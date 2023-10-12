Popular Items

Large Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(大杯)

Large Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(大杯)

$7.50

Drinks

Fruit Teas水果茶

Medium Passion Fruit Tea百香果茶(中杯)

Medium Passion Fruit Tea百香果茶(中杯)

$5.99
Large Passion Fruit Tea百香果茶(大杯)

Large Passion Fruit Tea百香果茶(大杯)

$6.99
Medium Dragon Fruit Tea火⻰果冰茶(中杯)

Medium Dragon Fruit Tea火⻰果冰茶(中杯)

$5.99
Large Dragon Fruit Tea火⻰果冰茶(大杯)

Large Dragon Fruit Tea火⻰果冰茶(大杯)

$6.99

Boba Tea珍珠奶茶

Medium Classic Boba Tea (dairy only)

Medium Classic Boba Tea (dairy only)

$5.99
Large Classic Boba tea (dairy only)

Large Classic Boba tea (dairy only)

$6.90
Medium Black Sugar Boba Tea黑糖奶茶(中杯)

Medium Black Sugar Boba Tea黑糖奶茶(中杯)

$5.99
Large Black Sugar Boba Tea黑糖奶茶(大杯)

Large Black Sugar Boba Tea黑糖奶茶(大杯)

$6.99
Medium Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(中杯)

Medium Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(中杯)

$6.50
Large Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(大杯)

Large Taro Boba Tea香芋奶茶(大杯)

$7.50
Medium Mango Boba Tea芒果奶茶(中杯)

Medium Mango Boba Tea芒果奶茶(中杯)

$6.50
Large Mango Boba Tea芒果奶茶(大杯)

Large Mango Boba Tea芒果奶茶(大杯)

$7.50
Medium Strawberry Boba Tea草莓奶茶(中杯)

Medium Strawberry Boba Tea草莓奶茶(中杯)

$6.50
Large Strawberry Boba Tea草莓奶茶(大杯)

Large Strawberry Boba Tea草莓奶茶(大杯)

$7.50

Smoothie奶昔

Medium Mango Smoothie芒果奶昔(中杯)

Medium Mango Smoothie芒果奶昔(中杯)

$7.50
Large Mango Smoothie芒果奶昔(大杯)

Large Mango Smoothie芒果奶昔(大杯)

$8.50
Medium Strawberry Smoothie草莓奶昔(中杯)

Medium Strawberry Smoothie草莓奶昔(中杯)

$7.50
Large Strawberry Smoothie草莓奶昔(大杯)

Large Strawberry Smoothie草莓奶昔(大杯)

$8.50
Medium Avocado Smoothie牛油果奶昔(中杯)

Medium Avocado Smoothie牛油果奶昔(中杯)

$7.50
Large Avocado Smoothie牛油果奶昔(大杯)

Large Avocado Smoothie牛油果奶昔(大杯)

$8.50
Medium ROMA Smoothie烤⻨芽奶昔(中杯)

Medium ROMA Smoothie烤⻨芽奶昔(中杯)

$7.50
Large ROMA Smoothie烤⻨芽奶昔(大杯)

Large ROMA Smoothie烤⻨芽奶昔(大杯)

$8.50

Medium Coconut Smoothie椰奶奶昔(中杯)

$7.50

Large Coconut Smoothie椰奶奶昔(大杯)

$8.50

Decaf Lattes拿铁(无咖啡因)

Medium Matcha Decaf Latte抹茶拿铁(中杯)

Medium Matcha Decaf Latte抹茶拿铁(中杯)

$5.99
Large Matcha Decaf Latte抹茶拿铁(大杯)

Large Matcha Decaf Latte抹茶拿铁(大杯)

$6.99
Medium Caffe Decaf Mocha摩卡咖啡(中杯)

Medium Caffe Decaf Mocha摩卡咖啡(中杯)

$5.99
Large Caffe Decaf Mocha摩卡咖啡(大杯)

Large Caffe Decaf Mocha摩卡咖啡(大杯)

$6.99
Medium Creamy Coconut Decaf Latte生椰拿铁(中杯)

Medium Creamy Coconut Decaf Latte生椰拿铁(中杯)

$5.99
Large Creamy Coconut Decaf Latte生椰拿铁(大杯)

Large Creamy Coconut Decaf Latte生椰拿铁(大杯)

