The 5 Spot On Broughton

325 E Bay Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Breakfast & Brunch

Premium Breakfast Buffet (Priced Per Person)

$22.00

A delicious breakfast buffet with all your favorites plus Shrimp & Grits! Includes: Shrimp & Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits or Croissants, Bacon, Ham or Sausage, French Toast, Fresh Berries, Syrup, Jelly & Butter. Disposable chafing dishes and serving utensils are included. $1 per person charge for cutlery, plates, napkins, please select if needed!

Traditional Breakfast Buffet (Priced Per Person)

$15.00

A classic breakfast buffet! Includes: Scrambled Eggs, Cheese Grits, Sausage Gravy, Fresh Berries, French Toast, Choice of Buttermilk Biscuits, Sourdough or Wheat Toast. Choice of bacon or sausage. Syrup, Butter & Jam Disposable chafing dishes & serving utensils are included. Cutlery kits are available for $1 per person.

Boxed Lunches & Platters

Boxed Sandwich Meal (Priced per Person)

$14.00

All sandwich boxes come with choice of one side: assorted fine chips, broccoli slaw, or Southern Potato Salad and chef's choice of dessert.

Gourmet Sandwich Platter

$135.00

Crowd pleasing platter of 15 sandwiches. Choose up to three different styles of sandwiches, all sandwiches are cut in half.

Fruit Tray (Serves 25)

$100.00

Seasonal selection of fresh fruit, may include honeydew melon, cantaloupe, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, and grapes, served with a sweetened yogurt for dipping.

Hummus & Grilled Pita (Serves 25)

$100.00

Creamy hummus served with grilled pita points

Domestic Charcuterie Platter (Serves 25)

$225.00

Chef's selection of 3 cured meats, 3 domestic cheeses, mustard, pickles, grilled bread

Chicken Finger Platter (Serves 8)

$25.00

Hand breaded and fried crispy, these tenders come with choices of dipping sauces. Perfect for sharing!

Wings Platter (Serves 8)

$50.00

Oven roasted, jumbo chicken wings, flash fried till crispy, served with your choice of sauces!

Dessert Platter

$30.00+

Chef's Choice of Gourmet Cookies or Gooey Fudge Brownies: (please choose one option per platter)

Crudite Tray (Serves 25)

$225.00

Raw and roasted vegetable selection, roasted red pepper hummus, whipped bleu cheese, French onion dip.

Buffets

Traditional Hot Buffet (Priced Per Person)

$20.00

An offering of traditional crowd pleasing entrees & sides! Buffet comes with your choice of 2 entrees and 2 sides. Includes disposable chafing dishes and serving utensils. Cutler kits are $1 per person.

Salad Bar (Priced Per Person)

$10.00

Let your guests build their own delcious salad! We let you choose your proteins, toppings, cheeses, and veggies so everyone can customize their perfect salad. Add an additional protein for $4 per person.

Premium Taco Buffet (Priced Per Person)

$15.00

Fresh and easy taco buffet! Choice of Two Meats: Grilled Chicken, Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Steak or Ground Beef Includes: Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortilla Chips, Fajita Vegetables, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa, Limes Chips & Salsa can be added for an additional charge as well as cutlery kits.

Traditional Taco Buffet (Priced Per Person)

$12.00

Fresh and easy taco buffet. Choice of One Meat (Ground Beef, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Chicken, or Pulled Pork) Includes: Flour Tortillas, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Limes. Chips & Salsa can be added for an additional charge as well as cutlery kits.

Drinks & Add Ons

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Sides A La Carte

$12.00+

Chips & Salsa (Serves 20)

$25.00

Plates & Utensils (Per Person Charge)

$1.00

Cups & Ice (Per Person Charge)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At The Gaslight Group, serving delicious, approachable food and drinks with exceptional guest service is our specialty! We understand that by partnering with our team, you are entrusting us with your most valuable asset, your employees and clients. We take this responsibility very seriously and will always treat your guests as if they were seated in our own dining rooms.

Location

325 E Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

