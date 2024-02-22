- Home
Chen's
No reviews yet
2288 Gunbarrel Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Appetizers
Chinese Appetizers
- Chicken Dumpling (6) Fried$9.00
- Chicken Dumplings (6) Steamed$9.00
- Chicken on Stick$5.00
- Chicken Sate'$7.00
- Crab Rangoon (4)$6.00
- Crispy String Beans$7.00
- Eda Mame$6.00
- Egg Roll$2.00
- Chen's Platter$16.00
One Egg Roll, One Spring Roll, Two Chicken On A Stick, Two Tempura Shrimps, Two Spare Ribs, Two Crab Rangoons
- Jumbo Shrimp$6.00
- Pork Dumpling (6) Fried$9.00
- Pork Dumplings (6) Steamed$9.00
- Shrimp Sampler$13.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura$6.00+
- Spare Ribs$9.00
- Spring Roll$2.00
- Tempura Vegetables$9.00
- Wings 🌶$11.00
Japanese Appetizers
- Calamari$8.00
- Crab and Cream Cheese Tempura$10.00
- Kani Su 🌶$6.00
SPICY Crab Sticks With Cucumber, Fish Roe, And Crunchies
- Sashimi Appetizer 🐟$10.00
- Spicy Crab Stuffed Avocado$6.00
- Spicy Tuna Dragon Ball 🌶$6.00
- Sushi Appetizer🐟$10.00
Five Pieces Of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Crabstick, And Shrimp)
- Thai Chili Salmon and Cucumber 🐟$7.00
- Torched Yellowtail Jalapeno 🐟$7.00
- Tsunami Trio 🌶🐟$15.00
- Tuna Tataki🐟$13.00
Dinner
Beef
- Beef Egg FooYung$15.00
- Beef In Garlic Sauce🌶 🌶$14.00
Tender Beef Strips With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Bell Peppers, And Zucchini
- Beef With Broccoli$14.00
Slices Of Tender Beef With Carrots, Lightly-Steamede Broccoli With Our Signature Fulin's Sauce
- Cashew Beef$14.00
- Kung Pao Beef 🌶$14.00
- Mongolian Beef$14.00
Thinly-Sliced Beef With Garlic, Scallions, And Red Onions, Served Over Cripsy White Rice Noodles
- Orange Beef 🌶$15.00
- Pepper Steak$14.00
Tender Beef Slices With Chopped Onions And Red And Green Bell Pepper
- Spicy Sesame Beef🌶 🌶$14.00
Julienne Beef With Scallions And A Sweet And Spicy Sesame Sauce, Served With A Dash Of Salt And Chili Oil And Topped With Sesame Seeds
- Szechuan Beef$14.00
- Beef and Vegetables$14.00
- Beef & Snow Peas$14.00
Chicken
- Chicken Egg Fooyung$15.00
- Chicken In Garlic Sauce 🌶$14.00
Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Bell Peppers. Spicy.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Crisp, Cool Lettuce Bowls Filled With Shredded Chicken, Diced Onions, Carrots And Green Peas, Garnished With Crispy Rice Noodles.
- Chicken With Broccoli$14.00
Sliced Chicken With Broccoli And Carrots In Our Signature Fulin's Brown Sauce.
- Chicken With Cashew Nuts$14.00
Chopped Chicken With Mushrooms, Carrots, Water Chestnuts And Diced Zucchini In Our Fulin's Brown Sauce With Cashew Nuts.
- Chicken With Vegetables$14.00
Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Broccoli.
- Coconut Chicken$14.00
- Curry Chicken 🌶$14.00
Spicy. Tender Chicken With Bell Peppers And Onions In Gold Curry Powder ( No Coconut Milk). Spicy.
- General Tso's Chicken 🌶$14.00
Spicy. Breaded And Fried Chicken With Diced Red And Green Peppers In Sweet And Spicy Sauce. Spicy.
- Kung Pao Chicken 🌶$14.00
Spicy. Tender, Diced Chicken With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers, Peanuts With Our Kung Pao Sauce. Spicy.
- Mongolian Chicken$14.00
- Moo Goo Guy Pan$14.00
- Mushu Chicken$14.00
- Orange Chicken 🌶$14.00
Spicy. Battered Chicken In Red Chili Sauce With Julienne Bell Peppers And Zucchini And Garnished With Orange Slices. Spicy.