$6.99
Medium Jasmine Tea Decaf Latte鸳鸯拿铁(中杯)

Medium Jasmine Tea Decaf Latte鸳鸯拿铁(中杯)

$5.99
Large Jasmine Tea Decaf Latte鸳鸯拿铁(大杯)

Large Jasmine Tea Decaf Latte鸳鸯拿铁(大杯)

$6.99

Food

Chinese Savory Crepes 煎饼果子

Chinese Cuisine

Chinese Savory Crepes煎饼果子

$7.99Out of stock

wheat and grain-based crepe, an egg, deep-fried crackers, savory/spicy sauces, chopped scallions & cilancho.

Rice Bowl盖浇饭

High Su Curry & Vegan Meat Rice Bowl咖喱素肉盖浇饭

High Su Curry & Vegan Meat Rice Bowl咖喱素肉盖浇饭

$14.99

Curry, Veggie meat, potato, carrot. Served with steam rice and broccoli.

Mapo Tofu Rice Bowl (spicy)麻婆豆腐

Mapo Tofu Rice Bowl (spicy)麻婆豆腐

$12.99

Mapo Tofu (Sichuan cuisine). Served with steam rice and broccoli

Tomato & Scramble Egg Rice Bowl番茄鸡蛋盖浇饭

Tomato & Scramble Egg Rice Bowl番茄鸡蛋盖浇饭

$12.99

Tomato egg stir-fly. Served with steamed rice and broccoli

Saucy Vegan Beef Rice Bowl酱汁牛肉盖浇饭

Saucy Vegan Beef Rice Bowl酱汁牛肉盖浇饭

$15.99

Saucy Veggie Beef. Served with steamed rice and broccoli

Tender Vegan Meatball Rice Bowl红烧素肉丸盖浇饭

Tender Vegan Meatball Rice Bowl红烧素肉丸盖浇饭

$15.99

Braised Veggie meatball. Served with steam rice and broccoli

Crispy Vegan Fried Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl日式鸡排盖浇饭

Crispy Vegan Fried Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl日式鸡排盖浇饭

$15.99

Crispy Veggie chicken, High Su dipping sauce. Served with steamed rice and broccoli

Japanese Ramen日本拉面类

Japanese Cuisine
Clear Broth Ramen清汤拉面

Clear Broth Ramen清汤拉面

$13.99Out of stock

Vegetable broth, bok choi, sweet corn, egg, tofu

Rich Broth Ramen浓汤拉面

Rich Broth Ramen浓汤拉面

$13.99Out of stock

Rich vegetable broth, bok choi, sweet corn, egg, tofu

Vietnamese Noodles越南粉类

Vietnamese Cuisine

Special Veggie Pho越南汤粉

$13.99Out of stock

Vegetable Pho with Tofu

Korean Food韩国料理

Korean Cuisine
Tteokbokki韩式炒年糕

Tteokbokki韩式炒年糕

$12.99

Spicy stir-fried rice cake

Bibimbap韩式拌饭

Bibimbap韩式拌饭

$14.99

Mixed rice with vegetables, egg, veggie meat

Appetizers

Pan Fried Dumplings素菜煎饺

Pan Fried Dumplings素菜煎饺

$6.99

Six fried Vegetable dumplings

Fried Tofu with Sauce一口酥豆腐

$6.99Out of stock

Fried crispy tofu with High Su dipping sauce

Spring Rolls春卷

Spring Rolls春卷

$3.99

Two deep fried Chinese Vegetable Spring Rolls

Traditional Chinese Braised Eggs家常⻧鸡蛋

Traditional Chinese Braised Eggs家常⻧鸡蛋

$1.99

One Braised eggs

Crispy Fried Cauliflower 香脆花椰菜

$6.99Out of stock
High Su Green Salad色拉

High Su Green Salad色拉

$11.99

Desserts甜点

Ciba焦糖糍粑

$8.99Out of stock

Brown sugar pan-fried mochi

Fried Rice炒饭

High Su Fried Rice

High Su Fried Rice

$11.99

Loyalty Reward

Reward Drinks

Medium Classic Boba Tea (dairy only)

Medium Classic Boba Tea (dairy only)

$5.99
Large Classic Boba tea (dairy only)

Large Classic Boba tea (dairy only)

$6.90