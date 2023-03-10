Gillum's Sports Lounge
No reviews yet
830 Eastern Byp
Richmond, KY 40475
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizer
1/2 Bone-in Wings
1/2 Boneless Wing
Banana Peppers
Sliced banana peppers battered and deep fried.
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Deep Fried mushrooms
Big Randall Breadsticks
Gillum's pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and ranch smothered in our mozzarella and provolone pizza cheese
Bone In Wings
Deep fried crispy wings.
Boneless Wings
Deep fried portions of boneless chicken.
Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries dusted with Cajun seasoning, topped with ghost pepper cheese and drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Cheese Quesadilla
Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers
Deep fried golden chicken tenders.
Chicken Quesadilla
Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep fried pickle spears.
Loaded Nachos
Deep fried chips smothered in chili, onions, tomatoes,and jalapeños topped with shredded cheese.
Mac and Gouda Cheese Bites
Deep fried macaroni with Gouda cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese coated with Italian bread crumbs.
Pepper Jack Cheese Bites
Deep fried pepper Jack cubes.
Steak Quesadilla
Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.
Tater Skins
Veggie Quesadilla
Onions, peppers and tomatoes smothered with pepper Jack and cheddar cheese.
Burgers
BBQ Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger topped with an onion ring, signature BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
Beer Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with Ky Proud beer cheese.
Black & Bleu Cajun Burger
1/2 pound burger blackened and topped with bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Bleu Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger topped the bleu cheese dressing and franks buffalo sauce.
Feta Bacon Burger
1/2 pound burger with crisp bacon and feta cheese.
Hen House Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg.
Jalapeno Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger piled high with spicy japs and topped with pepper jack cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Prime Rib Burger
1/2 pound burger prepared to your liking.
Sandwiches and Subs
Belly Buster Fish Sandwich
A whale of a cod deep fried and served on a hoagie roll.
BLT
Crisp bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato. Served on wheat.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken smothered in ham and Swiss cheese. Served with honey mustard.
Chicken Sandwich
Tender grilled chicken or crispy tenders and/or buffalo style on a kaiser bun.
Club Sandwich
Slices of ham and turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on wheat.
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled pork tenderloin topped with ham, pickles and swiss cheese. Drizzled with bistro sauce and served on ciabatta.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Thin layers of ham smothered with swiss cheese and drizzled with italian dressing. Served on a hoagie roll.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, hard salami, ham, red wine vinegar, olive oil topped with lettuce tomato and onion on a ciabatta.
Philly Chicken
Thin slices of chicken with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.
Philly Steak
Tender slices of ribeye steak with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.
Pizza Sub
Our homemade pizza on a hoagie roll with sausage, pepperoni and ham.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Uncle Charlie's pork tenderloin grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
Reuben
Thin slices of corned beef with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on German rye.
Steak Hoagie
Steak patty smothered in pizza cheese and sauce.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, cheddar and pepperjack cheese with crisp bacon on white toast. An American favorite.
Wraps
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.
Fried Sesame Thai Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our sesame Thai vinaigrette dressing served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Sesame Thai Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our sesame Thai vinaigrette dressing served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese served with one side.
Grilled Salmon Caesar Wrap
Grilled salmon wrapped up with iceberg romaine mix, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and served with a side.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine iceberg mix with parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Buffalo Fried
Buffalo Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Buffalo Grilled
Buffalo Grilled chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Fried Cobb Salad
Romaine iceberg mix with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and fried chicken. served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Grilled Cobb Salad
House Salad
Romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Salmon Greek Salad
Romaine iceberg mix with black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Childrens
9 Inch Cheese
A delicious cheesy pizza. Side options not included. Drink is included.
9 Inch Pepperoni
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A cheesy delight served with one side and a drink.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders side and a drink included.
Kid Hamburger
a 4oz version of our signature burgers. served with one side and a drink.
Sides
Beverages
Pizza 9 Inch
9 Inch Cheese
A delicious cheesy pizza. Side options not included. Drink is included.
9 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.
9 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Franks sauce, bacon, blue cheese and chicken.
9 Inch Five Cheese Pizza
Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.
9 Inch Gillums Special
Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.
9 Inch Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.
9 Inch Hot Brown Pizza
Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.
9 Inch Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.
9 Inch Ranch Pizza
Bacon, tomatoes, onion, green pepper with ranch dressing.
9 Inch Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
9 Inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.
Pizza 12 Inch
12 Inch Cheese
12 Inch Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
12 Inch Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.
12 Inch Gillums Special
Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.
12 Inch Ranch Pizza
Bacon, tomatoes, onion, green pepper with ranch dressing.
12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.
12 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Franks sauce, bacon, blue cheese and chicken.
12 Inch Hot Brown Pizza
Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.
12 Inch Five Cheese Pizza
Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.
12 Inch Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.
12 Inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.
Pizza 16 Inch
16 Inch Cheese
16 Inch Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
16 Inch Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham and pepperoni.
16 Inch Gillums Special
Sausage, hamburger, jalapenos and pepperoni.
16 Inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and banana peppers.
16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions with BBQ sauce.
16 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Franks Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, bacon and chicken
16 Inch Ranch Pizza
16 Inch Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onion with BBQ sauce.
16 Inch Hot Brown Pizza
Cheese sauce, turkey, bacon and tomato.
16 Inch Five Cheese Pizza
Feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.
Bar Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citrus
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Orange
Smirnoff
Stoli
Skyy
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Bombay
Well Rum
Captain Morgan Spice
Captain Morgan White
Bacardi
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Coconut
Myers
Tommy Bahama
Well Tequila
Cuervo
Monte Alban
Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Jim Beam
Sheep Dog
Makers
Wild Turkey
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Crown
Crown Apple
Woodford
Knob Creek
Basil Hayden
Bakers
Bullitt
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
Blantons
Well Scotch
J & B
Jameson
Dewars 12Yr
Fireball
Peach Tree
Amaretto
Grape Pucker
Sour Apple Pucker
Island Pucker
Razzmatazz
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Bailey's
Malibu
Southern Comfort
Ryans Irish Creme
Kamora
Grand Mariner
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Birthday Cake
Bloody Mary
Bubble Gum Shot
Buttery Nipple
Captain's Choice
Chesney's Chiller
Chocolate Cake Shot
CoCo Cabana
Cosmopolitan
Dancing Bear
Electric Lemonade
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze Drink
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Leprechaun
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
LIT TOP SHELF
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita Frozen
Margarita Rocks
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Miami Vice
Midori Sour
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nutrl Cranberry
Nutrl Cranberry Apple
Nutrl Cranberry Grapefruit
Nutrl Cranberry Orange
Nutrl Pineapple
Nutrl Watermelon
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Pina Colada
Pink Lemonade
Pixie Stix Martini
Purple Hooter
Raspberry Slush
Rattlesnake
Rob Roy
Rock Lobster
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Surfer On Acid
Sweet Tea Slush
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Touchdown Punchdown
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Budweiser Draft
Bud Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Miller Lite Draft
Mango Cart Draft
Shotgun Wedding Draft
Cougar Bait Draft
Stella Draft
Blue Stallion Hefeweizen Draft
Yuengling Draft
Amber Bock Draft
Voodoo Ranger Draft
Cranberry Cider Draft
Hazy Little Thing Draft
Ky Irish Red Draft
Keeneland Lager Draft
Raspberry Wheat Cider Draft
Space Dust Draft
Country Boy Classic Cider Draft
Budweiser Pit
Bud Light Pit
Michelob Ultra Pit
Miller Lite Pit
Mango Cart Pit
Shotgun Wedding Pit
Cougar Bait Pit
Stella Pit
Country Boy Classic Cider Pit
Yuengling Pit
Amber Bock Pit
Voodoo Ranger Pit
Cranberry Cider Pit
Hazy Little Thing Pit
Ky Irish Red Pit
Raspberry Wheat Pit
Space Dust Pit
Blue Stallion Hefeweizen Pit
Keeneland Lager Pit
Angry orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Select
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors light
Corona
Corona Light
DosEquis Amber
DosEquis Lager
Guiness
Heineken
Ky Bourbon Barrel
Landshark
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Natural Light
O’Douls
PBR
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
West 6
# Of Glasses
Bucket (6 for 5)
Chilled Mug
Bucket of Angry Orchard
Bucket of Bud
Bucket of Bud Light
Bucket of Bud Light Lime
Bucket of Bud Select
Bucket of Busch
Bucket of Coors Light
Bucket Of Corona
Bucket of Corona Light
Bucket of Guinness
Bucket of Heineken
Bucket of Landshark
Bucket of Miller Lite
Bucket of Modelo
Bucket of Natty Light
Bucket Of Nutrl Watermelon
Bucket of Nutrl Pineapple
Bucket of Nutrl Classic Cranberry
Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Orange
Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Apple
Bucket of Nutrl Cranberry Grapefruit
Bucket of PBR
Bucket of Rolling Rock
Bucket of Sam Adams
Bucket Of Ultra
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Richmond’s premier destination for sports, food and spirits.
830 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475