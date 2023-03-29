Grand Canyon Brewing - Kingman 312 East Beale Street
No reviews yet
312 East Beale Street
Kingman, AZ 86401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
N/A Beverages
Soda
Water
Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Tea
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Hot Coco
Hot Tea
N/A Very Berry Fruit Press
N/A Arizona Sunrise
Virgin Mojito
Bottled Water
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Oversized Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Brewery Wings
Bone-in chicken wings, roasted and finished in the frier, tossed in your choice of sauce, ranch or bleu cheese
Fried Pickles
Pickled spears, hand breaded and fried, ranch
Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin cheese curds, hand breaded and fried, ranch
Cheese Bread
Scratch made pizza dough covered in a blend of melty cheese
Cauliflower Wings
Fresh cut cauliflower crowns coated in a seasoning blend fried to prefection and tossed in buffalo sauce
BBQ Rib App
Salad & Soup
House Salad
Spring mix greens, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cheedar cheese, your choice of dressing
Bleu Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, salt & pepper, chopped bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, and bleu cheese dressing
Cerbat Caesar
Chef's Chili Bowl
Bowl of home chef's choice chili, served in bread bowl
Soup Of The Day
Home-made soup of the day, served in a bread bowl
Burgers & Sandwiches
Beast Burger
1/2 LB wild game blend of wagyu, elk, boar, and bison, encrusted in peppercorn melange, bleu cheese crumbles, blueberry compote, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bistro Steak Sandwich
Grilled beef tenderloin, melted smoked provolone, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipolte aioli, toasted french baguette
Canyon Burger
Choice of 1/2 LB angus beef, Nexveg smokey southwest tepary, and Nexveg hemp original, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Canyon Burger
Grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Hot Fried Chicken
Crispy fried, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun
Hot Grilled Chicken
Grillled chicken breast, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun
Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork, BBQ drizzle, pickles, slaw, brioche bun
Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, roasted hatch & poblano chiles, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chipotle aioli
Swine & Bovine Burger
1/2 LB angus beef patty, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, cole slaw, BBQ sauce
14" Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Meat Lovers
Marinara, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Supreme
Marinara, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage
Veggie Lovers
Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, artichokes, black olives
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomatoes, grilled chicken
Nickel City White
Garlic herb oil, fontinella, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives
Steak & Spinach
Grilled herb oil, mozzarella, beef tenderloin, baby spinach, dieced tomatoes
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara, mozzarela, pepperoni
Build Your Own Pizza
Your choice of cheese, base, and toppings
Build Your Own 1/2 and 1/2
Your choice of toppings on each half of your pizza
The Works
Build your own pizza and choose up to 6 toppings
Pepperoni Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Entrees
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tender Basket
Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese
Entrée Mac & Cheese
Classic mac with a custom blend of cheeses
Full Rack BBQ Rib
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs
Special Pasta
Special Wrap
Taco Tuesday
Kid's Menu
Kids Mac & Cheese
Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.
Kid's Corndogs
Kid's Burger
Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.
Kid Chicken Tenders
Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.
Kids Pepperoni
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Or add pepperoni for $1!
Kid's Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, rasberry, and caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Daily Specials
AZ Sunset
Boulevardier
Bourbon Peach Smash
Butterly Martini
Cadillac Marg
Canyon Mule
Catus Lemonade
Coconino Cosmo
Coffee Martini
Cuba Libre
Electric Orange
GCB Bomber
Gin & Tonic
Grand Canyon Iced Tea
Green Tea
House Margarita
Irish Coffee
Juniper Trail
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Marshmallow Cane
Midnight Blossom
Mimosa
P n' J Margarita
Paper Plane
Pineapple Upside Down
Prickly Pear Kamikaze
Prickly Pear Mojito
Railroad Shandy
Saturn
Strawberry Delicious
The Grinch
Thundersnow Margarita
Tiki Blossom
Virgin Drink
Vodka Press
White Russian
American Brown
American Pilsner
Anuit Black IPA
Black Iron IPA
Bob ESB
Brew 42
Dead Hanger
Deep In The Green
Effin A Rye
Gose
Hazy IPA
Hop Canyon IPA
Horsehoe Bend Pale Ale
Kachina Throwback Ale
Lava Falls QUAD
Mule Train Stout
Prickly IPA
Prickly Pear Wheat
Pumpkin Porter
Sunset Amber Ale
Bloody Mary
Mimosa Flight
Canyon Mule (Deep Copy)
Cauliflower Wings (Deep Copy)
Fresh cut cauliflower crowns coated in a seasoning blend fried to prefection and tossed in buffalo sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (Deep Copy)
Meatball Appetizer (Deep Copy)
House made meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, crostini
Brewery Wings (Deep Copy)
Bone-in chicken wings, roasted and finished in the frier, tossed in your choice of sauce, ranch or bleu cheese
Garlic Parmesan Fries (Deep Copy)
Fried Pickles (Deep Copy)
Pickled spears, hand breaded and fried, ranch
Cheese Curds (Deep Copy)
Real Wisconsin cheese curds, hand breaded and fried, ranch
Cheese Bread (Deep Copy)
Scratch made pizza dough covered in a blend of melty cheese
Canyon Burger (Deep Copy)
Choice of 1/2 LB angus beef, Nexveg smokey southwest tepary, and Nexveg hemp original, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Canyon Burger (Deep Copy)
Grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bavarian Pretzel (Deep Copy)
Oversized Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger W Fries
Pepperoni Pizza (Deep Copy)
Marinara, mozzarela, pepperoni
GCB Flight (Deep Copy)
Chef's Pasta
Glass of Wine
Bavarian Pretzel (Deep Copy)
Oversized Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard
64oz Growler Fill (Deep Copy)
32oz Growler Fill (Deep Copy)
2 L Growler Fill (Deep Copy)
American Pilsner
Black Iron IPA
Brew 42
Hop Canyon IPA
Horsehoe Bend Pale Ale
Kachina Throwback Ale
Prickly IPA
Sunset Amber Ale
Prickly Pear Wheat
Hop Canyon
Entrée Mac & Cheese
Classic mac with a custom blend of cheeses
Chef's Weekly Mac
Our classic mac with a creative blend of ingredients for a unique dish every week
Entree Special
Special Wrap
Taco Tuesday
Chicken Tender Basket
Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese
Beast Burger
1/2 LB wild game blend of wagyu, elk, boar, and bison, encrusted in peppercorn melange, bleu cheese crumbles, blueberry compote, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bistro Steak Sandwich
Grilled beef tenderloin, melted smoked provolone, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipolte aioli, toasted french baguette
Canyon Burger
Choice of 1/2 LB angus beef, Nexveg smokey southwest tepary, and Nexveg hemp original, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Canyon Burger
Grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Parmesan
Hot Fried Chicken
Crispy fried, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun
Hot Grilled Chicken
Grillled chicken breast, hot sauce, slaw, pickles, brioche bun
Maple Hot Chicken
Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork, BBQ drizzle, pickles, slaw, brioche bun
Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, roasted hatch & poblano chiles, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chipotle aioli
Swine & Bovine Burger
1/2 LB angus beef patty, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, cole slaw, BBQ sauce
Meat Lovers
Marinara, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Supreme
Marinara, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage
Veggie Lovers
Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, artichokes, black olives
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomatoes, grilled chicken
Nickel City White
Garlic herb oil, fontinella, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives
Build Your Own Pizza
Your choice of cheese, base, and toppings
