Hidden Creek Estates
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring a curated selection of wine, whiskey, and Midwest craft beer. Our kitchen features fresh seasonal ingredients from local farmers with a rotating menu.
Location
13276 White School Rd, Roscoe, IL 61073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lady V's Fun Snow Cones and Snacks - Out of the front door @ Amazon
No Reviews
1255 Gateway Boulevard Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurant
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
4.9 • 164
376 Prairie Hill Rd South Beloit, IL 61080
View restaurant