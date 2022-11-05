Main picView gallery

Fusion Wings 1001 West Beverly Boulevard

No reviews yet

1001 West Beverly Boulevard

Montebello, CA 90640

Bone-in Wings

6 Bone-in Combo

$15.00

12 Bone-In Wings Combo

$26.00

24 Bone-in Wings Combo

$49.00

A La Carte Bone-in (6 wings)

$12.00

A La Carte Bone-in (100 wings)

$165.00

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Combo

$15.00

12 Boneless Combo

$26.00

24 Boneless Combo

$49.00

A La Carte Boneless (6 pieces)

$12.00

A La Carte Boneless (100 wings)

$165.00

Meal Enhancers

Battered Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.00

Battered Mushrooms

$8.00

Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Buffalo fries

$8.00

Cheddar Breaded Cauliflower

$8.00

Chef Ronnie Cole Slaw

$6.00

Chef's Stuffing

$7.00

Chili Cheese fries

$10.00

Churro Donuts (3 per order)

$6.00

Crispy Coated Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Vegan Spring Rolls (8)

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar)

$8.00

Kimchi

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Pizza Fries with fresh Angus Beef

$10.00

Popcorn chicken

$9.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Saigon Cinnamon Apple Sauce

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Tater Tots

$6.00

Veggie Sticks

$6.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chef's Specials

35 Delicious wings and seasoned fries

Avocado Ranch or Buffalo sauce

$0.75

Chef dusted breaded fried oysters on a bed of garlic parmesan fries along with a Stubborn fountain drink

$20.00

Chef's Marinara

$1.00

Fall Spectacular (50 bone-in or boneless wings and 3 seasoned fries)

$100.00

The beautiful Spring brings 40 fresh bone-in wings (up to 4 flavors), 2 orders of popcorn chicken, and 2 STUBBORN fountain drinks

Football special 100 Wings (5) flavors bone in or boneless

$150.00

Football Spooktacular 36 wings (5) flavors

$60.00

Limited Time...6pc Hawaiian wings, Kalua Pork, Spam, Cole slaw, 2 scoops of Jasmine rice

$25.00

Popcorn Chicken Combo

$15.00

Thanksgiving meal ( 6pc Thanksgiving wings in gravy), 2 scoops of rice, Chef stuffing, and a Stubborn fountain drink

$17.00

Vegan Special (vegan nuggets, vegan eggroll, 2 scoops of rice)

$12.00

Desserts

Mochi ice cream pod

$1.50

Fatboy icecream sandwich

$2.00

Churro Doughnut swirls (3)

$6.00

Cheesecake factory belgium chocolate slice

$5.00

Belgium chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

BOBA Drinks

Milk Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Orange Creamsicle

$6.00

Stubborn Fountain Drinks

Draft Cola

$3.50

Draft Cola Zero Sugar

$3.50

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.50

Classic Root Beer

$3.50

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$3.50

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.50

Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.50

Viva Sol Horchata

$3.50

Viva Sol Jamaica

$3.50

Filtered Water

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling water

$4.00

Pepsi Nitro Vanilla

$4.00

Monster Energy Drinks - regular

$4.00

Monster Energy Drinks – low carb

$4.00

Rockstar Energy Drinks

$4.00

Stubborn Cans

$4.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet fast food Wings and meal enhancers

1001 West Beverly Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640

