One of the pioneers in today's food scene in the mountains of Blue Ridge, Harvest on Main first opened its doors in 2009. Founded and led by husband and wife team Danny Mellman & Michelle Moran, the chef-driven restaurant brought an upscale version of Southern Cuisine to the area in an iconic lodge building in downtown Blue Ridge. Today, the restaurant continues its southern connections with a bit more of an eye toward global dining while still retaining its' hometown charm

