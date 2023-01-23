- Home
grnd sqrl
73471 Twentynine Palms Highway
Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Popular Items
GOOD EATS - Apps
Assorted House Pickles
an assortment of several pickled vegetables
Hummus + Crudite
House made hummus, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Parsley, Olive Oil, House made Foccacia, Crudite
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
House made beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Side of Fries
Side of Parmesean Fries
Side of Truffle Fries
Wings - Dozen
Served tossed in Shanghai or Buffalo sauce with house made ranch and blue cheese
Wings - Half Dozen
Served tossed in Shanghai or Buffalo sauce with house made ranch and blue cheese
GOOD EATS - Mains
Bowl of Soup
Tomato Bisque or Broccoli Cheddar Jalapeño
Bowl of Soup and Grilled Cheese
soup of the day with a grilled cheese sandwich
Dank House Salad
romaine, arugula, brussels sprouts, beets, bleu cheese, apple, carmelized walnut, horseradish vinaigrette
East End Grilled Cheese
sourdough, caramelized onion jam, sharp cheddar, granny smith apples
Herbivore Burger
beyond patty, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado
Smoked Pork Sando
smoked pork-shoulder, pickled slaw, kosher pickles, sriracha mayo, martin’s Potato bun
Sqrl Burger
House ground beef patty, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles, bacon, tarragon aioli , Martin’s potato bun
The Jalla
House made falafel patty, halloumi cheese, harissa tahini, iceberg, peperoncino, red onion, tomato, Martin’s potato bun *vegan w/out cheese
The soc bahn mi
Good Eats - Extra Sauce
Wine
Rabble Red Blend
Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvign
Sauvignon Blanc
Agave Wine Margarita
Rabble Rose
Champagne
Mimosa
Prosecco
BTL Rabble Rose
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Rabble Red Blend
BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvign
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottled/Canned Beer
2 Towns Pineapple Cider
Almanac Blackberry Sournova
Almanac Bunny Hill Hazy IPA
Hazy India Pale Ale Dry-Hopped With Cashmere & Simcoe Baby, it's hella cold outside. Bunny Hill Hazy IPA has a pillowy-soft mouthfeel like freshly fallen snow. This liquid snowflake is dry-hopped with an avalanche of Cashmere and Simcoe creating notes of citrus zest and ripe melon.
Almanac Love Hazy IPA
LOVE is bursting with hoppy tropical flavors. Built on a simple base of Pilsner malt and rolled oats, this super dank IPA has a pillowy mouthfeel and is double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Sabro. Flavors of mango, cantaloupe, and citrus will keep you infatuated.
Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer
Juicy blackberries with a twist of zesty lemon create a lively sweet and sour quenche sr elevating your day into the night.
Beachwood Funk Yeah! Balaton Cherry Geuze
Gueuze-inspired Alex with Balaton Cherry. 3 year blend.
Beachwood Funk Yeah! Nectarine Geuze
Gueuze-inspired ale with nectarines. 3 year blend aged in oak barrels.
Beachwood Never Been Cool
We teamed up with our good friends at @greencheekbeer to brew a very modern take on the typically traditional Lambic-style beers we make. Passion fruit and guava share the spotlight with Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops to make a beer that is the perfect blend of Green Cheek & Beachwood Blendery’s styles. Never Been Cool - Belgian-style sour ale fermented and aged in oak barrels with passion fruit, guava, Mosaic, & Nelson Sauvin hops. Batch 1 / Spring 2021
Bivouac Marlin Spike Cider
Bivouac San Diego Jam Cider
Bivouac Savoy Pub Apple Cider
Brooklyn Special Effects NA Amber Ale
Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Amber tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it’s not. We use a special fermentation method that develops the flavors, aromas & character of beer with none of the alcohol, and a generous dry hopping resulting in lively hop notes and a clean finish.
Brooklyn Special Effects NA IPA
Brooklyn Special Effects IPA brings the bright hop aromas and crisp citrus flavors of our favorite IPAs to the non-alcoholic world, all with under 100 calories. We brewed it for drinkers everywhere who love all things hoppy and refreshing, but without the high ABV. Whenever and wherever the IPA mood strikes, Special Effects IPA is there to help you do more with your days and nights.
Brooklyn Special Effects NA Pilsner
If you’re craving clean, crisp refreshment, our Special Effects Variety Pack-exclusive Pils is the answer. Our non-alcoholic take on the world’s most popular beer style makes any time the right time to share a Pils.
Burgeon Hand Selected Pale Ale
West Coast Pale Ale hopped with our hand selected Strata & El Dorado
Burgeon Subliminal Sync Anniversary IPA
El Segundo Tarmac Black IPA
Hops- Chinook, Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo
El Segundo The Inspiration IPA
Enegrel Dunkel
Our Munich Dunkel - a dark German lager - is one of the maltiest and smoothest beers we've ever brewed. German Munich, Melanoidin and debittered chocolate malts give the beer a rich and complex malt flavor unique to this style beer. Hints of caramel, chocolate and toasty flavors provide additional depth, and a slight hoppiness balances the beer for delicious full-bodied brew.
Enegren Nighthawk Black Lager
Nighthawk, our traditional Schwarzbier (black lager) smells of earthy dark roasted coffee and tastes of rich extra dark chocolate. A perfect light beer during the summer for the dark beer lover.
Enegren Schoner Tag Hefeweizen
Schoner Tag, which means 'Beautiful Day' in German, is a traditional Bavarian-style hefeweizen. Brewed with over 50% malted wheat, the beer is cloudy from the higher proteins in wheat. The signature flavor in this beer is the banana and clove flavors produced from the yeast fermentation.
