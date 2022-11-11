- Home
Giavano's Pizzeria
34 Reviews
$$
92 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Broccoli & Cheddar Bites
Broccoli & Cheddar Bites (5)
Battered Mushrooms
Battered Mushrooms (Sm)
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries (Sm)
Steak Fries
Steak Fries (Sm)
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Curly Fries
Curly Fries (Sm)
Onion Rings
Onion Rings (Sm)
Tater Tots
Tater Tots (Sm)
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots
Sample Platter
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers & Onion Rings
Mac And Cheese Bites
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Pizza Logs (5)
Pizza Logs (10)
Cheddar Chive Tots
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders (4pc)
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets (6pc)
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Wings (6) Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Wednesday night wing special
SALADS
Garden Salad
Garden Salad
Chef Salad
Chef Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad - Substitute grilled or crispy chicken for no additional charge.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad - Substitute grilled or crispy chicken for no additional charge.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Antipasto Salad
Antipasto Salad
Greek Salad
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
BURGER PLATTERS
Hamburger
Hamburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries
Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Double Cheeseburger All burgers are made with 100% black Angus beef served with French fries
SUBS, SANDWICHES, WRAPS
B.L.T. Sub
B.L.T.
Baked Ham Sub
Baked Ham
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Burffalo Chicken
Cheese Sub
Cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
Cheeseburger
Club Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of meat. Served with chips or fries.
Crispy Chicken Sub
Crispy Chicken
Gourmet Mixed Sub
Gourmet Mixed
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken
Italian Mixed Sub
Italian Mixed
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beeef
Salami Sub
Salami
Tuna Sub
Tuna
Turkey & Bacon
Turkey & Bacon
Veggie Sub
Veggie
Turkey Sub
B.L.T. Wrap
Baked Ham Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheese Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Gourmet Mixed Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Italian Mixed Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Salami Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Turkey Wrap
TORPEDOS (HOT SUBS)
Meatball Parmesan
Meatball Parmesan
Philly Steak
Philly Steak (With onions & green peppers)
Sausage Parmesan
Sausage Parmesan
Veal Parmesan
Veal Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken Steak
Grilled Chicken Steak
ITALIAN DINNERS
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed Shells
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Breaded Veal Parmesan
Breaded Veal Parmesan With Spaghetti or Ziti
Breaded Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken with Spaghetti or Ziti
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti or Ziti
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
Manicotti
KID'S MENU
KIDS/ Chicken Tenders with Fries
Chicken Tenders with Fries
KIDS/ Chicken Nuggets with Fries
Chicken Nuggets with Fries
KIDS/ Slice of Pizza with Fries
Slice of Pizza with Fries
KIDS/ Mozzarella Sticks with Fries
Mozzarella Sticks with Fries
KIDS/ Grilled Cheese with Fries
Grilled Cheese with Fries
KIDS/ Spaghetti & Meatball with Italian Bread
Spaghetti & Meatball with Italian Bread
DESSERTS
BRICK OVEN PIZZAS
SMALL GOURMET (4-cut)
Meat (4-cut)
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs
Veggie (4-cut)
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions
Swiss & Bacon (4-cut)
Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese
Bianca (4-cut)
Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella
Hawaiian (4-cut)
Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon
Crazy Chicken (4-cut)
This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience
Chicken Parmesan (4-cut)
Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta
Deluxe (4-cut)
Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives
Buffalo Chicken (4-cut)
A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each
BBQ Chicken (4-cut)
BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch (4-cut)
A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek (4-cut)
This Mediterranean delight is a
Bacon Cheeseburger (4-cut)
The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer
Chuck Norris (4-cut)
This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings
Philly Steak (4-cut)
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza
MEDIUM GOURMET (6-cut)
Meat (6-cut)
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs
Veggie (6-cut)
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions
Swiss & Bacon (6-cut)
Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese
Bianca (6-cut)
Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella
Hawaiian (6-cut)
Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon
Crazy Chicken (6-cut)
This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience
Chicken Parmesan (6-cut)
Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta
Deluxe (6-cut)
Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives
Buffalo Chicken (6-cut)
A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each
BBQ Chicken (6-cut)
BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch (6-cut)
A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek (6-cut)
This Mediterranean delight is a
Bacon Cheeseburger (6-cut)
The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer
Chuck Norris (6-cut)
This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings
Philly Steak (6-cut)
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza
LARGE GOURMET (8-cut)
Meat (8-cut)
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs
Veggie (8-cut)
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions
Swiss & Bacon (8-cut)
Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese
Bianca (8-cut)
Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella
Hawaiian (8-cut)
Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon
Crazy Chicken (8-cut)
This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience
Chicken Parmesan (8-cut)
Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta
Deluxe (8-cut)
Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives
Buffalo Chicken (8-cut)
A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each
BBQ Chicken (8-cut)
BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch (8-cut)
A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek (8-cut)
This Mediterranean delight is a
Bacon Cheeseburger (8-cut)
The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer
Chuck Norris (8-cut)
This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings
Philly Steak (8-cut)
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza
PAN GOURMET (12-cut)
Meat (12-cut Pan)
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs
Veggie (12-cut Pan)
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions
Swiss & Bacon (12-cut Pan)
Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese
Bianca (12-cut Pan)
Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella
Hawaiian (12-cut Pan)
Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon
Crazy Chicken (12-cut Pan)
This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience
Chicken Parmesan (12-cut Pan)
Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta
Deluxe (12-cut Pan)
Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives
Buffalo Chicken (12-cut Pan)
A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each
BBQ Chicken (12-cut Pan)
BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch (12-cut Pan)
A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek (12-cut Pan)
This Mediterranean delight is a
Bacon Cheeseburger (12-cut Pan)
The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer
Chuck Norris (12-cut Pan)
This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings
Philly Steak (12-cut Pan)
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza
PAN GOURMET (24-cut)
Meat (24-cut Pan)
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Meatballs
Veggie (24-cut Pan)
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomato, Black Olives & Onions
Swiss & Bacon (24-cut Pan)
Savory Pie Laden with Crispy Bacon and melted Swiss Cheese
Bianca (24-cut Pan)
Garlic butter sauce & Mozzarella
Hawaiian (24-cut Pan)
Pineapple, Ham, & Bacon
Crazy Chicken (24-cut Pan)
This pizza boasts a BBQ base, Buffalo Chicken, Celery & Mozzarella. Add a side of bleu cheese or ranch to complete the Chicken Wing experience
Chicken Parmesan (24-cut Pan)
Breaded Chicken with Marinara & Ricotta
Deluxe (24-cut Pan)
Pepperoni, Sausage,Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Olives
Buffalo Chicken (24-cut Pan)
A Spicy Treat! Buffalo Sauce Base with Spicy Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese. Add a side of bleu cheese or Ranch for $0.75 each
BBQ Chicken (24-cut Pan)
BBQ Sauce base with crispy BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch (24-cut Pan)
A truly tasty combination of a ranch base topped with crispy Chicken, savory Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek (24-cut Pan)
This Mediterranean delight is a
Bacon Cheeseburger (24-cut Pan)
The name says it all! A ketchup and mustard base with a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses topped with savory Bacon & Beef. Add pickels if you prefer
Chuck Norris (24-cut Pan)
This completely original pie has a BBQ base with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese's toppede with Beef Bacon and crispy Onion Rings
Philly Steak (24-cut Pan)
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella cheese over red or white pizza
ROLLS & CALZONES
Catering Salads
Catering Hot Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce
Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce
Meatballs in Sauce
Meatballs in Sauce
Lasagna
Lasagna
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine Alfredo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
92 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803