Rise & Grind Coffee Haus

635 Broad Street

Beloit, WI 53511

Order Again

Espresso

Latte

$3.25+

(1/4) Espresso & (3/4) Milk

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

(1/3) Espresso & (2/3) Milk + Chocolate

Macchiato

$3.75+

(3/4) Milk layered with (1/4) Espresso + Drizzle

Breve

$3.25+

1 Shot Espresso with a splash of steamed half & half

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Equal parts Espresso, Milk and Foam.

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso with water, similar to drip coffee but better.

Espresso

$2.50+

Shots of Espresso

White Mocha Latte

$3.25+

(1/3) Espresso & (2/3)Milk + White Mocha

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Non-Coffee

PupCup

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Iced Tea

$2.65+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed Milk + Flavor

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Pressed Orange Juice

$5.00+

Triple G Energy Drink

$3.00

P. Protein Shake

$3.50

Baked Goods

Bread Slice

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Lunch

Charcuterie Grazing Box

$10.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
We're Rise & Grind Coffee Haus, a local coffee & breakfast mobile coffee haus with a drive-thru and walk-up window serving healthy & clean options to help you establish morning rituals that lead to success + productivity + happiness.

635 Broad Street, Beloit, WI 53511

