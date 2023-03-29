  • Home
Grand Canyon Brewing - Kingman 312 East Beale Street

312 East Beale Street

Kingman, AZ 86401

Menu

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.49

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Flavored Tea

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Hot Coco

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

N/A Very Berry Fruit Press

$7.00

N/A Arizona Sunrise

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$3.75

Bottled Water

$5.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Oversized Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Brewery Wings

$17.00

Bone-in chicken wings, roasted and finished in the frier, tossed in your choice of sauce, ranch or bleu cheese

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Pickled spears, hand breaded and fried, ranch

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Real Wisconsin cheese curds, hand breaded and fried, ranch

Cheese Bread

$16.00

Scratch made pizza dough covered in a blend of melty cheese

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Fresh cut cauliflower crowns coated in a seasoning blend fried to prefection and tossed in buffalo sauce

BBQ Rib App

$13.00

Salad & Soup

House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cheedar cheese, your choice of dressing

Bleu Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg wedge, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, salt & pepper, chopped bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, and bleu cheese dressing

Cerbat Caesar

$16.00

Chef's Chili Bowl

$14.00

Bowl of home chef's choice chili, served in bread bowl

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

Home-made soup of the day, served in a bread bowl

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beast Burger

$22.00

1/2 LB wild game blend of wagyu, elk, boar, and bison, encrusted in peppercorn melange, bleu cheese crumbles, blueberry compote, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, melted smoked provolone, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipolte aioli, toasted french baguette

Canyon Burger

$18.00

Choice of 1/2 LB angus beef, Nexveg smokey southwest tepary, and Nexveg hemp original, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Canyon Burger

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Hot Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crispy fried, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Hot Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Grillled chicken breast, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Slow roasted pork, BBQ drizzle, pickles, slaw, brioche bun

Santa Fe Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted hatch & poblano chiles, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chipotle aioli

Swine & Bovine Burger

$19.00

1/2 LB angus beef patty, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, cole slaw, BBQ sauce

14" Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Supreme

$22.00

Marinara, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage

Veggie Lovers

$22.00

Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, artichokes, black olives

BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomatoes, grilled chicken

Nickel City White

$22.00

Garlic herb oil, fontinella, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives

Steak & Spinach

$22.00

Grilled herb oil, mozzarella, beef tenderloin, baby spinach, dieced tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarela, pepperoni

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Your choice of cheese, base, and toppings

Build Your Own 1/2 and 1/2

$16.00

Your choice of toppings on each half of your pizza

The Works

$24.00

Build your own pizza and choose up to 6 toppings

Pepperoni Calzone

$20.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Entrees

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Entrée Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Classic mac with a custom blend of cheeses

Full Rack BBQ Rib

$32.00

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$20.00

Special Pasta

$14.00

Special Wrap

$14.00

Taco Tuesday

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.

Kid's Corndogs

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Or add pepperoni for $1!

Kid's Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, rasberry, and caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

Daily Specials

AZ Sunset

$6.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Bourbon Peach Smash

$8.00

Butterly Martini

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$10.00

Canyon Mule

$8.00

Catus Lemonade

$7.00

Coconino Cosmo

$7.00

Coffee Martini

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$4.00

Electric Orange

$7.00

GCB Bomber

$7.00

Gin & Tonic

$4.00

Grand Canyon Iced Tea

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

House Margarita

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Juniper Trail

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Marshmallow Cane

$8.00

Midnight Blossom

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

P n' J Margarita

$5.00

Paper Plane

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Prickly Pear Kamikaze

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mojito

$8.00

Railroad Shandy

$5.00

Saturn

$10.00

Strawberry Delicious

$7.00

The Grinch

$8.00

Thundersnow Margarita

$8.00

Tiki Blossom

$10.00

Virgin Drink

$10.00

Vodka Press

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

American Brown

$5.00

American Pilsner

$5.00

Anuit Black IPA

$5.00

Black Iron IPA

$5.00

Bob ESB

$5.00

Brew 42

$5.00

Dead Hanger

$5.00

Deep In The Green

$5.00

Effin A Rye

$5.00

Gose

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Hop Canyon IPA

$5.00

Horsehoe Bend Pale Ale

$5.00

Kachina Throwback Ale

$3.00

Lava Falls QUAD

$5.00

Mule Train Stout

$5.00

Prickly IPA

$5.00

Prickly Pear Wheat

$5.00

Pumpkin Porter

$5.00

Sunset Amber Ale

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$8.00

Entrée Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Classic mac with a custom blend of cheeses

Chef's Weekly Mac

$8.00

Our classic mac with a creative blend of ingredients for a unique dish every week

Entree Special

$7.50

Special Wrap

$7.00

Taco Tuesday

$5.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.50

Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Beast Burger

$11.00

1/2 LB wild game blend of wagyu, elk, boar, and bison, encrusted in peppercorn melange, bleu cheese crumbles, blueberry compote, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled beef tenderloin, melted smoked provolone, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipolte aioli, toasted french baguette

Canyon Burger

$9.00

Choice of 1/2 LB angus beef, Nexveg smokey southwest tepary, and Nexveg hemp original, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Canyon Burger

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Parmesan

$8.50

Hot Fried Chicken

$8.50

Crispy fried, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Hot Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Grillled chicken breast, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Maple Hot Chicken

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$8.50

Slow roasted pork, BBQ drizzle, pickles, slaw, brioche bun

Santa Fe Chicken

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, roasted hatch & poblano chiles, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chipotle aioli

Swine & Bovine Burger

$9.50

1/2 LB angus beef patty, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, cole slaw, BBQ sauce

Meat Lovers

$11.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Supreme

$11.00

Marinara, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage

Veggie Lovers

$11.00

Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, artichokes, black olives

BBQ Chicken

$11.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomatoes, grilled chicken

Nickel City White

$11.00

Garlic herb oil, fontinella, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Your choice of cheese, base, and toppings

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Marinara, mozzarela, pepperoni

Build Your Own 1/2 and 1/2

$8.00

Your choice of toppings on each half of your pizza

The Works

$12.00

Build your own pizza and choose up to 6 toppings

Calzone

$10.00

Steak & Spinach

$11.00

Grilled herb oil, mozzarella, beef tenderloin, baby spinach, dieced tomatoes

Pizza Special

$11.00

Corned Beef

$23.00

The Sweet Stuff

Cheesecake

$9.00

BB Pudding

$11.00

Half-Baked Cookies

$10.00

Your choice of partially baked brownie or chocolate chip cookie. Topped with vanilla bean ice creamand chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Choccolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Brownie

$11.00

On The Side

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Protein Side

Side of chicken, shrimp, steak, nexveg patty, or bacon

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Side Cup of Chili

$9.00

Side Cup of Soup

$9.00

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, shredded carrots, red cabbage

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Bread Bowl

$5.00

Side Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

1000 Island

$0.50

Fry Sauce

Honey Mustard

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$3.00

Oil + Vinegar

Prickly Pear Vinaigrette

BBQ Vinaigrette

$0.50

Beer

GCBC Draft

American Pilsner

$7.00

Black Iron IPA

$7.00

Brew 42

$7.00

Caber Toss

$8.00

Dead Hanger Hazy

$8.00

Deep In The Green

$8.00

Hop Canyon IPA

$7.00

Horseshoe Bend

$7.00

Kachina Throwback Ale

$7.00

Lava Falls Quad

$8.00

Prickly IPA

$7.00

Prickly Pear Wheat

$7.00

Ring Of Fire

$8.00

Sunset Amber

$7.00

Tart Cherry Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Yet Another Hazy IPA

$8.00

Guest Draft

Big Blue Van

$8.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Passport Hard Cider

$7.00

Juicy Jack

$8.00

Flights/Pitchers/Growlers

GCB Flight

$10.00

Guest Flight

$10.00

GCB Pitcher

$18.00

Guest Pitcher

$26.00

64oz Growler Fill

$13.00

32oz Growler Fill

$8.00

2 L Growler Fill

$13.00

Canned Beer

Coors Light

$7.00

Truly

$8.00

NA IPA

$7.00

NA Golden

$7.00

NA Hazy IPA

$7.00

NA Light Copper

$7.00

NA Light Lager

$7.00

Prickly Pear Vodka Soda Can

$7.00

Orange Blossom Vodka Soda Can

$7.00

19oz Single Can

$8.00

Single Core Can

$7.00

Single Tall Beer Can

$7.00

Cuba Libra Can

$7.00

OB Mule Can

$7.00

Dire Wolf Sour Btl

$15.00

Saison Btl

$15.00

Will O Wisp Porter Btl

$15.00

Kegs

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Wine

Bottle Wine

BTL Bogle Merlot

$30.00

BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL St. Hubert's "The Stag"

