Hazelnut Kitchen 53 E Main st

Hazelnut Kitchen

53 East Main Street

Trumansburg, NY 14886

Order Again

Smalls

Profiteroles

$7.00

Profiteroles with chicken liver mousse, tamarind caramel, pickled squash

Smallish

Broccoli

$14.00

Charred broccoli, fried bread, miso garlic dressing, riccota

Beet salad

$11.00

Badger flame beet salad, horseradish creme-fraiche, seed cracker, trout roe, dill

Mushroom

$15.00

Big

Risotto

$22.00

Triangular ravioli, roasted corn, fresh cheese, pecorino sardonic, chanterelles, lovage

Chicken

$34.00

Roasted chicken, smoked potato purée, garlicky cabbage, paprika salsa verde, jus

Pork

$28.00

Pork schnitzel, charred shishitos, guanciale, peaches, herbed buttermilk, chicories

Fluke

$36.00

Biggest

Ribeye

$87.00Out of stock

Bass

$42.00

Wine

Semi Ries

$11.00

Dry Ries

$12.00

Gewurtz

$11.00

Chard

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.50

Sauv blanc

$12.50

Bollicine

$11.00

Cava

$12.50

Rose

$11.00

Cote des rhone

$12.00

Rhiannon

$12.00

Honoro CS

$11.00

Farm Red

$11.00

Z/Pinot noir

$12.50

Merlot

$12.00

Semi Ries

$44.00

Dry Ries

$48.00

Gewurtz

$44.00

Chard

$48.00

Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Bollicine

$44.00

Cava

$50.00

Rose

$44.00

Cote de rhone

$48.00

Rhiannon

$48.00

Honoro Cab Sauv

$44.00

Farm Red

$44.00

Z/PN

$50.00

Merlot

$48.00

Liberty school

$56.00

Corkage

$30.00

Beer\Cider

Garrets

$7.50

Milk Stout

$7.50

Pure Harvest

$7.50

Cider

$9.00

Utica club

$3.50

After dinner

Port

$8.00

Bourbon cream coffee

$8.00

Sherry

$9.00

Pommeau

$10.00

Ice riesling

$9.00

Scotch

$10.00

Dessert

Hazelnut chocolate terrine

$8.00

Hazelnut chocolate terrine, olive oil jam, mascarpone ice cream, fried hazelnuts

Honey pannacotta

$7.00

Honey pannacotta, local mead granita, honey comb, bee pollen shortbread

Stroopwafel

$8.00

Vietnamese iced coffee ice cream, stroopwafel, espresso caramel

Watermelon sorbet

$3.00

House-made peach sorbet

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Hazelnut kitchen has been proudly supporting local farms and vendors since 2007.

53 East Main Street, Trumansburg, NY 14886