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara, mozzarela, pepperoni
Build Your Own 1/2 and 1/2
Your choice of toppings on each half of your pizza
The Works
Build your own pizza and choose up to 6 toppings
Calzone
Steak & Spinach
Grilled herb oil, mozzarella, beef tenderloin, baby spinach, dieced tomatoes
Pizza Special
Corned Beef
The Sweet Stuff
Cheesecake
BB Pudding
Half-Baked Cookies
Your choice of partially baked brownie or chocolate chip cookie. Topped with vanilla bean ice creamand chocolate syrup.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Choccolate Ice Cream
Brownie
On The Side
Cole Slaw
Protein Side
Side of chicken, shrimp, steak, nexveg patty, or bacon
Seasonal Fruit
Seasonal Vegetables
Side Cup of Chili
Side Cup of Soup
Side Fresh Cut Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, shredded carrots, red cabbage
Side Sweet Fries
Bread Bowl
Side Garlic Parmesan Fries
Side Beer Cheese
Side Sauce
Beer
GCBC Draft
American Pilsner
Black Iron IPA
Brew 42
Caber Toss
Dead Hanger Hazy
Deep In The Green
Hop Canyon IPA
Horseshoe Bend
Kachina Throwback Ale
Lava Falls Quad
Prickly IPA
Prickly Pear Wheat
Ring Of Fire
Sunset Amber
Tart Cherry Sour
Yet Another Hazy IPA
Flights/Pitchers/Growlers
Canned Beer
Coors Light
Truly
NA IPA
NA Golden
NA Hazy IPA
NA Light Copper
NA Light Lager
Prickly Pear Vodka Soda Can
Orange Blossom Vodka Soda Can
19oz Single Can
Single Core Can
Single Tall Beer Can
Cuba Libra Can
OB Mule Can
Dire Wolf Sour Btl
Saison Btl
Will O Wisp Porter Btl
Wine
Bottle Wine
BTL Bogle Merlot
BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir
BTL St. Hubert's "The Stag"
BTL Ravenswood Zin
BTL Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet
BTL La Marca Prosecco 375
BTL Saracco Moscato D'asti 375
BTL Day Rose
BTL Le Rime Pino Grigio
BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Bogle Phantom Chardonnay
BTL Wycliff
BTL Dark Horse Merlot
BTL Dark Horse Sav Blanc
HH Menu
HH Beer
HH Cocktails
Retail
GCB/GCD Cans
Brew 42
Dead Hanger Hazy
Deep In The Green
Fit For A Hoptopsy
Hop Canyon
Prickly Pear IPA
Pumpkin Porter
Sacred Saguaro
Prickly Pear 12 pack
Trail Mix 12 pack
American Pills
Black Iron
Hop Canyon
Horseshoe Bend
Katchina Throwback
Prickly Pear Wheat Ale
Sunset Amber
Pick Six
4pk Cuba Libre
4pk Gin & Tonic
4pk OB Mule
4pk OB Vodka Soda
4pk Prickly Pear Vodka Soda
Single Cocktail Can
Single Core Beer
Single Tall Beer Can
19 oz. Single Tall Can
Growlers
Growler Fills
Horseshoe Bend
Truly Wild Berry
Anuit Rock Black IPA
Black Iron IPA
Bobs ESB
Brew 42
Prickly Pear Wheat
Dead Hanger Hazy
Deep In The Green
Effin -A-Rye IPA
German Pilsner
Yet Another Hazy IPA
Hop Canyon IPA
Imperial Gose
Kachina Throwback Ale
American Brown Ale
Prickly IPA
Pumpkin Porter
Lava Falls Quad
Ring Of Fire
Hero Dunkle
Sunset Amber
American Pilsner
Chocolate Stout
Big Blue Van
Passport Cider
Truly
Juicy Jack
Smash IPA
Dopplebock
Horseshoe Bend
Truly Wild Berry
Anuit Rock Black IPA
Black Iron IPA
Bobs ESB
Brew 42
Prickly Pear Wheat
Dead Hanger Hazy
Deep In The Green
Effin -A-Rye IPA
German Pilsner
Yet Another Hazy IPA
Hop Canyon IPA
Imperial Gose
Kachina Throwback Ale
American Brown Ale
Prickly IPA
Pumpkin Porter
Lava Falls Quad
Ring Of Fire
Hero Dunkle
Sunset Amber
American Pilsner
Chocolate Stout
Big Blue Van
Passport Cider
Truly
Juicy Jack
Smash IPA
Dopplebock
GCD Bottles&Bitters
Btl Straight Bourbon
Btl 22 Coffee Liquor
Btl Apple Pie
Btl AZ Gold Rum
Btl Bond Fire
Btl Cinnamon Fire
Btl Gin
Btl OB Vodka
Btl PP Vodka
Btl Rum
Btl Small Batch Gin
Btl Small Batch Smoked Whiskey
Btl Small batch Spiced Rum
Btl Starshine Whiskey
Btl Thunder Snow
Btl Vodka
Jalapeno Lime Bitters
Licorice Mint Bitters
Orange Cocoa Bitters
Spiced Oak Bitters
Clothing
Button Up
Crop Top T-Shirt
Crop Top Tank
Flannel
Hoodie
Kid's Shirt
Long Sleeve
Pull Over
Reg. Hat
Reg. T-Shirt
Reg. Tank top
Sun Hat
Sweater Crop Top
Wild Tribute T-Shirt
Wild Tribute Tank Top
Winter Hat
Zip-Up
Sherpa
Glassware
The Little Things
Cork Magnet
Flask
Foam Koozie
GCB Sign
GCB Stickers
Key Chain Bottle Opener (Leather)
Leather Bottle Opener
Leather Koozie
Metal Key Chain Opener
Patches
Wild Tribute Magnet
Wild Tribute Stickers
Wine Opener
Christmas Tree Ornament
Beer Book
Coffee Cup
Metal Koozie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
312 East Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401