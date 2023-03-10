Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gillum's Sports Lounge

830 Eastern Byp

Richmond, KY 40475

Food Menu

Appetizer

1/2 Bone-in Wings

$6.99

1/2 Boneless Wing

$5.99

Banana Peppers

$11.49

Sliced banana peppers battered and deep fried.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.49

Deep Fried mushrooms

Big Randall Breadsticks

$10.99

Gillum's pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and ranch smothered in our mozzarella and provolone pizza cheese

Bone In Wings

$12.19

Deep fried crispy wings.

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Deep fried portions of boneless chicken.

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$10.79

Crispy fries dusted with Cajun seasoning, topped with ghost pepper cheese and drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.49

Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Deep fried golden chicken tenders.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.

Deep Fried Pickles

$11.49

Deep fried pickle spears.

Loaded Nachos

$12.49

Deep fried chips smothered in chili, onions, tomatoes,and jalapeños topped with shredded cheese.

Mac and Gouda Cheese Bites

$11.49

Deep fried macaroni with Gouda cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.19

Deep fried Wisconsin cheese coated with Italian bread crumbs.

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$11.19

Deep fried pepper Jack cubes.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.49

Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.

Tater Skins

$11.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.49

Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.

Burgers

BBQ Cheeseburger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger topped with an onion ring, signature BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

Beer Burger

Beer Burger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger topped with Ky Proud beer cheese.

Black & Bleu Cajun Burger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger blackened and topped with bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Bleu Cheeseburger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger topped the bleu cheese dressing and franks buffalo sauce.

Feta Bacon Burger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger with crisp bacon and feta cheese.

Hen House Burger

Hen House Burger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger piled high with spicy japs and topped with pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Prime Rib Burger

Prime Rib Burger

$11.19

1/2 pound burger prepared to your liking.

Sandwiches and Subs

Belly Buster Fish Sandwich

Belly Buster Fish Sandwich

$11.49

A whale of a cod deep fried and served on a hoagie roll.

BLT

$11.49

Crisp bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato. Served on wheat.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.49

Fried chicken smothered in ham and Swiss cheese. Served with honey mustard.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Tender grilled chicken or crispy tenders and/or buffalo style on a kaiser bun.

Club Sandwich

$11.49

Slices of ham and turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on wheat.

Cuban Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled pork tenderloin topped with ham, pickles and swiss cheese. Drizzled with bistro sauce and served on ciabatta.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.49

Thin layers of ham smothered with swiss cheese and drizzled with italian dressing. Served on a hoagie roll.

Italian Sub

$11.49

Pepperoni, hard salami, ham, red wine vinegar, olive oil topped with lettuce tomato and onion on a ciabatta.

Philly Chicken

$11.49

Thin slices of chicken with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.

Philly Steak

$11.49

Tender slices of ribeye steak with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.

Pizza Sub

$11.49

Our homemade pizza on a hoagie roll with sausage, pepperoni and ham.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.49

Uncle Charlie's pork tenderloin grilled and served on a kaiser bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Thin slices of corned beef with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on German rye.

Steak Hoagie

$11.49

Steak patty smothered in pizza cheese and sauce.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.49

American, swiss, cheddar and pepperjack cheese with crisp bacon on white toast. An American favorite.

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.

Fried Sesame Thai Wrap

$11.49

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our sesame Thai vinaigrette dressing served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Sesame Thai Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our sesame Thai vinaigrette dressing served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.

Grilled Salmon Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Grilled salmon wrapped up with iceberg romaine mix, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and served with a side.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine iceberg mix with parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.49

Ham, turkey, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Buffalo Fried

$12.49

Buffalo Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Buffalo Grilled

$12.49

Buffalo Grilled chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Fried Cobb Salad

$12.49

Romaine iceberg mix with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and fried chicken. served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Grilled Cobb Salad

$12.49

House Salad

$10.79

Romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Salmon Greek Salad

Salmon Greek Salad

$12.49

Romaine iceberg mix with black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Childrens

9 Inch Cheese

$8.19

A delicious cheesy pizza. Side options not included. Drink is included.

9 Inch Pepperoni

$8.19

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.19

A cheesy delight served with one side and a drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.19

Chicken tenders side and a drink included.

Kid Hamburger

$8.19

a 4oz version of our signature burgers. served with one side and a drink.

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut Fried Chips

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Add Bacon

$1.09

Add Cheese

$1.09

Add Chili

$3.99

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.69

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.69

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Gatorade

$3.29

Mt. Dew

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.69

Pepsi

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.69

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Redbull

$3.69

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Soda Pitcher

$14.00

Sweet Tea

$3.79

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Rental

Room Rental $50

$50.00

Room Rental $75

$75.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake With Ice Cream

$7.49

Sweet Apple Tart With Ice Cream

$7.49

Ice Cream

$1.99

Pizza 9 Inch

9 Inch Cheese

$8.19

A delicious cheesy pizza. Side options not included. Drink is included.

9 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.

9 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Franks sauce, bacon, blue cheese and chicken.

9 Inch Five Cheese Pizza

$11.49

Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.

9 Inch Gillums Special

$11.49

Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.

9 Inch Hawaiian Pizza

$11.49

Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.

9 Inch Hot Brown Pizza

$11.49

Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.

9 Inch Meat Lovers

$11.49

Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.

9 Inch Ranch Pizza

9 Inch Ranch Pizza

$11.49

Bacon, tomatoes, onion, green pepper with ranch dressing.

9 Inch Supreme

$11.49

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

9 Inch Veggie Pizza

$11.49

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.

Pizza 12 Inch

12 Inch Cheese

$11.79

12 Inch Supreme

$17.09

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

12 Inch Meat Lovers

$17.09

Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.

12 Inch Gillums Special

$17.09

Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.

12 Inch Ranch Pizza

$17.09

Bacon, tomatoes, onion, green pepper with ranch dressing.

12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.09

Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.

12 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.09

Franks sauce, bacon, blue cheese and chicken.

12 Inch Hot Brown Pizza

$17.09

Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.

12 Inch Five Cheese Pizza

$17.09

Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.

12 Inch Hawaiian Pizza

$17.09

Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.

12 Inch Veggie Pizza

$17.09

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.

Pizza 16 Inch

16 Inch Cheese

$16.19

16 Inch Supreme

$24.09

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

16 Inch Meat Lovers

$24.09

Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.

16 Inch Gillums Special

$24.09

Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.

16 Inch Veggie Pizza

$24.09

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.

16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.09

Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.09

Franks Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, bacon and chicken

16 Inch Ranch Pizza

$24.09

16 Inch Hawaiian Pizza

$24.09

Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.

16 Inch Hot Brown Pizza

$24.09

Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.

