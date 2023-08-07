Gnat's Landing Statesboro
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Laid-back bar & grill with seafood, build-your-own burgers & other American eats, plus lots of beer.
Location
470 S. Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458
Gallery
