Tanner’s Prime Burgers was created to craft a local, premium fast-casual dining experience with a simple, chef-curated menu centered around PRIME selections. We proudly serve 100% USDA Prime Brandt Beef™, the highest grade of beef on the market in the USA and it’s all-natural and single-source-verified right here in Southern California. Our Tanner’s Prime Burger is our signature smash burger that features a juicy ⅓ lb. patty with crispy edges, Brandt Beef beef bacon, and New School American Cheese - the most melty, ooey, gooey cheese around.

