Main picView gallery

Wilma's Famous BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1223 E Sibley Blvd

Dolton, IL 60419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Wings
Rib Tip & Wings
Large Rib Tip

NFL 50 Yard Line Special (Only Sun, Mon & Thurs)

50 Wings

$51.50

50 of our Famous Wings

2 Buckets of Rib Tips

$51.50

Each Bucket has 3lbs of meat

2 Buckets of Turkey Tips

$51.50

Each Bucket has 3lbs of meat

1 Bucket of Rib Tips & 1 Bucket of Turkey Tips

$51.50

Our Mix & Match Deal. The best of both worlds. 3lbs of Pork Tips & Turkey Tips

1 Bucket Rib Tips & 25 Wings

$51.50

3lbs of Pork Tips & 25 Wings (Our XXL version of Tip & Wing)

1 Bucket Turkey Tips & 25 Wings

$51.50

3lb of Turkey Tips & 25 Wings (Our XXL version of Tip & WIngs)

Rib (Slab)

Half Slab Ribs

$17.50

6 Bones St. Louis Cut

Full Slab Ribs

$29.00

12 Bones St. Louis Cut

Rib (Slab) & Tip

Mini Tip & Rib

$14.50

4 Rib Bones & Mini Rib Tip

Small Tip & Rib

$18.00

4 Rib Bones & Small Rib Tip

Large Tip & Rib

$28.00

Half Slab & Large Rib Tip

Rib (Slab) & Link

Mini Rib & Link

$14.00

4 Rib Bones & 1 Link

Small Rib & Link

$18.00

4 Rib Bones & 2 Links

Large Rib & Link

$27.00

Half Slab & 3 Links

Rib Tip

Mini Rib Tip

$11.00

1/2 lb. of Rib Tips

Small Rib Tip

$16.00

3/4 lb. of Rib Tips

Large Rib Tip

$20.00

1-1/4 lb. of Rib Tips

Bucket Rib Tips

$34.00

3 lbs. of Rib Tips

Rib Tip & Link

Mini Tip & Link

$13.00

1/2 lb Rib Tips & 1 Hot Link

Small Tip & Link

$18.00

3/4 lb of Rib Tips & 2 Hot Links

Large Tip & Link

$23.00

Large Rib Tip & 2 Hot Links

Bucket Tip & Links

$42.00

1 1/4lb. & 5 Hot Links

Rib Tip & Misc

Rib Tip & Wings

$17.00

4 Wings & Small Tip

Rib Tip & BBQ Chicken

$24.50

1/4 Chicken & Small Tip

Rib Tip & Catfish

$23.00

2 Catfish & Small Tip

Rib Tip & Perch

$21.00

2 Perch & Small Tip

Rib Tip & Tilapia

$22.00

2 Tilapia & Small Tip

Rib Tip & Shrimp

$21.00

3 Shrimp & Small Tip

Rib Tip, Hot Links & Wings

$26.00

Small Tip, 2 Links & 3 Wings

Rib Tip, Hot Links & BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Small Tip, 2 Hot Links & 1/4 Chicken

Hot Link

Mini Pork Hot Link

$9.00

1 Hot Link w/Fries

Small Pork Hot Link

$12.00

2 Hot Links w/Fries

Large Pork Hot Link

$17.00

3 Hot Links w/Fries

Hot Link & Wings

$17.00

2 Hot Links & 4 Wings

Individual Hot Link

$7.00

1 Hot Link

Turkey Tip

Mini Turkey Tip

$11.50

1/2 lb. Turkey Tips

Small Turkey Tip

$17.00

3/4 lb. Turkey Tips

Large Turkey Tip

$21.00

1-1/4 lb. Turkey Tips

Bucket Turkey Tip

$35.00

3 lbs. Turkey Tips

Turkey Tip & Link

Mini Turkey Tip & Link

$13.00

Mini Turkey Tip & 1 Turkey Link

Small Turkey Tip & Link

$19.00

Small Turkey Tip & 2 Turkey Links

Large Turkey Tip & Link

$24.00

Large Turkey Tip & 2 Turkey Links

Bucket Turkey Tip & Link

$43.00

3 lbs. Turkey Tip & 5 Links

Turkey Tip & Misc

Turkey Tip & Wing

$18.00

4 Wings & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip & BBQ Chicken

$25.50

1/4 Chicken & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip & Catfish

$24.00

2 Catfish & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip & Perch

$22.00

2 Perch & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip & Tilapia

$23.00

2 Tilapia & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip & Shrimp

$22.00

3 Shrimp & Small Turkey Tip

Turkey Tip, T Link & Wing

$27.00

Turkey Tips, 2 Links & 3 Wings

Turkey Tip, T Link & BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Turkey Tip, 2 Turkey Links, 1/4 Grilled Chicken

Turkey Link

Mini Turkey Link

$10.00

1 Turkey Link w/Fries

Small Turkey Link

$14.00

2 Turkey Links w/Fries

Large Turkey Link

$18.00

3 Turkey Links w/Fries

Turkey Link & Wing

$17.00

2 Turkey Link & 4 Wings

Individual T Link

$7.50

1 Turkey Link

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoke Turkey Leg

$13.50Out of stock

1 Turkey Leg w/Fries

1/2 Chicken & Wings

3 Wings

$7.00

3 Wings w/Fries

6 Wings

$12.00

6 Wings w/Fries

10 Wings

$18.50

10 Wings w/Fries

25 Wings

$36.00

25 Wings

1/2 Chicken

$13.50Out of stock

1/2 Chicken Grill w/Fries

Ind Wing

$3.25

1 Wing

Wings & Seafood Combos

Wings & Catfish

$17.00

4 Wings & 2 Catfish

Wings & Tilapia

$16.00

4 Wings & 2 Tilapia

Wings & Perch

$16.00

4 Wings & 2 Perch

Wings & Shrimp

$16.00

4 Wings & 3 Shrimp

Fish

Small Catfish

$14.00

2 CatFish Filets w/Fries

Large Catfish

$17.00

3 Catfish Filets w/Fries

Individual Catfish

$6.00

1 Pc of Catfish

Small Tilapia

$13.00

2 Tilapia Filets w/Fries

Large Tilapia

$16.00

3 Tilapia Fillets w/Fries

Individual Tilapia

$6.00

1 Pc of Tilapia

Small Perch

$12.00

2 Perch Fillets w/Fries

Large Perch

$14.00

3 Perch Fillets w/Fries

Individual Perch

$5.00

1 Pc of Perch

Shrimp & Seafood Combos

Small Shrimp

$14.50

6 Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries

Large Shrimp

$26.00

12 Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries

Individual Shrimp

$4.00

1 Pc of Shrimp

Shrimp & Perch

$15.50

3 Jumbo Shrimp & 2 Perch w/Fries

Shrimp & Catfish

$17.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp & 2 Catfish Fillets w/Fries

Shrimp & Tilapia

$16.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp & 2 Tilapia w/Fries

Fries, Polish, Pizza Puff

Small Fry

$3.50

Sm Fry

Large Fry

$5.50

Lg Fry

Pizza Puff w/Fry

$7.00

1 Pizza Puffs w/Fries

2 Pizza Puff

$11.00

2 Pizza Puffs

Foot Long Polish w/Fry

$7.00

All Beef Foot Long Polish w/Fries

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

6 oz cup of Mac & Cheese

Greens

$5.00Out of stock

6 oz cup of Greens

Candied Yams

$5.00Out of stock

6 oz cup of Candied Yams

Baked Beans

$5.00Out of stock

6 oz cup of Baked Beans

Misc Items

SM CUP BBQ

$2.00

LG CUP BBQ

$3.00

SM CUP Hot Sauce

$2.00

LG CUP Hot Sauce

$3.00

Salt

No Bread

Individual Bread

$1.00

Meats

Small Pan Full Slabs Ribs

$78.00Out of stock

Sm Pan of Full St Louis Cut Slabs Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Full Slabs Ribs