Enegren Valkyrie German Amber Ale
Valkyrie is brewed following the traditions of one of the oldest beer styles in Germany - “alt” literally means “old” in German. Brewed with over 60% imported Munich Dark Malt, this beer is smooth with strong malt, caramel and toasty flavors. German Noble hops round out the beer with a nice floral finish.
Evan's Beer For Golf Pilsner
Evan's OG Lager
Fremont Sky Kraken Hazy Pale
At the dawn of our time, near to a future sun, in the imagined universe of reality, dwells the Sky Kraken. A contradiction of the senses offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites, Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a really cool name for this really cool beer that we wanted to brew using the hops we love. We hope you love it, too. Or, at least, love the Sky Kraken and become a believer. “I Believe.” – VWP Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale malt, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat, Malted Oats, and Rolled Oats with Citra®, Mosaic®, and Strata® hops.
Gaffel Kolsch
Das klassische Gaffel Kölsch ist eine besonders frische Kölner Bierspezialität, die nach bewährtem Familienrezept und dem Deutschen Reinheitsgebot von 1516 mit Wasser, Malz und Hopfenextrakt gebraut wird. Der feinherbe, angenehme, leicht hopfenbetonte Geschmack ist charakteristisch für dieses Traditionsprodukt. English: The classic Gaffel Kölsch is a particularly fresh Cologne beer specialty, brewed with water, malt and hop extract according to the tried and tested family formula and the German Purity Law of 1516. The fine, pleasant, slightly hopped flavor is characteristic of this traditional product.
Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha
Juneshine Hippie Juice
Say hello to Hippie Juice, a mouth-watering blast from the past by JuneShine ambassador Cody Ko. Boogie down with a fresh spin on a psychedelic summer staple-featuring real, organic yumberry, strawberry, and lemon. Sip! Don't trip.
La Choufee Belgian Blonde
La Chouffee Cherry
Modern Times Infinite Patience Hazy IPA
If you’re in the mood for an outstanding Hazy IPA, you’re reading the right can. Within it dwell breathtaking notes of passionfruit, blueberry, and citrus over a background of delightful dankness, courtesy of massive amounts of Mosaic and Strata hops. It’s a testament to nearly a decade of IPA-crafting experience, and an extremely chill way to spend a few minutes of your time.
Pure Project Double Dust Hazy IPA
Double Dust is an imperial version of one of our original murky IPAs, Diamond Dust. Like the original, but mightier, this double IPA is another easy-drinking murk bomb with Cashmere and Mosaic hops. Aromas of ripe peach, mango, and pineapple abound, giving way to flavors of freshly squeezed orange and guava that shine through a medium-full body and soft mouthfeel.
Pure Project Pure West IPA
We are celebrating our first year of sourcing hand selected hops by releasing our first core Unfiltered West Coast IPA. Hand selection allows us to focus on what we think are the finest hops from each years’ harvest, and we will continue to evolve the hop varieties in Pure West with the freshest and most flavorful hops we can find. This inaugural brew showcases hand-selected Mosaic, Simcoe, and Nelson hops to provide an intense aroma of pineapple with a subtle dankness. Sweet floral notes soften on the palate while leading to a solid bitter finish.
Sincere Cider - Hibiscus
Sincere Dry Apple Cider
Societe Light Beer
This crisp and refreshing, 4.5 % no-frills beer is bound to be your new fridge staple. Inspired by the easy-drinking, low-ABV lawnmower beers of yesteryear, Light Beer is for any time, anywhere, and anyone- we made this beer for the brewers, your dad, your mom, the ironic hipsters, the beer pong bros, and the beer connoisseurs. Clean and simple, this beer was made to complement good times.⠀
Societe The Butcher
Societe The Harlot
Accolades: San Diego International Beer Festival Bronze (2017 & 2013), The Brewing Network Beer of the Year (2013) This delicate-yet-complex blonde combines the florality of a Belgian ale with the crispness of a Czech pilsner for a beer like no other. She exhibits: Citrusiness, Delicate Floral Notes & Come-Hither Allure
Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager
Brewer Ben Sheehan created this beer while working down at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager’s inspiration comes from Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the South. California's spoiling, warm weather encourages outdoor activity year round - and now the rest of the nation can join in. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager is an excellent companion. It’s a thrillingly crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager that quenches thirsts, while gratifying taste buds via lime and sea salt.
Lids
Stuff
Carabiner Coffee Mug- Stainless
Ceramic Coffee Mug
Coozie
Dog Bandana- Black
Dog Bandana- White
Keychain Bottle Opener
Lighter- Black
Lighter- White
Logo Patch
Logo Pint Glass
Logo Pint Protector
Sqrl Magnet Opener
Sqrl Pin
Sqrl Sticker
Sqrl Tote Bag
Wooden Coaster/Opener
Logo Tulip
T Shirts
Good Eats, Rad Beer T-shirt-Lavender
Good Eats, Rad Beer T-shirt- Grey
Good Eats, Rad Beer Longsleeve
Go Back To 29! T-shirt
Text T-shirt - Olive
Text T-shirt - Teal
Text T-shirt - Black
Vintage Tee - Black
Vintage Tee - Camel
Women's Tank - Sky Blue
Women's Tank - Camel
Sqrl Tee - Rust
Sqrl Tee - Mustard
Cold Weather
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
good eats, rad beer, desert vibes
73471 Twentynine Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277