- Sesame Chicken$14.00
Tender Breaded Chicken In Sweet Sauce Topped With Sesame Seeds
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.00
Sweet Battered Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper With Sweet And Sour Sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Pan Fried Chicken Cooked With Traditional Teriyaki Sauce
Pork
- Mu Shu Pork$13.00
Shredded Thin Pork With Cinese Mushrooms, Julienne Cabbage, Scallions, Carrots, And Tender Bamboo Shoots, Servd With Hoisin Sauce And Thin Pancakes
- Pork Egg Fooyung$15.00
- Shredded Pork In Garlic Sauce 🌶$13.00
Tender Shredded Strips Of Pork, Scallions, Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, And Asparagus
- Sweet & Sour Pork$13.00
Crisp-Fried Pork With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, Bell Pepper, Served With A Side Of Our Signature Sweet & Sour Sauce
- Szechuan Roast Pork$15.00
Seafood
- Curry Shrimp$16.00
- General Tso's Shrimp 🌶$16.00
Breaded Shrimp Cooked In Sweet & Spicy Sauce With Green Peppers, Zucchini, Carrot
- Ginger Lobster$24.00
- Kung Pao Scallops$16.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶$16.00
Shrimp With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers Peanuts W/ Our Signature Kung Pao Sauce
- Scallops Delight$18.00
Scallops With Mixed Vegetables
- Scallops In Garlic Sauce 🌶$18.00
Scallops With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers
- Shrimp & Broccoli$16.00
Shrimp With Broccoli And Carrots
- Shrimp & Cashews$16.00
Shrimp Mixed With Veetables And Cashew Nuts
- Shrimp & Vegetables$16.00
- Shrimp Egg Fooyung$17.00
- Shrimp In Garlic Sauce 🌶$16.00
Shrimp Mixed Vegetables In Garlic Sauce
- Shrimp In Lobster Sauce$16.00
Shrimp With Green Peas, Diced Carrots, Zucchini, Finished With A Succulent Lobster Sauce
- Shrimp With Coconut Sauce$16.00
Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$16.00
Crips-Fried Shrimp With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, And Bell Peppers, Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce
Vegetable
- Bean Curd Szechuan$11.00
- Broccoli and Garlic Sauce$10.00
- Curry Mixed Vegetables 🌶$10.00
- Eggplant In Garlic Sauce 🌶$11.00
- Fulin's Home Style Bean Curd$11.00
- General Tso Beancurd$11.00
- Kung Pao Bean Curd 🌶$10.00
- Orange Tofu$10.00
- Sesame Tofu$10.00
- Teriyaki Beancurd$10.00
- Vegetable Delight$10.00
- Vegetable Egg Fooyung$13.00
- Vegetables & Garlic$10.00
Fried Rice & Lo Mein
- Beef Fried Rice$10.00
- Beef Lo Mein$10.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
- Chicken Lo Mein$10.00
- Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken, Pork. Beef. Vegetable, Or Shrimp
- Fulin's Fried Rice Combo$11.00
Chicken, Beef, And Shrimp All Together
- Fulin's Lo Mein Combo$11.00
- Pork Fried Rice$10.00
- Pork Lo Mein$10.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$10.00
- Shrimp Lo Mein$10.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein$10.00
Noodle Soups & Noodles
Two Dish Combo
Chef Specialties
- Crispy Shrimp & Honey Walnuts$20.00
Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Topped With Honey Walnuts And Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles.
- Golden Curry Seafood$20.00
- Happy Family$22.00
Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Roasted Pork With Snow Peas, Broccoli And Carrots, Mushrooms And Julienne Zucchini With Our Signature Sauce.
- Hunan Chicken and Shrimp$18.00
- Seafood and Steak$27.00
- Seafood Bird's Nest$24.00
Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Scallops And Shrimp Are Stir Fried In Our Signature Fulin's Sauce, Cashews, Chopped Carrots, Diced Zucchini And Mushrooms Served In A Fried Lo Mein Bird's Nest.
- Seafood Combo$26.00
Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Jumbo Shrimp And Sea Scallops Sauteed With The Chef's Select Vegetables In A Light Sauce
- Thai Basil Street Combo 🌶$20.00
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp And Crab Stick Sauteed With Basil, Onion, Red Chili Pepper In Hot Basil Sauce
- Triple Crown 🌶$21.00
Spicy. Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Sauteed With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers, Cooked In Our Spicy Garlic Sauce. Spicy
- Fulin Combo Egg Fooyung$22.00
Japanese Dinner
- Chirashi Dinner 🐟$22.00
Assorted Pieces Of Raw Fish On A Bed Of Sushi Rice, Two Of Each (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna And Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.
- Maki Combo 🐟$20.00
Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaska Roll And Tempura Shrimp Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy
- Sashimi Dinner 🐟$26.00
16 Pieces Of Raw Seafood: (3 Salmon, Three Tuna, Three Yellowtail, Three White Tuna, Two Red Snapper And Two Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.
- Sushi Dinner 🐟$24.00
Eight Nigiri Sushi With Spicy Tuna Roll (Tuna, Salmon. Yellowtail, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp, Octopus And Eel). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy.
- Love Boat for 2 🐟$46.00
A Beautiful Assortment Of Sushi And Sashimi With Honada Roll And American Dream Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish.
- Love Boat for 4 🐟$82.00
Kid's Meals
- Kids Seared Beef$8.00
- Kids Seared Chicken$8.00
- Kid's Fried Chicken$8.00
Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes
- Kid's Fried Pork$8.00
- Kids Steamed Shrimp$8.00
- Kids Jumbo Fried Shrimp$8.00
Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes
- Kid's Veggie$8.00
Sides
Sushi
Maki and Temaki
Special Rolls
- American Dream Roll$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado And Flying Fish Roe, Topped With Eel Sauce.
