutionary plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and American cheese.
- Steak Hoagie$9.95
Sliced steak grilled, onions and green peppers topped with white American cheese on an Amoroso roll. Jalapeños on request.
- Tropical Chk Pocket$12.95
Housemade chicken salad with mandarin oranges and toasted coconut stuffed in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and chopped walnuts served with a side of fresh fruit and honey mustard.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$13.95
Our housemade jumbo lump crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli served on an onion roll.
Salads
- Almond Encrusted Snapper$18.95
Fresh grilled American Red Snapper encrusted with almonds on a bed of spring mix, red onions, sliced strawberries, feta cheese, and strawberry balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
- Tropical Chicken Walnut Salad$12.95
A refreshing chicken salad mixed with mayo, mandarin oranges, and toasted coconut. on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and chopped walnuts. Served with a side of fresh fruit, banana bread, and side of honey mustard all i n a tortilla bowl.
- Yellowfin Tuna Salad$13.95
Sesame encrusted tuna seared to your liking and served over field greens, chopped celery, red onion, carrots, and mandarin oranges. Served with an Asian inspired dressing.
- Fruit Salad$8.95
A mixture of cantaloupe, honeydew, kiwi, strawberries, and grapes served on a bed of lettuce in a tortilla bowl with a side of banana bread.
- Octopus Salad$21.95
Our chopped Greek salad topped with a char-grilled octopus.
- Chopped Greek Salad$9.95
A traditional recipe with a scoop of potato salad.
- Full House Salad$7.95
Iceberg and spring mix topped with red onion, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, carrots, wontons, cucumbers, and croutons.
- Side House$5.95
Iceberg and spring mix topped with red onion, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, carrots, wontons, cucumbers, and croutons.
- Full Caesar Salad$7.95
- Side Caesar$5.95
Tacos
- Chicken Taco$11.95
your choice of Cajun, grilled, fried, or buffalo. Chicken topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, and cilantro.
- Fish Tacos$16.95
Your choice of grilled, Cajun, fried, or buffalo. Fish topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, and cilantro.( May contain grouper, American Red Snapper, or catch of the day)
- Hawaiian Taco$16.95
Spicy jerk fish topped with lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, jerk sauce, pineapple , and fresh cilantro. (may contain grouper, American Red Snapper, or catch of the day)
- Teq Lime Shrimp$12.95
Citrus marinated shrimp topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and cilantro
Platters
- Chicken Platter$12.95
Fresh tender chicken breast grilled to your liking.
- Coconut Shrimp Platter$16.95
Plump shrimp rolled in coconut flakes then deep-fried and served with housemade marmalade sauce.
- Shrimp and Scallop Platter$17.95
- Snow Crab Legs$34.95
1 ¼ pounds of snow crab legs served with butter and a choice of two sides.
- Crispy Orange Duck$32.95
Something you wont find anywhere else, Half of a roasted crispy duck from Maple Leaf Farms quartered and drizzled with a housemade orange glaze.
- Fish and Chips$18.95
- Grouper Platter$18.95
6oz fresh grouper filet prepared grilled, Cajun, Jerk, or fried and served with your choice of two sides.
- Seafood Pot Pie$16.95
A delicious blend of fresh grouper, crab, shrimp, scallops, and clams with potatoes, peas, carrots, celery, and onions in our housemade cream sauce and baked into flaky crust. served with a house or Caesar salad
- Sea Scallop Platter$17.95
Fresh Sea Scallops cooked grilled, Cajun, Jerk or fried and served with your choice of two sides.
- Seafood Trio$20.95
Combination of fresh grouper, shrimp, and scallops. Served grilled, Cajun, jerk, or fried.
- Shrimp Platter$14.95
- Snapper Platter$19.95
- Sunset Grouper$23.95
Fresh gulf grouper topped with crab meat stuffing and Dijon caper hollandaise sauce.
- 8oz Filet$24.95
- Whole Snapper$21.95
- Add Snow Crab$11.95
Baskets
Kids
Desserts
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Frenchy’s Saltwater Café is a family-friendly, laid-back place offering open-air dining inside and outside on the wrap-around patio. Saltwater is the originator of the Grouper Rueben sandwich and features other unique items such as octopus dishes, conch fritters, buffalo shrimp, and specialty salads. We have dog-friendly dining on the newly remodeled back patio.
419 Poinsettia Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767