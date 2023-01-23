Restaurant header imageView gallery

grnd sqrl 73471 Twentynine Palms Highway

review star

No reviews yet

73471 Twentynine Palms Highway

Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Order Again

Popular Items

Sqrl Burger
Dank House Salad
East End Grilled Cheese

GOOD EATS - Apps

Lemon horseradish

Assorted House Pickles

$10.00

an assortment of several pickled vegetables

Hummus + Crudite

$14.00

House made hummus, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Parsley, Olive Oil, House made Foccacia, Crudite

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$12.00

House made beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Parmesean Fries

$8.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$8.00

Wings - Dozen

$21.00

Served tossed in Shanghai or Buffalo sauce with house made ranch and blue cheese

Wings - Half Dozen

$11.00

Served tossed in Shanghai or Buffalo sauce with house made ranch and blue cheese

GOOD EATS - Mains

Crispy chicken Thai, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeño, cilantro, daikon, Persian cucumber, bean sprouts

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Tomato Bisque or Broccoli Cheddar Jalapeño

Bowl of Soup and Grilled Cheese

$18.00

soup of the day with a grilled cheese sandwich

Dank House Salad

$13.00

romaine, arugula, brussels sprouts, beets, bleu cheese, apple, carmelized walnut, horseradish vinaigrette

East End Grilled Cheese

$12.00

sourdough, caramelized onion jam, sharp cheddar, granny smith apples

Herbivore Burger

$14.00

beyond patty, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado

Smoked Pork Sando

Smoked Pork Sando

$14.00

smoked pork-shoulder, pickled slaw, kosher pickles, sriracha mayo, martin’s Potato bun

Sqrl Burger

$15.00

House ground beef patty, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles, bacon, tarragon aioli , Martin’s potato bun

The Jalla

$14.00

House made falafel patty, halloumi cheese, harissa tahini, iceberg, peperoncino, red onion, tomato, Martin’s potato bun *vegan w/out cheese

The soc bahn mi

$15.00Out of stock

Good Eats - Extra Sauce

Tarragon Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

House Made Beer Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Deth Sauce

$0.50

House Made Habanero Garlic Hot Sauce

Horseradish Vinaigrette

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Shanghai Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Wine

Rabble Red Blend

$9.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvign

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Agave Wine Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Rabble Rose

$9.00

Champagne

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Rabble Rose

$45.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Rabble Red Blend

$45.00

BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvign

$65.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

2 Towns Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Almanac Blackberry Sournova

$9.00Out of stock

Almanac Bunny Hill Hazy IPA

$6.00

Hazy India Pale Ale Dry-Hopped With Cashmere & Simcoe Baby, it's hella cold outside. Bunny Hill Hazy IPA has a pillowy-soft mouthfeel like freshly fallen snow. This liquid snowflake is dry-hopped with an avalanche of Cashmere and Simcoe creating notes of citrus zest and ripe melon.

Almanac Love Hazy IPA

$6.00

LOVE is bursting with hoppy tropical flavors. Built on a simple base of Pilsner malt and rolled oats, this super dank IPA has a pillowy mouthfeel and is double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Sabro. Flavors of mango, cantaloupe, and citrus will keep you infatuated.

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer

$6.00

Juicy blackberries with a twist of zesty lemon create a lively sweet and sour quenche sr elevating your day into the night.

Beachwood Funk Yeah! Balaton Cherry Geuze

$25.00

Gueuze-inspired Alex with Balaton Cherry. 3 year blend.

Beachwood Funk Yeah! Nectarine Geuze

$25.00

Gueuze-inspired ale with nectarines. 3 year blend aged in oak barrels.

Beachwood Never Been Cool

$25.00

We teamed up with our good friends at @greencheekbeer to brew a very modern take on the typically traditional Lambic-style beers we make. Passion fruit and guava share the spotlight with Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops to make a beer that is the perfect blend of Green Cheek & Beachwood Blendery’s styles.⁠ ⁠ Never Been Cool - Belgian-style sour ale fermented and aged in oak barrels with passion fruit, guava, Mosaic, & Nelson Sauvin hops. Batch 1 / Spring 2021

Bivouac Marlin Spike Cider

$7.00

Bivouac San Diego Jam Cider

$7.00

Bivouac Savoy Pub Apple Cider

$8.00

Brooklyn Special Effects NA Amber Ale

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Amber tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it’s not. We use a special fermentation method that develops the flavors, aromas & character of beer with none of the alcohol, and a generous dry hopping resulting in lively hop notes and a clean finish.

Brooklyn Special Effects NA IPA

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA brings the bright hop aromas and crisp citrus flavors of our favorite IPAs to the non-alcoholic world, all with under 100 calories. We brewed it for drinkers everywhere who love all things hoppy and refreshing, but without the high ABV. Whenever and wherever the IPA mood strikes, Special Effects IPA is there to help you do more with your days and nights.

Brooklyn Special Effects NA Pilsner

$6.00

If you’re craving clean, crisp refreshment, our Special Effects Variety Pack-exclusive Pils is the answer. Our non-alcoholic take on the world’s most popular beer style makes any time the right time to share a Pils.

Burgeon Hand Selected Pale Ale

$8.00

West Coast Pale Ale hopped with our hand selected Strata & El Dorado

Burgeon Subliminal Sync Anniversary IPA

$8.50

El Segundo Tarmac Black IPA

$7.00

Hops- Chinook, Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo

El Segundo The Inspiration IPA

$6.00

Enegrel Dunkel

$7.00Out of stock

Our Munich Dunkel - a dark German lager - is one of the maltiest and smoothest beers we've ever brewed. German Munich, Melanoidin and debittered chocolate malts give the beer a rich and complex malt flavor unique to this style beer. Hints of caramel, chocolate and toasty flavors provide additional depth, and a slight hoppiness balances the beer for delicious full-bodied brew.

Enegren Nighthawk Black Lager

$6.00

Nighthawk, our traditional Schwarzbier (black lager) smells of earthy dark roasted coffee and tastes of rich extra dark chocolate. A perfect light beer during the summer for the dark beer lover.

Enegren Schoner Tag Hefeweizen

$6.00

Schoner Tag, which means 'Beautiful Day' in German, is a traditional Bavarian-style hefeweizen. Brewed with over 50% malted wheat, the beer is cloudy from the higher proteins in wheat. The signature flavor in this beer is the banana and clove flavors produced from the yeast fermentation.

Enegren Valkyrie German Amber Ale

$6.00

Valkyrie is brewed following the traditions of one of the oldest beer styles in Germany - “alt” literally means “old” in German. Brewed with over 60% imported Munich Dark Malt, this beer is smooth with strong malt, caramel and toasty flavors. German Noble hops round out the beer with a nice floral finish.

Evan's Beer For Golf Pilsner

$4.50

Evan's OG Lager

$4.50

Fremont Sky Kraken Hazy Pale

$6.00

At the dawn of our time, near to a future sun, in the imagined universe of reality, dwells the Sky Kraken. A contradiction of the senses offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites, Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a really cool name for this really cool beer that we wanted to brew using the hops we love. We hope you love it, too. Or, at least, love the Sky Kraken and become a believer. “I Believe.” – VWP Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale malt, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat, Malted Oats, and Rolled Oats with Citra®, Mosaic®, and Strata® hops.

Gaffel Kolsch

$7.00

Das klassische Gaffel Kölsch ist eine besonders frische Kölner Bierspezialität, die nach bewährtem Familienrezept und dem Deutschen Reinheitsgebot von 1516 mit Wasser, Malz und Hopfenextrakt gebraut wird. Der feinherbe, angenehme, leicht hopfenbetonte Geschmack ist charakteristisch für dieses Traditionsprodukt. English: The classic Gaffel Kölsch is a particularly fresh Cologne beer specialty, brewed with water, malt and hop extract according to the tried and tested family formula and the German Purity Law of 1516. The fine, pleasant, slightly hopped flavor is characteristic of this traditional product.

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Juneshine Hippie Juice

$8.00

Say hello to Hippie Juice, a mouth-watering blast from the past by JuneShine ambassador Cody Ko. Boogie down with a fresh spin on a psychedelic summer staple-featuring real, organic yumberry, strawberry, and lemon. Sip! Don't trip.

La Choufee Belgian Blonde

$7.00

La Chouffee Cherry

$7.00

Modern Times Infinite Patience Hazy IPA

$6.00

If you’re in the mood for an outstanding Hazy IPA, you’re reading the right can. Within it dwell breathtaking notes of passionfruit, blueberry, and citrus over a background of delightful dankness, courtesy of massive amounts of Mosaic and Strata hops. It’s a testament to nearly a decade of IPA-crafting experience, and an extremely chill way to spend a few minutes of your time.

Pure Project Double Dust Hazy IPA

$8.50

Double Dust is an imperial version of one of our original murky IPAs, Diamond Dust. Like the original, but mightier, this double IPA is another easy-drinking murk bomb with Cashmere and Mosaic hops. Aromas of ripe peach, mango, and pineapple abound, giving way to flavors of freshly squeezed orange and guava that shine through a medium-full body and soft mouthfeel.

Pure Project Pure West IPA

$8.50

We are celebrating our first year of sourcing hand selected hops by releasing our first core Unfiltered West Coast IPA. Hand selection allows us to focus on what we think are the finest hops from each years’ harvest, and we will continue to evolve the hop varieties in Pure West with the freshest and most flavorful hops we can find. This inaugural brew showcases hand-selected Mosaic, Simcoe, and Nelson hops to provide an intense aroma of pineapple with a subtle dankness. Sweet floral notes soften on the palate while leading to a solid bitter finish.

Sincere Cider - Hibiscus

$7.00

Sincere Dry Apple Cider

$7.00

Societe Light Beer

$5.00

This crisp and refreshing, 4.5 % no-frills beer is bound to be your new fridge staple. Inspired by the easy-drinking, low-ABV lawnmower beers of yesteryear, Light Beer is for any time, anywhere, and anyone- we made this beer for the brewers, your dad, your mom, the ironic hipsters, the beer pong bros, and the beer connoisseurs. Clean and simple, this beer was made to complement good times.⠀

Societe The Butcher

$6.00

Societe The Harlot

$5.00

Accolades: San Diego International Beer Festival Bronze (2017 & 2013), The Brewing Network Beer of the Year (2013) This delicate-yet-complex blonde combines the florality of a Belgian ale with the crispness of a Czech pilsner for a beer like no other. She exhibits: Citrusiness, Delicate Floral Notes & Come-Hither Allure

Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager

$5.00

Brewer Ben Sheehan created this beer while working down at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager’s inspiration comes from Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the South. California's spoiling, warm weather encourages outdoor activity year round - and now the rest of the nation can join in. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager is an excellent companion. It’s a thrillingly crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager that quenches thirsts, while gratifying taste buds via lime and sea salt.

NA Beverages

Cactus Cooler

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hop Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sasparilla

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Unsweetened Straight Up Iced Tea

$3.50

GTS Trilogy Kombucha

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Modern Times Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Lids

Beanie- Camel

$20.00

Beanie- Black

$20.00

Beanie- Pink

$20.00

Beanie- Rust

$20.00

Beanie- Stone

$20.00

Dad Hat

$20.00

Golf Hat

$25.00

Grey 7 Panel Hat

$25.00

Lifeguard Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Black

$25.00

Stuff

Carabiner Coffee Mug- Stainless

$10.00

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$12.00

Coozie

$4.00

Dog Bandana- Black

$5.00

Dog Bandana- White

$5.00

Keychain Bottle Opener

$9.00

Lighter- Black

$2.50

Lighter- White

$2.50

Logo Patch

$4.00

Logo Pint Glass

$7.00

Logo Pint Protector

$8.00

Sqrl Magnet Opener

$7.50

Sqrl Pin

$8.00

Sqrl Sticker

$2.00

Sqrl Tote Bag

$15.00

Wooden Coaster/Opener

$8.00

Logo Tulip

$9.00

T Shirts

Good Eats, Rad Beer T-shirt-Lavender

$25.00

Good Eats, Rad Beer T-shirt- Grey

$25.00

Good Eats, Rad Beer Longsleeve

$30.00

Go Back To 29! T-shirt

$30.00

Text T-shirt - Olive

$25.00

Text T-shirt - Teal

$25.00

Text T-shirt - Black

$25.00

Vintage Tee - Black

$30.00

Vintage Tee - Camel

$30.00

Women's Tank - Sky Blue

$20.00

Women's Tank - Camel

$20.00

Sqrl Tee - Rust

$25.00

Sqrl Tee - Mustard

$25.00

Cold Weather

Lightweight Hoodie - Dark Grey

$30.00

Lightweight Hoodie - Light Grey

$30.00

Good Eats, Rad Beer Crew Neck Sweater

$50.00

Flannel

$50.00

Sqrl Zip Up

$45.00

Sqrl Hoodie - Black

$45.00

Coffee

Wonderlake Coffee - Desert Gold

$18.00

Wonderlake Coffee - Espresso Black

$18.00

Kids

Baby Onesie

$20.00

Baby Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
good eats, rad beer, desert vibes

73471 Twentynine Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