- Beach Roll 🌶 🐟$11.00
Spicy Crab Stick And Crunch Topped With Fresh Salmon And Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
- Black Dragon$15.00
- Cadence Roll 🌶$10.00
- Chattanooga Roll$13.00
- Crazy Roll 🌶🐟$16.00
- Crispy Shrimp$10.00
- Fuji Lava Roll 🌶$15.00
- Green Dragon Roll$12.00
Crab Stick And Eel Topped With Thin Sliced Avocado And Eel Sauce.
- Honada Roll 🌶$11.00
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Fish Roe, Green Chives And Chef's Special Sauce.
- Jett Roll$14.00
- Joy Roll$10.00
bean curd, cream cheese, and tempura crunchies, topped with avocado
- Lobster Crunch$16.00
- Origin$10.00
- Rainbow Roll 🐟$12.00
California Roll Topped With Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon And Yellowtail. Raw Fish.
- Red Dragon 🌶🐟$15.00
- Rock City Roll 🌶$14.00
Tempura Shrimp And Avocado Topped With Baked And Spicy Crab Stick. Spicy.
- Smokey Mountain$14.00
- Snow Mountain Roll$14.00
Tempura Shrimp Topped With Snow Crab Meat And Mayonnaise.
- Spicy Crunch Crab 🌶$10.00
Deep Fried Roll With Crab Stick And Crunchies, Topped With Spicy Mayo Sauce. Spicy.
- Spider Roll$12.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber And Flying Fish Roe Topped With Eel Sauce.
- Surf-N-Turf$16.00
- Sushi Chef Special 🌶🐟$16.00
- Thai Chili Roll 🌶$14.00
- Tiger Roll Spicy Salmon 🌶 🐟$11.00
Tempura Shrimp Topped With Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Eel Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
- Tiger Roll Spicy Tuna$11.00
- Tuna Lover's Roll 🌶🐟$14.00
- Volcano Roll Spicy Salmon$11.00
- Volcano Roll Spicy Tuna 🌶 🐟$11.00
Tempura Crab Stick Topped With Spicy Salmon, Eel Sauce, Crunch And Sriracha Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
Sushi And Sashimi
Soup
Soups
- Cup Egg Flower Soup$4.00
- Bowl Egg Flower Soup$6.00
- Cup Hot And Sour Soup 🌶$4.00
- Bowl Hot N Sour Soup 🌶$6.00
- Cup Thai Coconut Soup$4.00
- Bowl Thai Coconut Soup$6.00
- Cup Wonton Soup$4.00
- Bowl Wonton Soup$6.00
- Cup Miso Soup$4.00
- Bowl Miso Soup$6.00
- Cup Miso (Vegan)$4.00
- Bowl Miso (Vegan)$6.00
- Bowl Vegetable And Wonton Soup$6.50
- Bown Vegetable Bean Curd Soup$6.50
- Cup Wonton Broth$4.00
- Bowl Wonton Broth$5.00
Sides/Add ons
Sides
Add on's
- $1 Upcharge$1.00
- $2 Upcharge$2.00
- Add Beef$4.00
- Add Chicken$4.00
- Add cream Cheese$1.00
- Add Fried Tofu$1.00
- Add Lobster Tail$9.00
- Add Pork$4.00
- Add Scallops$5.00
- Add Shrimp$5.00
- Add steamed tofu$1.00
- Deep Fried$1.00
- Fried Soft Shell Crab$5.00
- Sliced Avocado$1.00
- Specialty Roll Deep Fried$2.00
- Pint of Sauce$5.00
Vegan Menu
Appetizers
Entrees
- Asian Succotash(vegan)$9.00
- Bean Curd Lettuce Wraps(vegan)$11.00
- Beancurd Szechuan (vegan)$10.00
- Cashews and Veggies(vegan)$11.00
- Curry Veggies (vegan)$8.00
- General Tso Beancurd$10.00
- Homestyle Beancurd(vegan)$10.00
- Mushu Veggies (vegan)$11.00
- Peanuts and beancurd (vegan)$12.00
- Tofu & Garlic$8.00
- Vegetable Teryaki (vegan)$10.00
- Veggie Delight (vegan)$8.00
Rice & noodles
Sushi
Party Platters
Appetizers
- Pork Egg Rolls 10pc$16.00
- Pork Egg Rolls 20pc$30.00
- Vegetable Spring Rolls 10pc$16.00
- Vegetable Spring Rolls 20pc$30.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls 10pc$26.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls 20pc$30.00
- Wings 30pc$25.00
- Crab Rangoon 20pc$24.00
- Dumpings Chicken 30pc$28.00
- Dumplings Pork 30pc$28.00
- Spare Ribs 20pc$34.00
- Tempra Shrimp 30pc$30.00
Game Day Survival Kit
Chicken
- Cashew Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Chicken & Broccoli Party Platter$66.00
- Chicken & Garlic Party Platter$66.00
- Chicken & Vegetables Party Platter$60.00
- Curry Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- General Tso Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Kung Pao Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Orange Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Sasame Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Platter$66.00
- Delivery Fee$20.00
- Game day Kit$120.00
Beef
Shrimp
Fried Rice or LoMein
Sushi Party Platter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421