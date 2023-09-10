SPECIALS

STREET TACOS

MINI ASADA

$1.50

MINI CHICKEN

$1.50

MINI ALPASTOR

$1.50

MINI BUCHE

$1.99

MINI CARNITAS

$1.50

KASA MARKET SPECIAL

CARNE ASADA FAMILY SPECIAL

$21.99

AL PASTOR FAMILY SPECIAL

$21.99

CHICKEN FAMILY SPECIAL

$19.99

CARNITAS FAMILY SPECIAL

$21.99

BIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA

$3.49

BIRRIA PLATE

$10.99

CONSOME 8OZ

$1.50

KASA MENU

ALA CARTE

1 PC CHILE RELLENO

$4.99

2 PC CHILE RELLENO

$5.99

1 SOPE

$4.99

1PC ENCHILADA

$2.99

2PC FLAUTAS

$5.99

1LB CARNITAS

$13.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

BACON BURRITO

$8.99

CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

CHORIZO BURRITO

$8.99

CHORIZO CON PAPAS

$8.99

HOT BURRITOS

$8.99

JAMON BURRITO

$8.99

MACHACA BURRITO

$8.99

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$8.99

EGG BURRITO

$7.99

BREAKFAST PLATES

MACHACA CON HUEVO

$10.99

CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$10.99

HOME MADE CHORIZO WITH RICE, BEANS AND CHOICE OF TORTILAS.

HAM & EGGS PLATE

$10.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

HUEVOS MEXICANOS

$10.99

HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$10.99

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$9.79

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.79

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.79

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$9.79

CABEZA BURRITO

$9.79

TRIPA BURRITO

$12.99

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$10.89

CARNE DESEBRADA BURRITO

$9.79

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.29

LENGUA BURRITO

$12.99

BUCHE BURRITO

$10.99

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$9.99

VEGETARIANO BURRITO

$8.99

Beans cheese burrito

$5.59

CAMARON BURRITO

$10.99

CALDOS

CALDO DE RES

$10.99

POZOLE GRANDE

$10.99

MENUDO GRANDE

$10.99

COCKTAIL

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$11.99

COMBINATIONS

#1

$9.99

#2

$9.99

#3

$9.99

2 SHREDDED BEEF TACOS WITH RICE AND BEANS.

#4

$9.99

#5

$9.99

#6

$9.99

#7

$9.99

#8

$9.99

#9

$9.99

#10

$9.99

#11

$9.99

#12

$9.99

#13

$9.99

KIDS MENU

KID QUESADILLA

$5.99

KID BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

KID 1 TACO

$5.99

NACHOS

ASADA NACHOS

$9.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$9.99

CARNITAS NACHOS

$9.99

ALPASTOR NACHOS

$9.99

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

ASADA FRIES

$9.99

CHICKEN FRIES

$9.99

CARNITAS FRIES

$9.99

ALPASTOR FRIES

$9.99

CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$9.99

QUESO QUESADILLA

$5.99

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA

$10.99

LENGUA QUESADILLA

$12.99

BUCHE QUESADILLA

$10.99

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.99

FISH QUESADILLA

$11.99

MEXICAN QUESADILLA

$6.99

VEGETARIANA QUESADILLA

$7.99

CARNE DESEBRADA QUESADILLA

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$2.99

8OZ BEANS

$2.49

8OZ RICE

$2.49

16OZ RICE

$3.99

16OZ BEANS

$3.99

32OZ BEANS

$5.99

32OZ RICE

$5.99

2OZ PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

2OZ SOUR CREAM

$1.00

2OZ GUACAMOLE

$0.99

2OZ CHEESE

$0.99

8OZ CHEESE

$2.99

8OZ GUACAMOLE

$5.49

8OZ BLACK BEANS

$2.99

8OZ SALSA RANCHERA

$2.49

8OZ CHILE VERDE SALSA

$2.49

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.29

8OZ MITAD FRIJOL Y ARROZ

$2.49

16OZ MITAD FRIJOL Y ARROZ

$2.49

TACOS

ASADA TACO

$2.89

CHICKEN TACO

$2.89

CARNITAS TACO

$2.89

AL PASTOR TACO

$2.89

SHRIMP TACO

$3.99

FISH TACO

$3.99

CABEZA TACO

$2.89

LENGUA TACO

$3.99

BUCHE TACO

$2.89

BEAN & CHEESE TACO

$2.49

TACOS DORADOS

ROLLED TAQUITOS

$5.99

HARD SHELL TACO

$2.99

TORTAS

ASADA TORTA

$10.99

CHICKEN TORTA

$10.99

CARNITAS TORTA

$10.99

AL PASTOR TORTA

$10.99

JAMON TORTA

$10.99

LENGUA TORTA

$12.99

CABEZA TORTA

$10.99

BUCHE TORTA

$10.99

CHORIZO TORTA

TOSTADAS

ASADA TOSTADA

$4.50

CHICKEN TOSTADA

$4.50

CARNITAS TOSTADA

$4.50

BEAN TOSTADA

$3.50

SHRIMP TOSTADA

$4.99

TOSTADA DESEBRADA

$4.50

DRINKS

GLASS BOTTLES

JARRITOS 12.5 FLOZ

$2.29

BOING 12 FLOZ

$2.29

SQUIRT GLASS 12OZ

$2.29

GOYA SODAS 12OZ

$2.29

TOPO CHICO 12OZ

$2.29

500ML MEX COKE GLASS BOTTLE

$2.99

355ML MEX COKE GLASS BOTTLE

$2.79

7UP GLASS BOTTLE

$2.29

SARATOGA LG

$2.99

SARATOGA SM

$2.39

STARBUCKS

$3.19

PLASTIC BOTTLES

20OZ COKE PRODUCTS

$2.49

20OZ PEPSI PRODUCTS

$2.49

PENAFIEL 20OZ

$2.29

JARRITOS LG BOTTLE

$2.59

WATERS

PURE LIFE 20oz

$1.99

PURE LIE 23.7oz

$2.29

PURE LIFE 33.8oz

$2.59

CORE 20oz

$1.99

CORE 60.4oz

$2.99

ORIGIN WATER 30.4oz

$2.59

SMART WATER 33.8oz

$2.59

AGUA FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

TAMARINDO

$2.99

MELON

$2.99

CAN DRINKS

16OZ COKE PRODUCTS

$1.79

16OZ PEPSI PRODUCTS

$1.79

CATERING

1/2 TRAYS

1/2 TRAY OF CHIPS

$5.99

1/2 TRAY BEANS

$25.00

1/2 TRAY RICE

$25.00

1/2 TRAY CARNE ASADA

$80.00

1/2 TRAY CARNITAS

$70.00

1/2 TRAY AL PASTOR

$80.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN

$70.00

1/2 TRAY OF TORTILLAS

$16.99

1/2 TRAY OF ONION & CILANTRO

$15.99

FULL TRAYS

FULL TRAY BEANS

$50.00

FULL TRAY RICE

$50.00

FULL TRAY TORTILLAS

$25.99

FULL TRAY OF CHIPS

$14.99

FULL TRAY CARNE ASADA

$160.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN

$140.00

FULL TRAY AL PASTOR

$160.00

FULL TRAY CARNITAS

$140.00