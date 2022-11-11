Giavano's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza

Giavano's Pizzeria

34 Reviews

$$

92 Saratoga Ave

South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Popular Items

Bianca (12-cut Pan)
Garden Salad

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99+

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Broccoli & Cheddar Bites

$5.99+

Broccoli & Cheddar Bites (5)

Battered Mushrooms

$5.99+

Battered Mushrooms (Sm)

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99+

Sweet Potato Fries (Sm)

Steak Fries

$3.99+

Steak Fries (Sm)

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99+

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

Curly Fries

$3.99+

Curly Fries (Sm)

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Onion Rings (Sm)

Tater Tots

$3.99+

Tater Tots (Sm)

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Knots

$2.50

Garlic Knots

Sample Platter

$11.99

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers & Onion Rings

Mac And Cheese Bites

$6.25+

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$4.99

Pizza Logs (5)

$7.49

Pizza Logs (10)

$13.00

Cheddar Chive Tots

$6.15

CHICKEN SPECIALTIES

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Chicken Tenders (4pc)

Chicken Nuggets

$3.50+

Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

Buffalo Wings

$7.50+

Buffalo Wings (6) Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery

Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders

$9.50

Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery

Boneless Wings

$9.50

Boneless Wings Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery

Wednesday night wing special

$20.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad - Substitute grilled or crispy chicken for no additional charge.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad - Substitute grilled or crispy chicken for no additional charge.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

BURGER PLATTERS

Hamburger

$9.00

Hamburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries

Double Cheeseburger

$12.49

Double Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Double Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries

SUBS, SANDWICHES, WRAPS

B.L.T. Sub

$5.50+

B.L.T.

Baked Ham Sub

$5.50+

Baked Ham

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.50+

Burffalo Chicken

Cheese Sub

$5.00+

Cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.00+

Cheeseburger

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of meat. Served with chips or fries.

Crispy Chicken Sub

$6.50+

Crispy Chicken

Gourmet Mixed Sub

$6.50+

Gourmet Mixed

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.50+

Grilled Chicken

Italian Mixed Sub

$6.50+

Italian Mixed

Roast Beef Sub

$5.50+

Roast Beeef

Salami Sub

$5.50+

Salami

Tuna Sub

$5.50+

Tuna

Turkey & Bacon

$6.50+

Turkey & Bacon

Veggie Sub

$5.00+

Veggie

Turkey Sub

$5.50+

B.L.T. Wrap

$10.50

Baked Ham Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Gourmet Mixed Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Italian Mixed Wrap

$11.50

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.50

Salami Wrap

$10.50

Tuna Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Turkey Wrap

$10.50

TORPEDOS (HOT SUBS)

Meatball Parmesan

$10.99

Meatball Parmesan

Philly Steak

$10.99

Philly Steak (With onions & green peppers)

Sausage Parmesan

$10.99

Sausage Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$10.99

Veal Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

Eggplant Parmesan

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Chicken Steak

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Steak

ITALIAN DINNERS

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Baked Ziti

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Stuffed Shells

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$11.99

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Breaded Veal Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded Veal Parmesan With Spaghetti or Ziti

Breaded Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded Chicken with Spaghetti or Ziti

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti or Ziti

Side Meatballs

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Manicotti

$10.99

KID'S MENU

KIDS/ Chicken Tenders with Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

KIDS/ Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

KIDS/ Slice of Pizza with Fries

$4.99

Slice of Pizza with Fries

KIDS/ Mozzarella Sticks with Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks with Fries

KIDS/ Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese with Fries

KIDS/ Spaghetti & Meatball with Italian Bread

$4.99

Spaghetti & Meatball with Italian Bread

DESSERTS

Brownie

$1.99

Brownie

Cannoli

$2.79

Cannoli

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$4.30

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie with Rees's Peanut Butter Cups

New York Cheesecake

$3.49

New York Cheesecake

Large Cookie

$2.00

Small Cookie

$0.50

Cupcakes

$4.00

BRICK OVEN PIZZAS

Small Cheese Pizza (4-cut)

$7.99

Medium Cheese Pizza (6-cut)

$9.99

Large Cheese Pizza (8-cut)

$13.00

Pan Cheese Pizza (12-cut)

$15.25

Pan Cheese Pizza (24-cut)

$22.75

2 Cheese Soda

$6.54

St Micheals Pizza

$9.33

Xl Dough

$7.00

Large Dough

$4.00

Medium Dough

$3.00

SMALL GOURMET (4-cut)

Meat (4-cut)

$10.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs

Veggie (4-cut)

$10.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions

Swiss & Bacon (4-cut)

$9.75

Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese

Bianca (4-cut)

$7.50

Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella

Hawaiian (4-cut)

$9.75

Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon

Crazy Chicken (4-cut)

