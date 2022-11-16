Native Bagel Company
248 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Native Bagel menu is available for carryout Tuesday - Saturday 8am - 12:45pm. Nightjar menu is available for carryout Wednesday - Saturday 5pm - 8:45pm
Location
436 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive
No Reviews
1215 High Point Drive Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurant