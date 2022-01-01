Main picView gallery

Harry's Old Kettle Pub & Grill

659 Reviews

$$

1633 Stitt St

Wabash, IN 46992

Order Again

Appetizers

PLANT BASED CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99
CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

Breaded Pickle

$7.99

10 Boneless Wings

$9.99

16 Boneless Wings

$13.99

24 Boneless Wings

$20.99

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

jalapeno cream cheese poppers

$7.99

small bowl Chili Fries

$8.99

Entree Chili Fries

$11.99

Small bowl Pork Fries

$8.99

Entree Pork Fries

$12.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Pork Fingers

$6.99

SOFT PRETZELS W/ BEER CHEESE

$9.99

KETTLE NACHO

$12.99

PORK NACHOS

$12.99

CAJUN FRY BASKET

$6.49

QUESO DIP AND CHIPS

$6.99

CAJUN CHIP BASKET

$5.49

Kettle Chips

$4.49

BASKET OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.75

CUP OF QUESO CHEESE

$3.00

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.99

LOADED TATER TOTS

$7.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

CAJUN CHIPS

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cup Of Beer Chz

$1.50

French Fry SIDE

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Onion Ring SIDE

$4.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.49

Salads

SMALL BOWL CHIX CHOP

$9.49

SMALL BOWL PORK COBB

$9.49

Side Salad

$3.49

ENTREE Chicken Chop Salad

$12.99

ENTREE Pork Cobb

$12.99

TACO SALAD

$12.99

Soups

Cup Of Chili

$3.99

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$9.99

MEMPHIS PULLED PORK

$11.99

NOTORIOUS P.I.G.

$14.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket

$12.99Out of stock

Judy

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$12.49

Dirty Harry

$12.49

GROUPER SANDWICH

$12.99

FISH AND CHIPS GROUPER

$13.99

EXTRA TEMPURA GROUPER FILET

$6.00

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

$11.99

Grilled Loin

$11.99Out of stock

MOTHER K'LUCKIN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

WABASH HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Burgers

Burger Single

$8.99

Burger Double

$11.99

Burger Triple

$13.99

Deluxe Single

$10.99

Deluxe Double

$13.99

Deluxe Triple

$15.99

Pastor Brad

$10.99

Double Brad

$13.99

Triple Brad

$15.99

Chili Burger

$13.99

Mac Burger Double

$13.99

TEXAS SQUEELER

$14.99

BEYOND BURGER

$10.99

DOUBLE BLACKJACK BURGER

$14.99

BISON BURGER SINGLE

$13.99

BISON BURGER DOUBLE

$15.99

ENTREE'S

MAC BOWL W/ CHILI

$13.99

MAC BOWL WITH BONELESS CHICKEN

$13.99

MAC & CHEESE BOWL W/ PORK

$13.99

MAC BOWL WITH BRISKET

$15.99

FISH AND CHIPS GROUPER

$13.99

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$10.99

DESSERTS

MINI RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE EMPANADAS

$7.99

CHURROS

$4.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

CHERRY DIET PEPSI

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

CHERRY SIERRA MIST

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half Sweet/half Unsweet

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

1919 Root Beer

$3.25

CHERRY LEMONAIDE

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

RED BULL COCONUT

$3.00

RED BULL CRANBERRY

$3.00

RED BULL BLUE

$3.00

RED BULL SUMMER

$3.00

RED BULL WINTER

$3.00

Water

Tonic

$1.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Cup Of Ice

FEVER TREE SPARKLING GRAPEFUIT SODA 16.9OZ

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Pie

$6.00

BANANA RAMA

$6.00

BLUEBERRY GINGER MULE

$5.50

BLUEBERRY LEMONDROP MARTINI

$10.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$7.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRY MARTINI

$8.00

CREAMSICLE MARTINI

$10.00

CURIOUS GEORGE SHOT

$5.00

Espresso Martini

$7.00

GET LAID

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT HIBISCUS PALOMA

$6.50

Horny Juice

$6.00

ISLAND GODDESS

$5.50

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$6.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

JUICY FRUIT

$6.00

KETTLE CORONA TEQUILLA SUNRISE

$5.00

LEMON SHAKE UP

$6.00

MERICA

$6.00

Northern Lights

$6.00

PAPA SMURF

$6.00

PB&J Martini

$7.00

PEACHY KEEN

$6.00

Pink Margarita

$6.00

Pom margarita

$6.00

Purple People Eater

$6.00

SPIKED PEACH ARNOLD PALMER

$5.50

STRAWBERRY BLISS

$6.00

The Yoda

$5.50

Watermelon Mojito

$6.50

LAFFT TAFFY MARTINI

$8.00

SUMMER KISS MARTINI WITH BLUEBERRY BULBA'S

$9.50

TENNESSE TEA COOLER

$5.50

WATERMELON CRAWL

$5.75

Spiked Blueberry Lemonade W/ Boba

$6.50

TASTE THE RAINBOW

$5.50

JOE DIRT

$6.00

RASPBERRY MANGO DELIGHT

$6.00Out of stock

LEMON SHAKE UP

$6.00

A BUNCH OF HOCUS POCUS

$6.50

CAPT MORGAN CARMEL APPLE MARTINI

$7.50

THE GOBLIN KING

$6.00

JACK-O-LANTERN JUICE

$6.00

BROWN SUGAR TWIST MULE

$6.50Out of stock

PEACH COBBLER

$6.75

NO SHAVE NOVEMBER

$6.00

ANGRY BERRY

$7.00

CRAN- APPLE MARGARITA

$7.00

Shirts

work shirt

$50.00

employee shirt

$15.00

T-SHIRT

$22.00

t shirt long sleeve

$28.00

tank top

$20.00

TIE DYED T SHIRT

$28.00

EMPLOYEE TIE DYED

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1633 Stitt St, Wabash, IN 46992

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

