Harvest on Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
One of the pioneers in today's food scene in the mountains of Blue Ridge, Harvest on Main first opened its doors in 2009. Founded and led by husband and wife team Danny Mellman & Michelle Moran, the chef-driven restaurant brought an upscale version of Southern Cuisine to the area in an iconic lodge building in downtown Blue Ridge. Today, the restaurant continues its southern connections with a bit more of an eye toward global dining while still retaining its' hometown charm
Location
576 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
No Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurant
Chester Brunnenmeyer's Bar and Grill
No Reviews
733 East Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurant