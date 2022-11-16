Restaurant header imageView gallery

Native Bagel Company

248 Reviews

$

436 Chestnut Street

Berea, KY 40403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese
Hot Latte
Iced Latte

Food

Blueberry Lemon Zest

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Everything

$2.00Out of stock

Garlic

$2.00Out of stock

Plain

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Pretzel Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Salt

$2.00

Sesame

$2.00Out of stock

Wheat Bagel

$2.00

Half Dozen

$9.50

Dozen

$18.50

Day Olds

$4.00Out of stock

Honey Rosemary CC

$1.50+

Jalapeño CC

$1.50+

Maple Bacon CC

$1.50+

Plain CC

$1.50+

Scallion Herb CC

$1.50+

Vegan CC

$1.50+

Bacon + Cream Cheese

$5.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Country Ham Panini

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Lox

$9.00

Falafel Sandwich

$7.00

Hold the Bagel Breakfast Plate

Falafel Bowl

$8.50

Chips

$2.50

Tomato Soup Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup Bowl

$5.50Out of stock

Garlic Toast Bagel

$3.00

Drinks

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Red Eye

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.25+Out of stock

In House Coffee

$2.50+

Ale 8

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Coke

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Ice water

London Fog

$3.75+

Milk

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Food

Fresh-made burgers and brats using AWA Berea College Farm beef and pork, Vegan Burgers, Cheese Fries, Ranch Salad, and more!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pretzel Bites + Beer Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Baked fresh everyday and served with house-made beer cheese.

Sauerkraut Fritters

$7.00

Mild sauerkraut bundled with Swiss and bacon Served with honey mustard.

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Berea College Farm eggs smoked and deviled. Topped with crumbled bacon. 5 halves

Basket of Fries

$5.00

A generous helping of our hand-cut, signature fries.

Bacon Ranch Cheddar Fries

$8.00

Bratwurst

$11.00

Made fresh in-house using local & AAWA Berea College Farm pork and beef. Served in a butter-griddled split top bun with whole-grain mustard, accompanied by our hand-cut fries.

Oklahoma Cheeseburger

$13.00

We use local and AWA Berea College Farm beef - 6 oz double-patty smash burger fried with shaved onion and topped with American cheese and served with our signature fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

We use local and AWA Berea College Farm beef - 6 oz Double-patty smash burger topped with American cheese and dressed with iceberg lettuce + onion + mayo and served with our signature fries.

Baby Burger

$10.00

We use local and AWA Berea College Farm beef - 3 oz single patty smash topped with American cheese and dressed with iceberg + onion + mayo and served with our signature fries.

Vegan Artichoke Burger

$11.00

Crispy artichoke chickpea fritter topped with onion + lettuce + remoulade and served with our signature fries.

Ranch Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, herbed ranch, bacon crumbles, carrots, red onions, and cucumber.

Drinks

House-made Iced Tea, Mexican Coke, Shirley Temples, and more!

Ale 8

$1.50

Kentucky's original soft drink, is a crisp combination of ginger and citrus.

12oz Coke

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Made with cane sugar in place of high-fructose corn syrup.

Diet Coke

$1.00

12oz

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fresh-made with just a hint of sweetness.

Sprite

$1.00

12oz

Shirley Temple

$3.50

A fizzy non-alcoholic favorite.

La Croix

$1.00

Sparkling water.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Native Bagel menu is available for carryout Tuesday - Saturday 8am - 12:45pm. Nightjar menu is available for carryout Wednesday - Saturday 5pm - 8:45pm

Location

436 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403

Directions

Gallery
Native Bagel Company image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Garlic Heads Bistro - richmond
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Kim Kent Dr Richmond, KY 40475
View restaurantnext
The Bluebird
orange starNo Reviews
202 W Main St Stanford, KY 40484
View restaurantnext
House of Cue - Irvine, Kentucky
orange starNo Reviews
77 River Drive IRVINE, KY 40336
View restaurantnext
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1215 High Point Drive Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
Boonedogs
orange starNo Reviews
5902 Old Richmond Road lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
orange star4.4 • 621
4750 Hartland Pkwy Lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Berea
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Corbin
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston