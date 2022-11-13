Harold's of South Holland imageView gallery
Chicken

Harold's of South Holland

1036 E. 162nd St

South Holland, IL 60473

Popular Items

6 wing Dinner
4 Wing Dinner
1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)

Wings

4 Wing Dinner

$9.50

6 wing Dinner

$13.50

8 Wing Dinner

$17.50

10 Wing Dinner

$19.50

99c Add a Wing-wings

$0.99Out of stock

Add On

Chicken Dinners

1/2 Dark (2 Legs & 2 Thighs)

$9.50

1/2 Mix (Breast Wing, Leg. Thigh)

$10.50

1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)

$11.50

1/4 Dark (Leg/Thigh)

$8.25

1/4 White (Breast/Wing)

$9.25

3 pc Tenders

$8.25

5pc Tenders

$11.50

Spicy Tenders

$1.00Out of stock

add wing to meal

$2.29

, Breast Meal (2)

$10.22

Chick-wich

$7.25

Liver & Gizzard

Liver Dinner

$8.00

Gizzard Dinner

$8.50

Giblet

$8.75

Buckets

12 Wings Bucket

$19.50

18 Wings Bucket

$28.50

24 Wings Bucket

$36.69

50 Wings

$81.99

75 Wings Bucket

$97.75

10 pc. (Dark) Bucket

$15.49

8 pc.(Mixed)

$18.79

Make It A Meal

$5.99

16pc.(Mixed)

$24.49

24 Pc (Mixed)

$38.75

Fish Dinners

Catfish Dinner

$11.79

Perch Dinner

$11.79

Fish Combo

$12.79

Shrimp Dinner

$16.79

Bucket (perch)

$27.79

Bucket (Catfish)

$27.79

Extra catfish fillet

$2.59

Extra Perch

$2.59

Catfish teasers

$9.39

Seafood Sampler

$15.99

Combo

Catfish & Dark

$12.50

Catfish & White

$12.89

Perch & Dark

$12.59

Perch & White

$12.65

Perch & Wing

$12.65

Catfish & Wing

$12.99

Liver & Wing

$12.29

Giblet & Wing

$12.29

Gizzard & Wing

$12.89

Sm Fmly Feast

$36.99

Lg Fmly Feast

$72.99

Create a combo

$13.50

Extra Chicken

Add a breast

$3.00

Add a leg

$2.00

Add a thigh

$2.00

add wing to meal

$2.29

Add a tender

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Little Wings

$5.70

Chicken Little Tenders

$5.70

Chicken Little Legs

$5.70

Chicken Lil Pizza Puff

$5.70

Appetizers and Sides

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Box Of Fries

$6.99

Bucket Of Fries

$10.99

1/2 Pan Of Fries

$13.99

Pan Of Fries

$17.99

Corn Nuggets

$3.49Out of stock

Okra

$3.49

Mushroom

$3.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Pizza Puff With Fries

$5.19

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.69

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Extras

Side Of Coleslaw

$0.49

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$2.49

Pint Coleslaw

$3.89

Hot Pepper

$0.40

Hot Peppers 3 for $1

$1.00

2 Pieces Bread

$0.60

Side Mild

$0.80

Side Hot

$0.30

Large Mild Sauce

$2.50

Large Hot Sauce

$2.09

Side Ketchup

$0.29

Tarter Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Core

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.50

Watermelon Crush

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Crush

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Grape Crush

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Strawberry Mystic

$3.00

7up

$2.50

Fruit Punch Mystic

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.74

Grape Mystic

$2.50

Tahahitian Treat

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Desserts

Taffy apple grapes

$6.00Out of stock

Taffy Strawberry Grapes

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25Out of stock

Carmel Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Dbl Choc Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Red velvet

$5.25Out of stock

Yellow Choc

$5.25Out of stock

Butter Pound Cake

$5.25

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.25

German Chocalate

$5.25Out of stock

Sunday Specials

24 Wings

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.

Location

1036 E. 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473

Directions

