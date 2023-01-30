Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rucker Cafe 15800 State Street

No reviews yet

15800 State Street

South Holland, IL 60473

Order Again

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Broc and Cheddar

$4.99

Tomatoe basil

$4.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Single Burger

$7.99

Double Burger

$10.99

Rucker Burger

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Rucker Dog

$5.99

Pizza Puff

$5.99

Extra- Cheese

$0.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

extra burger pattie

$2.99

grilled onions

$0.99

extra toppings

$0.75

Hot Entrees

Soul Food

$13.99

Italian Food

$10.99

Mexican Food

$14.99

Weekly Special

$13.99

Premium Soul Food

$16.99

Premium Weekly Special

$17.99

extra side

$1.99

extra meat

$2.99

extra sauce

$0.99

Nachos

$5.99

Nachos W/meat

$8.99

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Pepperoni

$10.99

Margarita

$9.99

Custom Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Grill Items

Grilled Chicken breast

$6.99

Grilled Turkey Burger

$7.99

Grilled Veggie

$6.99

Grilled Hot Dog

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Fryer Items

Fries

$2.99

Onion Ring

$3.99

3pc Chicken Tenders w fries

$8.99

6 piece wing ding w fries

$7.99

12 piece wing ding w fries

$13.99

Pizza puff w fries

$6.99

Pizza puff

$3.99

6pc tender w/fries

$12.99

mozz sticks 6pc w/ fries

$6.99

Salads

Rucker Raging Salad

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caeser

$10.99

Veggie Salad

$11.99

Custom Salad

$12.99

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Green Machine

$5.99

Custom Smoothie

$6.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.00

Small Bottle water

$1.49

Large bottle water

$3.99

Coffee

20oz coffee

$1.99

Cakes

cake slice

$4.99

Fruit Cups

seasonal fruit cup

$4.99

cookies/Brownies

butter cookies

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Sugar Cookies

$3.99

Brownies

$1.49

Cheese cakes

Chocolate cheese cake

$4.99

Strawberry Cheese cake

$4.99

Plain Cheese Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding Cheese cake

$4.99

Desserts

Grapes

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Peach cobbler

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rucker Cafe is pleased to serve the South Suburban Students and Faculty! We hope you enjoy. Thank you for your business!

Location

15800 State Street, South Holland, IL 60473

Directions

