COFFEE-COLD DRINKS

Cold Shot
$2.00
Iced Latte
$5.00
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.00+
Nitro Latte-Apple Jacks
$5.00+
Nitro Latte-Honey Lavender
$5.00+
Espresso Tonic
$5.00+
Iced Honey Lavender Latte
$5.00
Iced Second Line Latte
$5.00
Iced Aleppo Mocha Latte
$5.00
Iced Brown Sugar Vanilla Latte
$5.00
Iced Americano
$4.00

COFFEE-HOT DRINKS

Latte
$5.00
Aleppo Mocha Latte
$6.00
Honey Lavender Latte
$6.00
Second Line Latte
$6.00
Americano
$3.50+
Cappuccino
$4.50
Coffee-Drip
$3.00+
Cortado
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Brown Sugar Vanilla Latte
$6.00

TEA-COLD DRINKS

Iced Tea
$4.00
Blue Moon Milk Tea-Iced
$7.00
Matcha Latte-Iced
$5.00
Chaga Latte-Iced
$5.00
Golden Milk Latte-Iced
$5.00
London Fog-Iced
$5.00
Chai Latte-Iced
$5.00
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals
$5.00
Tea-Hibiscus Lime Sparkling
$4.00+

TEA-HOT DRINKS

Ceremonial Matcha
$8.00
Chai Latte-Hot
$5.00+
Blue Moon Milk Latte-Hot
$7.00
Macha Latte-Hot
$5.00
Chaga Latte-Hot
$5.00
Hot Tea-Cup
$4.00

OFF MENU ITEMS

Cafe au Lait
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
Steamer
$2.00

COCKTAILS

Cocktail
$8.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Wine
$10.00
Beer
$6.00
Sticker
$1.00

GRAB N GO

Evamor Water
$2.50+
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals
$5.00
Athletic N/A Beer
$6.00
Juice Box
$2.00
Milk-Horizon
$3.00
Hummus Veggie Wrap
$10.99
Muffaletta-Half
$12.99
Fall Harvest Bowl
$10.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.99
Sonoma Chicken Wrap
$10.99
Southwest Caesar Salad
$12.99
Greek Salad
$12.99
Pork Belly Wedge Salad
$12.99

FOOD

Grilled Tuna Salad
$15.00
Churro Bites
$6.00
Pork Belly Bao
$12.00
Greek Freak Burger
$12.00

MERCH

Canister-Coffee
$40.00
Glass - Beer
$10.00
Hat
$20.00
Keychain
$2.00
Mug-Diner
$12.00
Mug-Modern
$15.00
Socks
$15.00
Sticker
$1.00
T-shirt
$25.00
Tumbler
$25.00
Sticker
$1.00

COFFEE-BAGS/REFILLS

Coffee-12oz Bag
$13.00
Canister
$40.00
Canister Refill
$12.00+
Howler
$25.00
Howler Refill
$15.00

RESALE ITEMS

Acaia Pearl Scale
$180.00
AeroPress Travel Kit
$54.00
AeroPress Original
$54.00
AeroPress Clear
$72.00
AeroPress Filter Pack (350)
$12.00
Fellow Kettle
$234.00
Ratio 6 Brewer
$406.00
Rishi Clear Mug
$12.00
Rishi Brew Mug
$22.00