Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Nevera Juice Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.
Location
137 N Montebello Suite D, Montebello, CA 90640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunright Tea Studio - Monterey Park
No Reviews
141 N. Atlantic Blvd. Unit #107 Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
More near Montebello