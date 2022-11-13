Chicken
Harold's of South Holland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.
Location
1036 E. 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken- Flossmoor
4.1 • 1,035
3760 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurant
More near South Holland