$11.00

This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience

Chicken Parmesan (4-cut)

$11.00

Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta

Deluxe (4-cut)

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives

Buffalo Chicken (4-cut)

$11.00

A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each

BBQ Chicken (4-cut)

$11.00

BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch (4-cut)

$11.00

A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek (4-cut)

$11.00

This Mediterranean delight is a

Bacon Cheeseburger (4-cut)

$11.00

The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer

Chuck Norris (4-cut)

$11.00

This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings

Philly Steak (4-cut)

$11.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza

MEDIUM GOURMET (6-cut)

Meat (6-cut)

$15.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs

Veggie (6-cut)

$15.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions

Swiss & Bacon (6-cut)

$14.00

Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese

Bianca (6-cut)

$9.75

Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella

Hawaiian (6-cut)

$14.00

Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon

Crazy Chicken (6-cut)

$14.00

This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience

Chicken Parmesan (6-cut)

$15.00

Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta

Deluxe (6-cut)

$17.50

Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives

Buffalo Chicken (6-cut)

$14.00

A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each

BBQ Chicken (6-cut)

$14.00

BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch (6-cut)

$15.00

A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek (6-cut)

$15.00

This Mediterranean delight is a

Bacon Cheeseburger (6-cut)

$15.00

The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer

Chuck Norris (6-cut)

$15.00

This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings

Philly Steak (6-cut)

$15.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza

LARGE GOURMET (8-cut)

Meat (8-cut)

$20.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs

Veggie (8-cut)

$20.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions

Swiss & Bacon (8-cut)

$18.50

Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese

Bianca (8-cut)

$13.00

Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella

Hawaiian (8-cut)

$18.50

Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon

Crazy Chicken (8-cut)

$18.50

This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience

Chicken Parmesan (8-cut)

$19.50

Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta

Deluxe (8-cut)

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives

Buffalo Chicken (8-cut)

$18.50

A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each

BBQ Chicken (8-cut)

$18.50

BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch (8-cut)

$19.50

A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek (8-cut)

$19.50

This Mediterranean delight is a

Bacon Cheeseburger (8-cut)

$19.50

The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer

Chuck Norris (8-cut)

$19.50

This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings

Philly Steak (8-cut)

$19.50

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza

PAN GOURMET (12-cut)

Meat (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs

Veggie (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions

Swiss & Bacon (12-cut Pan)

$20.50

Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese

Bianca (12-cut Pan)

$15.25

Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella

Hawaiian (12-cut Pan)

$20.50

Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon

Crazy Chicken (12-cut Pan)

$20.50

This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience

Chicken Parmesan (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta

Deluxe (12-cut Pan)

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives

Buffalo Chicken (12-cut Pan)

$20.50

A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each

BBQ Chicken (12-cut Pan)

$20.50

BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

This Mediterranean delight is a

Bacon Cheeseburger (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer

Chuck Norris (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings

Philly Steak (12-cut Pan)

$21.75

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza

PAN GOURMET (24-cut)

Meat (24-cut Pan)

$32.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs

Veggie (24-cut Pan)

$32.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions

Swiss & Bacon (24-cut Pan)

$29.25

Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese

Bianca (24-cut Pan)

$22.75

Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella

Hawaiian (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon

Crazy Chicken (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience

Chicken Parmesan (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta

Deluxe (24-cut Pan)

$36.75

Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives

Buffalo Chicken (24-cut Pan)

$29.25

A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each

BBQ Chicken (24-cut Pan)

$29.25

BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

This Mediterranean delight is a

Bacon Cheeseburger (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer

Chuck Norris (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings

Philly Steak (24-cut Pan)

$31.50

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza

ROLLS & CALZONES

Pizza Roll

$7.99

Add your choice of pizza toppings 0.75 each

Calzone

$8.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone

Ex sauce

$1.25

BEVERAGES

Lipton Iced Tea

$2.50

Lipton Iced Tea

Gatorade

$2.50

Gatorade

20 oz Soda

$2.50

Assorted Pepsi Products (20oz)

2 Liter Soda

$3.35

Assorted Pepsi Products (2L)

20 Oz Water

$2.50

Employee

$1.87

Frap

$3.00

Amp

$3.00

Catering Salads

Garden

$20.00

Garden

Caesar

$20.00

Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$28.00

Chicken Caesar

Chef

$28.00

Chef

Antipasto

$28.00

Antipasto

Catering Hot Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$35.00

Chicken Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$35.00

Eggplant Parmesan

Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce

$33.00

Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce

Meatballs in Sauce

$22.00

Meatballs in Sauce

Lasagna

$35.00

Lasagna

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

$28.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

Fettucine Alfredo

$33.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

92 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Directions

Gallery
Giavano's Pizzeria image

