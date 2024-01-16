Tanner's Prime Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tanner’s Prime Burgers was created to craft a local, premium fast-casual dining experience with a simple, chef-curated menu centered around PRIME selections. We proudly serve 100% USDA Prime Brandt Beef™, the highest grade of beef on the market in the USA and it’s all-natural and single-source-verified right here in Southern California. Our Tanner’s Prime Burger is our signature smash burger that features a juicy ⅓ lb. patty with crispy edges, Brandt Beef beef bacon, and New School American Cheese - the most melty, ooey, gooey cheese around.
Location
510 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery