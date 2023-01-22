Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage Barbeque - Oceanside

review star

No reviews yet

2002 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Munchies

Texas Queso

$9.00

House-made cheddar sauce kicked up with spices, pico de gallo & chips.

Nachos

$14.00

Chips, Texas Chili, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crema, & Avocado

Texas Chili Fries

$16.00

Seasoned Fries, Queso, Texas Chili, Cilantro Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo & Avocado.

Tacos

Served on house-made beef fat tortillas.

Breakfast Taco

$16.00

12 Hour Smoked prime beef brisket, charro beans, fried egg, house bacon, & molcajete salsa.

Barbecoa Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Cheeks braised with Chiles and Beer, Taco Truck Sauce, Onions, & Cilantro.

Sliced Brisket Taco

$14.00

12-Hour Smoked Prime Beef Brisket, Molcajete Salsa, Pico de Gallo, & Queso Fresco.

Pulled Pork Taco

$14.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Fire Roasted Salsa Verde, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Lime Crema, Taco Truck Sauce, & Cotija.

Tri Tip Taco

$16.00

Marinated Prime Tri Tip, Fire Roasted Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, & Queso Fresco.

El Pavo Loco

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, House Bacon, Arugula, Serrano Caesar Dressing, & Parmigiano Reggiano.

Sandos/Burger

Served on locally sourced bread from Hokkaido Baking Co. Oceanside, CA.

Chopped Brisket

$18.00

Sesame Brioche Roll, 14-Hour Smoked Prime Beef Brisket, House BBQ Sauce, Pickles, & Shaved Onion.

Pastrami Torta

$20.00

House-made Pastrami, Pickled Red Cabbage, Jalapeño Mustard Aioli, & Griddled Panela Cheese.

Famous Smoked Burger

$22.00

1/2 pound Prime Beef Brisket Patty, New School American Cheese, Shaved Onion, Pickles, & Special Sauce. Served with Side of Seasoned Fries.

The Houston Banh Mi

$20.00

Hokkaido Roll, Hoisin Glazed Belly, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeños, Cucumber, & Cilantro.

Santa Maria

$18.00

Hokkaido Roll, Marinated Prime Tri Tip, Charro Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, & Arugula.

The Carolina

$16.00

Sesame Brioche Roll, Smoked Pork Shoulder, House Slaw, House Mustard Sauce, & Pickles.

The San Antonio

$18.00Out of stock

Hokkaido Roll, Beef Cheek Barbecoa, Pickled Red Onions, Griddled Panela Cheese, & Pesto.

Turkey Club

$18.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, House Bacon, Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, & Pesto

Sides/Salad

House Wedge

$7.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, House Bacon, Pickled Egg, Tomato, Pickled Onion, and Buttermilk Dressing.

El Rancho Potato Salad

$7.00

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Celery, Carrots, Green Onions, & Pickled Egg.

Mac & Queso

$7.00

Cavatappi, Sharp Cheddar Sauce, & Chicharron

Texas Chili Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi, Queso, Texas Chili, & Pico.

Seasonal Slaw

$7.00

Cabbage, Carrots, Fennel, Kale, & Creamy Jalapeño Dressing.

Texas Chili

$7.00

Smoked Brisket braised with Chilis and Beer, Sharp Cheddar, & Green Onions.

Charro Beans

$8.00

Rancho Gordo Heirloom Pinquito Beans, Beer Braised with House Bacon, Jalapeños, Onions, & Garlic.

Fries

$8.00

Tortilla

$2.00

4oz Side Of Queso

$4.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$12.00+

Vanilla Custard, Chantilly Cream, Fresh Bananas, Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips, Dulce de Lethe, & Strawberries.

FOOD

Pastrami Hash

$16.00Out of stock

Pastrami Fries

$16.00Out of stock

House-ade Pastrami, Fries, Texas Queso, & Caramelized Onions.

Loco Moco

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped Pastrami Sando

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern California Craft Barbecue @latimes 101 Best Restaurants @michelinguide Bib Gourmand @ocregister Restaurant Of The Year

Website

Location

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Municipal Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2002 South Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub -
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
The Plot - South Oceanside
orange star4.8 • 891
1733 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Jeune et Jolie
orange star4.7 • 2,327
2659 State St Ste. 102 Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Campfire Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2725 State St. Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Pure Taco- Carlsbad Village
orange starNo Reviews
2742 State Street Suite 102 Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oceanside

Pit Stop Diner
orange star4.4 • 6,783
3825 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,636
1706 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
orange star4.6 • 6,433
4196 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
orange star4.6 • 6,134
3613 OCEAN RANCH OCEANSIDE, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
The Draft Restaurant & Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 5,962
4225 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 5,889
3915 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oceanside
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston