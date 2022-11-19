- Home
- Chattanooga
- Mediterranean
- Acropolis - Hamilton Place
Acropolis - Hamilton Place
No reviews yet
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverage
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Americano
Breve
Café Au Lait
Café Essencia
Café Latte
Cappuccino
Cappuccino Acropolis
Cappuccino L'amore
Doppio
Double Espresso
Espresso
Greek Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Irish Coffee
Irish Mocha
Latte
Milky Way
Mocha
Mochaccino
Nutty Irishman
Peppermint Patty
Steamer
Turtle Mocha
Viennese
White Hot Chocolate
Fruit Tea
Hibiscus Tea
Passion Fruit Tea
Cafe Acropolis
Apps
Antipasto
Calamari
Fresh, baby calamari, hand cut and lightly dusted to order, served with marinara
Crispy Zucchini Chips
Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce
Greek Eggroll
Chopped gyro, olives, feta in an eggroll wrapper, served with pesto, tomato cucumber relish and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Nachos
House potato chips baked with feta, mozzarella, shaved gyro meat, red onion, olives, finished with shredded lettuce, tzatziki, basil pesto, and tomato cucumber relish
Lamb Lollipops
Three seasoned lamb chops over Greek fries with roasted red peppers and tzatziki
Saganaki
Thick slice of Kesseri Greek cheese, seasoned and seared, then lit aflame at your table! Eat it with bread and enjoy, but don’t forget to yell “Ooopah!!”
Savory Pies
Two filo wrapped cheese pies and two filo wrapped spinach & feta pies served with tzatziki
Spreads
Hummus, whipped feta, with pita wedges
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Traditional grape leaves rolled with seasoned ground sirloin and rice, topped with avgolemono (lemon-egg)
Ultimate Chip Dip
House made potato chips served with creamed spinach artichoke dip
Salads
Southern Pecan
Southern Pecan Mixed Greens tossed with pecan balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, craisins, and sugar pecans
Signature Greek
Signature Greek Mixed greens, tomatoes and red cabbage topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini, spiced with herbs and tossed in our Greek dressing
Athenian (large house)
Classic Garden
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar, chopped bacon with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad Plate
Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, and pita
Country Salad
Mediterranean Cobb Salad
Diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and egg over mixed spring greens with choice of dressing
Sandwiches & Pitas
Cheddar Cheeseburger
Ground choice beef, chargrilled, served with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Club Sandwich
Sliced ham and turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese, served on wheat with mayo
Falafel Pita
Ground chick peas, onions, spices on pita with lettuce tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Gyros
Served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Lamb Burger
House ground lamb, feta spread, pickled red onion, and lettuce
Reuben
House Specialties
Eggplant Napoleon
Layers eggplant, roasted vegetables, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, marinara, finished with feta, mozzarella, and buerre blanc
Farmers Pie
Roasted Squash, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, feta, parmesan rolled in filo served with pesto and balsamic reduction
Grape Leaves Entree
Greek Combo
Hearty portion of pastitsio, moussaka, gyro meat and stuffed grape leaves
Greek Lemon Chicken
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
Gyros Dinner
Grilled gyro meat served with sliced pita, tomato relish, rice pilaf, and tzatziki sauce
Moussaka
Layered baby eggplant, sliced potatoes, seasoned ground sirloin, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese and topped with creamy béchamel sauce
Pastitsio
Pot Roast
Slow roasted sirloin with braised carrots, onions, and celery over mashed potatoes
Spanakopita
A spinach-feta cheese mixture seasoned with fresh herbs and sautéed Spanish onions and wrapped in light filo pastry dough
Steaks, Kebabs & Chops
Braised Lamb Shank
Braised Lamb Shank over Parmesan risotto, with grilled asparagus with a tomato broth
Chicken Kebab
Chicken Breast, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions over rice pilaf with tzatziki & pita
Choice Ribeye
12 oz. seasoned Ribeye, roasted red potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled onions, and herb butter
Choice Twin Filets
Two 4oz medallions of filet mignon seasoned, herb butter, caramelized onions, with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Lamb Chops
Tender rib chops over roasted red potatoes with sauteed squash & mint pesto
Mixed Grill
Grilled filet, double lamb chop, scallop and shrimp over mashed potatoes, asparagus and garlic butter
Texas Chopped Sirloin
House ground sirloin with grilled onions, mashed potatoes, green beans and with a burgundy mushroom sauce
Veggie Kebab
Pastas & Parmesans
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast of chicken, freshly breaded, with marinara, mozzarella and Greek pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Stack
Crispy eggplant with fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, herb pesto, tomato sauce
Greek Spaghetti
Lightly tossed with olive oil and butter, oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese (no marinara here, except upon request)
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground sirloin, ricotta and marinara topped with mozzarella
Pasta Alfredo
Penne Pasta tossed a garlic alfredo sauce
Penne Vienna
Penne pasta tossed with Mediterranean sauce and finished with mozzarella and parmesan
Ravioli La Creama
Ricotta stuffed pasta finished with a smoked Gouda Alfredo, fresh spinach, and tomatoes
Vegetable Lemon Pasta
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil, and topped with fresh parmesan
Seafood
Calamari Entree
Fish & Chips
Breaded North Atlantic Cod, fries, slaw and remoulade
Fried Fisherman’s Platter
North Atlantic cod, butterflied shrimp, bay scallops, served with fries, remoulade and slaw
Fried Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp, butterflied and breaded, then fried golden and crispy with fries, remoulade and slaw
Grilled Fresh Salmon
Fresh hand-cut salmon with rice, sautéed green beans, and buerre blanc
Pan-Seared Grouper
Your choice - either sesame encrusted, served with a house-made Thai chili sauce or served with wine, lemon and caper sauce, both over rice with sautéed green beans
Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, onions, roasted red peppers over Riverview Farm grits