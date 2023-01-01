Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Holland restaurants you'll love

Go
South Holland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Holland

South Holland's top cuisines

Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try South Holland restaurants

Harold's of South Holland image

 

Harold's of South Holland

1036 E. 162nd St, South Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wing Dinner$17.50
10 Wing Dinner$19.50
1/2 Mix (Breast Wing, Leg. Thigh)$10.50
More about Harold's of South Holland
Banner pic

 

Rucker Cafe - 15800 State Street

15800 State Street, South Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rucker Cafe - 15800 State Street
Main pic

 

Aurelio's Pizza - South Holland

601 E 170th St., South Holland

No reviews yet
More about Aurelio's Pizza - South Holland
Map

More near South Holland to explore

Munster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston