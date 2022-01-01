Wilma's Famous BBQ
1223 E Sibley Blvd
Dolton, IL 60419
Popular Items
NFL 50 Yard Line Special (Only Sun, Mon & Thurs)
50 Wings
50 of our Famous Wings
2 Buckets of Rib Tips
Each Bucket has 3lbs of meat
2 Buckets of Turkey Tips
Each Bucket has 3lbs of meat
1 Bucket of Rib Tips & 1 Bucket of Turkey Tips
Our Mix & Match Deal. The best of both worlds. 3lbs of Pork Tips & Turkey Tips
1 Bucket Rib Tips & 25 Wings
3lbs of Pork Tips & 25 Wings (Our XXL version of Tip & Wing)
1 Bucket Turkey Tips & 25 Wings
3lb of Turkey Tips & 25 Wings (Our XXL version of Tip & WIngs)
Rib (Slab) & Tip
Rib (Slab) & Link
Rib Tip
Rib Tip & Link
Rib Tip & Misc
Rib Tip & Wings
4 Wings & Small Tip
Rib Tip & BBQ Chicken
1/4 Chicken & Small Tip
Rib Tip & Catfish
2 Catfish & Small Tip
Rib Tip & Perch
2 Perch & Small Tip
Rib Tip & Tilapia
2 Tilapia & Small Tip
Rib Tip & Shrimp
3 Shrimp & Small Tip
Rib Tip, Hot Links & Wings
Small Tip, 2 Links & 3 Wings
Rib Tip, Hot Links & BBQ Chicken
Small Tip, 2 Hot Links & 1/4 Chicken
Hot Link
Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & Link
Turkey Tip & Misc
Turkey Tip & Wing
4 Wings & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & BBQ Chicken
1/4 Chicken & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & Catfish
2 Catfish & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & Perch
2 Perch & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & Tilapia
2 Tilapia & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip & Shrimp
3 Shrimp & Small Turkey Tip
Turkey Tip, T Link & Wing
Turkey Tips, 2 Links & 3 Wings
Turkey Tip, T Link & BBQ Chicken
Turkey Tip, 2 Turkey Links, 1/4 Grilled Chicken
Turkey Link
Smoked Turkey Leg
1/2 Chicken & Wings
Wings & Seafood Combos
Fish
Small Catfish
2 CatFish Filets w/Fries
Large Catfish
3 Catfish Filets w/Fries
Individual Catfish
1 Pc of Catfish
Small Tilapia
2 Tilapia Filets w/Fries
Large Tilapia
3 Tilapia Fillets w/Fries
Individual Tilapia
1 Pc of Tilapia
Small Perch
2 Perch Fillets w/Fries
Large Perch
3 Perch Fillets w/Fries
Individual Perch
1 Pc of Perch
Shrimp & Seafood Combos
Sides
Misc Items
Meats
Small Pan Full Slabs Ribs
Sm Pan of Full St Louis Cut Slabs Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Full Slabs Ribs
Lg Pan of Full St Louis Cut Slabs Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Rib Tips
Half Pan Rib Tips Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Rib Tips
Full Pan Rib Tips Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Turkey Tips
Half Pan Turkey Tips Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Turkey Tips
Full Pan Turkey Tips Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Pork Hot Links
Half Pan Pork Hot Links Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Pork Hot Links
Full Pan Pork Hot Links Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Turkey Links
Half Pan Turkey Links Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Turkey Links
Full Pan Turkey Links Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Seafood
Small Pan Catfish
Sm Pan of Catfish Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Catfish
Lg pan of Catfish Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Tilapia
Sm pan of Tilapia Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Tilapia
Lg pan of Tilapia Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Perch
Sm pan of Perch Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Perch
Lg pan of Perch Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Jumbo Shrimp
Sm pan of Jumbo Shrimp Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Jumbo Shrimp
Lg pan of Jumbo Shrimp Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Sides
Small Pan Collard Greens
Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Collard Greens
Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan Candied Yams
Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan Candied Yams
Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Baked Beans
Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan of Baked Beans
Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Small Pan of Fries
Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Large Pan of Fries
Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.
Desserts
Cake
Cake
Grapes
Taffy Grapes
Strawberries
Stawberries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 Chocolate Cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies w/walnuts
2 Chocolate Cookies w/Walnuts
Hot Sour Garlic Pickles
Water
Pop
Obama Juice
Obama
Honey Based Lemonade Tea
Ernie
Michele
Wild Berry Lemonade
Jordan
Mango Pineapple
Strawberry Lemonade
Jolie Rancher Lemonade
Peach Mango
Passion Fruit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
WHATEVER CREDIT CARD was used to placed the order will be required for pick up. MUST HAVE PHYSICAL COPY ON HAND. Please email us @ jrogers@wilmasfoodgroup.com before placing any catering orders online.
1223 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL 60419