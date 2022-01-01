A map showing the location of Hiawassee Brew 616 S S Main StView gallery

Hiawassee Brew 616 S S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

616 S S Main St

Hiawassee, GA 30546

Order Again

Starters

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Chips And Cheese Dip

$6.00

Chips And Guac Dip

$6.00

Trio With Chips

$14.00

APP

Burgers

House Burger And Fries

$14.00

Basic Burger

$13.00

Tacos

Steak Taco

$4.00

Pork Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Small Side Guacamole 2oz

$1.50

Large Side Guacamole 8oz

$4.00

Small Side Queso 2oz

$1.00

Large Side Of Queso

$4.00

side of salsa 2oz

$1.00

Large Side Of Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$16.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sun N Leaves Ipa

$7.00

Kapuna Festbier Oktoberfest

$6.50

Green Man ESB

$6.25

Black Lager

$6.00

Brewed Light

$5.50

Lagerbier

$6.00

Paniolo Porter

$6.50

Golden Monkey*

$7.50

French Saison

$6.00

White Bronco

$6.00

Hefewassee

$6.25

Fall Line Lager

$6.00

Local Gold Blonde Ale

$6.25

Pumpking

$7.50

BREAKFAST STOUT*

$8.50

Watermelon Vanilla Cherry

$7.50

Strawberry Jalapeno Gose

$7.25

Allagash White

$6.50

Cider

$6.25

Green Man Amber

$6.50

Space Dragon Hazy DIPA*

$8.00

Beer Flight

$12.00

Half Pour

$4.00

Single Can

$3.00

Six Pack

$18.00

Hellbender

$15.00

Noiret

$10.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

Annabella

$10.00

Harvest Red

$9.00

Harvest White

$8.00

Chatuga White

$8.00

Sweet Sally

$8.00

Dueling Banjos

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

Enotah

$8.00

Sweet Sally Bottle

$30.00

Mountain Harvest White Bottle

$30.00

Rose Bottle

$30.00

Dueling Banjos Peach Bottle

$30.00

Chatuga White Bottle

$30.00

Delivarance Bottle

$36.00

Chatuga Red Bottle

$34.00

Annabella

$36.00

Hellbender

$55.00

Seyval Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Navel Orange Yuzu Untitled Art

$6.50

Blood Orange Untitled Art

$6.50

Blackberry Agave Untitled Art

$6.50

Pineapple Mango Untitled Art

$6.50

Strawberry Kiwi

$6.50

Lemon Watermelon

$6.50

Retail

Hoodie

$32.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$34.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Large Sticker

$2.50

Small Growler

$8.00

Large Growler

$12.00

Small Growler Fill

$10.00

Large Growler Fill

$18.00

Brew Pint Glass

$10.00

Mini Keg Growler

$45.00

Pint Koozie

$6.00

Six Pack

$18.00

House Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.50

Long Sleeve Tee

$27.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Employee Hoodie

$19.00

Employee Tshirt

$12.00

Tin Taker

$12.00

Hiawassee Brew Specialty Beer Bottle

$16.00

Employee Hat

$20.00

Employee Tank top

$12.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Koozie

$3.00

TOGO

TOGO

Dessert

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Tres Ieches

$4.00Out of stock

Specials

Tamale Tuesday

$16.00

Surf And Turf Special

$28.00

Shrimp On The Barbie Special

$17.00

Adult Tender

$10.99

Halloween chef dinner

$75.00Out of stock

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$16.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$8.00

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

616 S S Main St, Hiawassee, GA 30546

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

