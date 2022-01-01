Restaurant header imageView gallery

Game Time Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2836 Fond du Lac Rd

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Try our never frozen, 1/2lb burgers or our house made pizzas!

Website

Location

2836 Fond du Lac Rd, Oshkosh, WI 54902

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Game Time Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ardy & Ed's Drive In - 2413 S Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2413 S Main Street Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Dockside Tavern
orange star3.6 • 505
425 Nebraska St Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
TJ's Highland Steakhouse - 11 W Ripple Ave
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Ripple Ave Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Cinders - Charcoal Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1002 North main st. Oshkosh, WI 54901
View restaurantnext
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Arboretum Drive Oshkosh, WI 54901
View restaurantnext
Gabes Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 N Westhaven Dr Oshkosh, WI 54904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oshkosh

TJ's Harbor Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,541
7098 S US Hwy 45 Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Oshkosh
orange star4.4 • 1,141
2059 Witzel Ave Oshkosh, WI 54904
View restaurantnext
Greene's Pour House - Granary
orange star4.4 • 235
44 W 6th Ave Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oshkosh
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston