Treat Yourself Keto imageView gallery

Treat Yourself Keto 3501 W Beverly Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3501 W Beverly Blvd

Montebello, CA 90640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Chorizo Taco

$13.00

Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Chilaqueles

$15.00

Egg Scramble

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

New Menu Options

Nachos

$15.00

Tacos

$6.00

Chile Verde

$15.00

Enchilada

$15.00

Alferdo

$14.00

Bolognese

$14.00

Lasgna

$13.00

Plates

Birria Tacos

$17.00

3 Queso Birria Tacos, Keto Beans, Keto Rice

Ribeye

$25.00

comes with two sides

Pozole

$16.00

Pork, Cauliflower, Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Lime

Smothered Pork Chop

$16.00

Onions, Tomato, Spinach, Cream Parmesan Sauce

Tuscan Shrimp

$16.00

Onions, Tomato, Spinach, Cream Parmesan Sauce

FlatBread

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

8 wings served with celery and carrots and dipping sauce

Pizza

$15.00

Salads

Cobb

$16.00

Strawberry

$13.00

Mexican Caesar

$15.00

Antipasto

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Everything Seasoning, Avocado Mayo

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Thousand Island, Pickles

Italian

$15.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Vin

Melts

$15.00

Bacon, Pepper jack, Tomato, Arugula, Green Chile Mayo

Tuna

$13.00

Arugula, Red onions, Tomato, Balsamic

TBA

$15.00

Sides

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Keto Beans

$5.00

Keto Rice

$5.00

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Birria Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tamales

$12.50

Soup

$6.00

Sweets

2 mini cheesecake

$6.00

3 mini cheesecake

$9.00

Bundt cake

$8.00

Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Churro Cheesecake

$8.00

Coffee cake

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50

Cupcakes

$6.00

Flan

$8.00

Flavored Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Quesadilla

$4.00

Scone

$3.00

Googey cake

$6.50

Cornbread

$5.00

Pie

$7.00

Birthday Cakes

5 in Cake

$40.00

7 in Cake

$60.00

9 in Cake

$80.00

7 in Tres Leches

$50.00

edible printing

$10.00

9 in Cheesecakes

Plain

$30.00

Berries Perserve

$40.00

Fresh Berries

$50.00

Reeses

$40.00

Banana

$40.00

Key Lime

$40.00

Pumpkin

$40.00

7 in cheesecakes

Plain

$15.00

Berries Perserve

$20.00

Fresh Berries

$25.00

Reeses

$20.00

Banana

$20.00

Key Lime

$20.00

Pumpkin

$20.00

Bread

Cinnamon Raisin

$10.00

3 Seed

$10.00

Lemon Lb Cake

$20.00

Burger

$9.00

Jalepeno

$9.00

Keto Bakery Box

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Shortbread

$4.25

Snicker doodle

$4.25

Peanut butter

$4.75

Peanut butter with chocolate

$5.25

Bagels (cheddar)

$6.00

Donuts

$6.00

Muffin

$6.00

Crackers

$9.00

Bars

$9.00

Ketoliciou

Cookie

$8.00

Krack

Bags

$25.00

Coconut

$2.50

Peanut

$3.00

Hummii

M&m

$9.50

Sodas

Canned Soda

$3.00

Water

Ice Water

$3.00

Le Croix

$3.00

Magia

$8.00

SF Cold Brew

$6.25

Simply3

$5.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Meal

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kid Cheeseburger with fries

$11.00

Meal prep

5 meals

$65.00

10 meals

$110.00

Extra Meal

$13.00

Thanksgiving

Pie\cheesecake

$50.00

Tamale

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3501 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640

Directions

Gallery
Treat Yourself Keto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fusion Wings - 1001 West Beverly Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1001 West Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
El Pescador - Montebello - 116 East Beverly Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
116 East Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Nevera Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
137 N Montebello Suite D Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Alondras - A02 - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
616 Whittier Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
2809 Via Campo Unit A Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montebello

Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001408 - Montebello Plaza
orange star4.1 • 295
2567 Via Campo Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montebello
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston