Más o Menos 66031 29 Palms Hwy

66031 29 Palms Hwy

Joshua Tree, CA 92252

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

TEA

Blueberry Hibiscus Hot Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.50

Green Jasmine Hot Tea

$3.50

Turmeric Ginger Hot Tea

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

El Compañero

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Eternal Optimist

$10.00

Golden Hour

$13.00

Hi Desert Spritz

$13.00

House Margarita

$13.00

Lo-Life

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Mezcal Paloma

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Solmate

$13.00

Tequila Paloma

$13.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Blood & Sand

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Stacy

$12.00

Ti' Punch

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Tommy's Margarita

$12.00

Vesper

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

DAYTIME COCKTAILS

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Hi Desert Spritz

$13.00

Lo-Life

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

NA COCKTAILS

Athletic Brewing Cerveza Atletica Non-Alcoholic Light Copper Can

$5.00

Eternal Optimist

$10.00

Ghia Lime Salt Spritz

$5.00

Ghia Spritz

$5.00

Lyre's Agave Blanco N/A Spirit

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

TEQUILA

Tequila

$9.00

123 Blanco

$12.00

123 Reposado

$14.00

123 Anejo

$17.00

123 Extra Anejo Diablito

$35.00

Caballito Cerrero Blanco

$16.00

Calirosa Extra Anejo

$32.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$10.00

Chinaco Blanco

$11.00

Chinaco Reposado

$14.00

Chinaco Anejo

$17.00

Lyre's Agave Blanco N/A Spirit

$7.00

Ocho Plata

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Ocho Anejo

$17.00

Wild Common Blanco

$14.00

Wild Common Reposado

$16.00

MEZCAL

Mezcal

$9.00

Alipus San Andres Ensamble

$17.00

Amaras Espadin Reposado

$12.00

Amaras Verde

$11.00

Animas Espadin

$10.00

El Jolgorio Cuishe

$25.00

Los Nahuales Metodo Antiguo

$13.00

Madre Ensamble

$12.00

Madre Espadin

$10.00

Mal Bien Papalote Joven Refugio Calzada

$16.00Out of stock

NETA Madrecuixe-Espadin-Jabali Primitivo

$30.00

Nuestra Soledad San Luis del Rio

$12.00

Pierde Almas Tobaziche

$13.00

Real Minero Espadín Joven

$23.00

Rezpiral Berta Vazquez Cuishe Tobala Tepextate

$26.00

Rosaluna Joven Contemporaneo Tabala y Espadin

$16.00

Vago Elote Garcia

$12.00

Yola Joven

$12.00

YuuBaal Pechuga

$13.00

OTHER AGAVE

Pascola Bacanora Plata

$12.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$10.00

Nocheluna Sotol Blanco

$17.00

WHISKEY + BOURBON

Whiskey

$9.00

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Lost Horse Whiskey

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

$10.00

SCOTCH

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 15

$16.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

VODKA

Vodka

$9.00

Rigby Vodka

$10.00

St. George Spirits All Purpose Vodka

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

GIN

Gin

$9.00

Amass

$10.00

Botanist Islay Dry Gin

$14.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Rigby Gin

$10.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

RUM

Rum

$9.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Gold Rum

$10.00

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça

$10.00

Paranubes Oaxacan Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$12.00

Yolixpa Teepak

$10.00

AMARO

Amaro Angeleno

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Make it a Stacy

$6.00

St. George Spirits Bruto Americano

$9.00

LIQUEURS + CORDIALS

Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile Liqueur

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Copa De Oro

$9.00

Creme Yvette

$9.00Out of stock

D'usse VSOP Cognac

$15.00

DOM Benedictine

$9.00

Forthave Red Aperetivo

$11.00

Giffard Crème de Cacao

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe Superieur

$16.00

St. George Spirits NOLA

$9.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

The Irishman Irish Cream Liqueur

$9.00

Yuzuri Yuzu Liqueur

$11.00

VERMOUTH

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$15.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$12.00

DRAFT

Oskar Blues Mamma's Lil Yella Pils Draft

$8.00

Ballast Point Sculpin Grapefruit Draft

$9.00

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Miller High Life 12 oz

$6.00

BTL Negra Modelo

$7.00

CANS

Athletic Brewing Cerveza Atletica Non-Alcoholic Light Copper Can

$5.00

Calidad Can

$6.00

Odell Sippin Pretty Can

$6.00

Prairie Millennial Mansion Can

$9.00

Prairie Slush Can

$7.00

Soonish Can

$6.00

Stem Ciders Chile Guava Can

$7.00

WHITE

Angeleno Superbloom White 2019

$12.00+

Azimut Cava Extra Brut NV

$10.00+

Mr. Brightside Gamay Blanc 2021

$10.00+

ORANGE + ROSE

Delta Piquette 2021

$8.00+

Good Boy Weird Year Pet Nat 2021

$16.00+

North American Press Wildcard Pet Nat Cider-Wine Hybrid 2020

$12.00+

Queen of the Sierra Rose

$12.00+

Swick City Nights 2021

$11.00+

Union Sacre Gewurtz 2021

$8.00+

Wonderwerk Free Your Body 2021

$12.00+

RED

Bozzole Incatabiss Lambrusco Mantovano 2020

$8.00+

En Cavale Zinfandel

$12.00+

Good Boy Warm Breeze 2021

$15.00+

Iconic One-Shot Grenache 2020

$8.00+

Iruai Bloom Phase

$12.00+

Los Chuchaquis Bandido Negrete Blend 2021

$12.00+

Mr. Brightside Gamay Noir 2020

$10.00+

Where's Linus Chillable Red 2021

$8.00+

Wonderwerk Free Your Soul NV

$12.00+

FORTIFIED

La Guita Manzanilla En Rama NV

$8.00+

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

MILK

Milk, Almond

$5.00

Milk, Nonfat

$4.00

Milk, Oat

$5.00

Milk, Whole

$4.00

NA BEV

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ghia Lime Salt Spritz

$5.00

Ghia Spritz

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple

$5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha - Watermelon

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Recess - Black Cherry

$5.00

Recess - Coconut Lime

$5.00

Recess - Pomegranate Hibiscus

$5.00

Still Water

$3.00

SODA

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Bites

House Marinated Olives

$7.00

Sante Fe Snack Mix

$5.00

Mixed Nuts

$6.00

Torres Potato Chips EVOO

$4.00

Torres Potato Chips Cured Cheese

$4.00

Torres Potato Chips Iberian Ham

$4.00

Daytime

Baguette with Butter + Jam

$6.00

Banana

$1.50

Granola + Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Jambon Beurre Baguette

$10.00

Apple Brie Baguette

$9.00

Baguette - Solo

$4.50

Croissant

$4.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$5.00

Croissant - Almond

$5.00

Danish - Cheese

$5.00

Danish - Apple

$5.00

Danish - Strawberry

$5.00

Muffin - Blueberry

$5.00

Muffin - Banana Nut

$5.00

Muffin - Coffee Cake

$5.00

Muffin - Chocolate

$5.00

Sides

Side Butter

$0.75

Side Cornichon

Side Jam

$0.75

Side Olive Oil

Side Salt

Retail

Canyon Coffee Alentejo

$18.00

Canyon Coffee Beachwood

$18.00

Canyon Coffee San Pedro

$19.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Wonder Valley EVOO

$36.00

Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil

$85.00

Wonder Valley Two Deserts Soap

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
66031 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