$30.00

BTL Ravenswood Zin

$30.00

BTL Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet

$30.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco 375

$19.00

BTL Saracco Moscato D'asti 375

$19.00

BTL Day Rose

$30.00

BTL Le Rime Pino Grigio

$30.00

BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Bogle Phantom Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

BTL Dark Horse Merlot

$20.00

BTL Dark Horse Sav Blanc

$20.00

HH Menu

Retail

GCB/GCD Cans

Brew 42

$15.00

Dead Hanger Hazy

$15.00

Deep In The Green

$15.00

Fit For A Hoptopsy

$15.00

Hop Canyon

$15.00

Prickly Pear IPA

$15.00

Pumpkin Porter

$15.00

Sacred Saguaro

$15.00

Prickly Pear 12 pack

$18.00

Trail Mix 12 pack

$18.00

American Pills

$10.00

Black Iron

$10.00

Hop Canyon

$10.00

Horseshoe Bend

$10.00

Katchina Throwback

$10.00

Prickly Pear Wheat Ale

$10.00

Sunset Amber

$10.00

Pick Six

$10.00

4pk Cuba Libre

$10.00

4pk Gin & Tonic

$10.00

4pk OB Mule

$10.00

4pk OB Vodka Soda

$10.00

4pk Prickly Pear Vodka Soda

$10.00

Single Cocktail Can

$3.75

Single Core Beer

$4.00

Single Tall Beer Can

$6.00

19 oz. Single Tall Can

$8.00

Growlers

32OZ Glass Growler

$11.00

64OZ Glass Growler

$13.00

Short Keg Growler

$50.00

SS Growler w/o Handle

$65.00

Tall Keg Growler

$60.00

SS Large

$60.00

Growler Fills

GCD Bottles&Bitters

Btl Straight Bourbon

$50.00

Btl 22 Coffee Liquor

$35.00

Btl Apple Pie

$35.00

Btl AZ Gold Rum

$35.00

Btl Bond Fire

$75.00

Btl Cinnamon Fire

$35.00

Btl Gin

$25.00

Btl OB Vodka

$25.00

Btl PP Vodka

$25.00

Btl Rum

$25.00

Btl Small Batch Gin

$50.00

Btl Small Batch Smoked Whiskey

$50.00

Btl Small batch Spiced Rum

$50.00

Btl Starshine Whiskey

$75.00

Btl Thunder Snow

$25.00

Btl Vodka

$35.00

Jalapeno Lime Bitters

$16.00

Licorice Mint Bitters

$16.00

Orange Cocoa Bitters

$16.00

Spiced Oak Bitters

$16.00

Clothing

Button Up

$50.00

Crop Top T-Shirt

$30.00

Crop Top Tank

$30.00

Flannel

$55.00

Hoodie

$60.00

Kid's Shirt

$22.00

Long Sleeve

$42.00

Pull Over

$60.00

Reg. Hat

$35.00

Reg. T-Shirt

$30.00

Reg. Tank top

$30.00

Sun Hat

$30.00

Sweater Crop Top

$60.00

Wild Tribute T-Shirt

$37.00

Wild Tribute Tank Top

$37.00

Winter Hat

$25.00

Zip-Up

$53.00

Sherpa

$65.00

Camping/Mugs

15th Anniv. Mug

$15.00

Camping Cup

$10.00

Camping Mug

$13.00

Glassware

Beer Can Glass

$10.00

Pilsner Shot Glass

$8.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

Raster Taster Short

$10.00

Raster Taster Tall

$10.00

Reverent Glass

$11.00

Rocks Glass

$10.00

Saloon Rocks Glass

$10.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

Hot/Cold Cups

Metal Koozie

$13.00

Reverent Hot/Cold

$25.00

Short Hot/Cold

$18.00

Tall Hot/Cold

$21.00

The Little Things

Cork Magnet

$5.00

Flask

$30.00

Foam Koozie

$5.00

GCB Sign

$25.00

GCB Stickers

$3.00

Key Chain Bottle Opener (Leather)

$8.00

Leather Bottle Opener

$13.00

Leather Koozie

$25.00

Metal Key Chain Opener

$6.00

Patches

$5.00

Wild Tribute Magnet

$8.00

Wild Tribute Stickers

$5.00

Wine Opener

$13.00

Christmas Tree Ornament

$10.00

Beer Book

$35.00

Coffee Cup

$13.00

Metal Koozie

$13.00

Water Bottles

Black H2O Bottle

$50.00

Colorful Water Bottle

$10.00

Green H2O Bottle

$25.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
312 East Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