16 Inch Five Cheese Pizza

$24.09

Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citrus

$5.50

Absolut Vanilla

$5.50

Absolut Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Stoli

$5.50

Skyy

$5.50

Tito's

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay

$7.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spice

$5.50

Captain Morgan White

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Cruzan Banana

$5.50

Cruzan Coconut

$5.50

Myers

$7.50

Tommy Bahama

$7.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Monte Alban

$6.00

Patron Silver

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Sheep Dog

$4.50

Makers

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Woodford

$8.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Bakers

$8.50

Bullitt

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Eagle Rare

$7.50

Blantons

$9.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

J & B

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

Fireball

$4.00

Peach Tree

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00

Island Pucker

$4.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Malibu

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Ryans Irish Creme

$5.50

Kamora

$5.50

Grand Mariner

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Birthday Cake

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Bubble Gum Shot

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Captain's Choice

$6.50

Chesney's Chiller

$6.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.50

CoCo Cabana

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Dancing Bear

$8.50

Electric Lemonade

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Gimlet

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Greyhound

$5.50

Hairy Navel

$5.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Kamikaze Drink

$6.50

Kentucky Mule

$6.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

Leprechaun

$6.50

Liquid Cocaine

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

LIT TOP SHELF

$8.50

Long Beach Tea

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.50

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita Frozen

$6.50

Margarita Rocks

$6.50

Martini Gin

$7.50

Martini Vodka

$7.50

Miami Vice

$7.50

Midori Sour

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$6.50

Nutrl Cranberry

$4.50

Nutrl Cranberry Apple

$4.50

Nutrl Cranberry Grapefruit

$4.50

Nutrl Cranberry Orange

$4.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$4.50

Nutrl Watermelon

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Orange Crush

$6.50

Pina Colada

$6.50

Pink Lemonade

$6.50

Pixie Stix Martini

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Raspberry Slush

$7.00

Rattlesnake

$6.50

Rob Roy

$7.50

Rock Lobster

$7.50

Rum Runner

$7.50

Salty Dog

$5.50

Sangria

$7.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.50

Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

Surfer On Acid

$7.50

Sweet Tea Slush

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Touchdown Punchdown

$6.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$6.50

Beer

Budweiser Draft

$3.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.00

Mango Cart Draft

$4.50

Shotgun Wedding Draft

$5.00

Cougar Bait Draft

$5.00

Stella Draft

$5.00

Blue Stallion Hefeweizen Draft

$4.75

Yuengling Draft

$3.00

Amber Bock Draft

$3.00

Voodoo Ranger Draft

$4.75

Cranberry Cider Draft

$5.00

Hazy Little Thing Draft

$5.00

Ky Irish Red Draft

$5.00

Keeneland Lager Draft

$5.00

Raspberry Wheat Cider Draft

$5.50

Space Dust Draft

$5.00

Country Boy Classic Cider Draft

$5.50

Budweiser Pit

$13.00

Bud Light Pit

$13.00

Michelob Ultra Pit

$13.00

Miller Lite Pit

$13.00

Mango Cart Pit

$17.00

Shotgun Wedding Pit

$17.00

Cougar Bait Pit

$17.00

Stella Pit

$17.00

Country Boy Classic Cider Pit

$18.00

Yuengling Pit

$13.00

Amber Bock Pit

$13.00

Voodoo Ranger Pit

$17.00

Cranberry Cider Pit

$18.00

Hazy Little Thing Pit

$20.00

Ky Irish Red Pit

$17.00

Raspberry Wheat Pit

$18.00

Space Dust Pit

$20.00

Blue Stallion Hefeweizen Pit

$18.00

Keeneland Lager Pit

$19.00

Angry orchard

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

DosEquis Amber

$4.00

DosEquis Lager

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Ky Bourbon Barrel

$4.00

Landshark

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.75

O’Douls

$3.00

PBR

$2.75

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams

$4.00

West 6

$3.75

# Of Glasses

Bucket (6 for 5)

Chilled Mug

Bucket of Angry Orchard

$18.75

Bucket of Bud

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Select

$15.00

Bucket of Busch

$13.75

Bucket of Coors Light

$15.00

Bucket Of Corona

$20.00

Bucket of Corona Light

$20.00

Bucket of Guinness

$20.00

Bucket of Heineken

$20.00

Bucket of Landshark

$18.75

Bucket of Miller Lite

$15.00

Bucket of Modelo

$20.00

Bucket of Natty Light

$13.75

Bucket Of Nutrl Watermelon

$22.50

Bucket of Nutrl Pineapple

$22.50

Bucket of Nutrl Classic Cranberry

$22.50

Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Orange

$22.50

Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Apple

$22.50

Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Grapefruit

$22.50

Bucket of PBR

$13.75

Bucket of Rolling Rock

$17.50

Bucket of Sam Adams

$20.00

Bucket Of Ultra

$17.50

Wine

Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

Merlot Glass

$6.00

Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

White Zen Glass

$6.00

White Zen Bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Reisling Glass

$6.00

Reisling Bottle

$18.00

Moscato Glass

$6.00

Moscato Bottle

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Richmond’s premier destination for sports, food and spirits.

Location

830 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475

Directions