$130.00Out of stock

Lg Pan of Full St Louis Cut Slabs Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Rib Tips

$67.00Out of stock

Half Pan Rib Tips Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Rib Tips

$120.00Out of stock

Full Pan Rib Tips Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Turkey Tips

$78.00Out of stock

Half Pan Turkey Tips Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Turkey Tips

$135.00Out of stock

Full Pan Turkey Tips Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Pork Hot Links

$73.00Out of stock

Half Pan Pork Hot Links Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Pork Hot Links

$140.00Out of stock

Full Pan Pork Hot Links Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Turkey Links

$78.00Out of stock

Half Pan Turkey Links Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Turkey Links

$145.00Out of stock

Full Pan Turkey Links Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Chicken

50 Chicken Wings

$79.99

50 Whole Wings

100 Chicken Wings

$160.99

100 Whole Wings

Seafood

Small Pan Catfish

$68.00Out of stock

Sm Pan of Catfish Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Catfish

$125.00Out of stock

Lg pan of Catfish Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Tilapia

$63.00Out of stock

Sm pan of Tilapia Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Tilapia

$120.00Out of stock

Lg pan of Tilapia Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Perch

$63.00Out of stock

Sm pan of Perch Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Perch

$115.00Out of stock

Lg pan of Perch Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Jumbo Shrimp

$68.00Out of stock

Sm pan of Jumbo Shrimp Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Jumbo Shrimp

$130.00Out of stock

Lg pan of Jumbo Shrimp Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Sides

Small Pan Collard Greens

$58.00Out of stock

Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Collard Greens

$95.00Out of stock

Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$58.00Out of stock

Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$95.00Out of stock

Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan Candied Yams

$53.00Out of stock

Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan Candied Yams

$85.00Out of stock

Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Baked Beans

$53.00Out of stock

Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan of Baked Beans

$85.00Out of stock

Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Small Pan of Fries

$28.00

Feeds 6 - 12 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Large Pan of Fries

$53.00Out of stock

Feeds 12 - 20 ppl Please email us before placing catering orders online.

Desserts

Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cake

Grapes

$6.50

Taffy Grapes

Strawberries

$6.50Out of stock

Stawberries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

2 Chocolate Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies w/walnuts

$2.00Out of stock

2 Chocolate Cookies w/Walnuts

Hot Sour Garlic Pickles

$14.00Out of stock

Water

Water

$2.25

Pop

Ginger Ale

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Mountain Dew

$2.35

Mountain Dew Spark

$2.35

Orange Crush

$2.35

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.35

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.35

7-Up

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Squirt

$2.35

Obama Juice

Obama

$6.00Out of stock

Honey Based Lemonade Tea

Ernie

$6.00Out of stock

Michele

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Berry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Jordan

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Jolie Rancher Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

WHATEVER CREDIT CARD was used to placed the order will be required for pick up. MUST HAVE PHYSICAL COPY ON HAND. Please email us @ jrogers@wilmasfoodgroup.com before placing any catering orders online.

Website

Location

1223 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL 60419

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy's Famous Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
599 E Sibley blvd Dolton, IL 60419
View restaurantnext
Harold's of South Holland
orange starNo Reviews
1036 E. 162nd St South Holland, IL 60473
View restaurantnext
M & J's Breakfast house
orange starNo Reviews
606-608 Torrence Ave Calumet City, IL 60409
View restaurantnext
18th Street Distillery
orange star4.4 • 719
5417 Oakley Ave Hammond, IN 46320
View restaurantnext
18th Street Brewery - Hammond
orange star4.4 • 719
5417 Oakley Hammond, IN 46320
View restaurantnext
Chug a Lug Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
18409 South Halsted St Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dolton
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston