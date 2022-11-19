Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
American

Acropolis - Hamilton Place

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Beverage

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Beverage

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Milkshake

$5.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Fruit tea

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Americano

$3.75

Breve

$4.50

Café Au Lait

$5.00

Café Essencia

$5.50

Café Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cappuccino Acropolis

$7.00

Cappuccino L'amore

$6.50

Doppio

$4.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Greek Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Latte

$3.50

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Mocha

$7.00

Latte

$3.50

Milky Way

$5.50

Mocha

$3.75

Mochaccino

$3.75

Nutty Irishman

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Steamer

$2.75

Turtle Mocha

$3.75

Viennese

$3.75

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Fruit Tea

$2.75

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75

Passion Fruit Tea

$2.75

Cafe Acropolis

$7.00

Apps

Antipasto

$26.00Out of stock
Calamari

Calamari

$11.50

Fresh, baby calamari, hand cut and lightly dusted to order, served with marinara

Crispy Zucchini Chips

Crispy Zucchini Chips

$9.25

Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce

Greek Eggroll

Greek Eggroll

$8.50

Chopped gyro, olives, feta in an eggroll wrapper, served with pesto, tomato cucumber relish and tzatziki sauce

Gyro Nachos

Gyro Nachos

$10.50

House potato chips baked with feta, mozzarella, shaved gyro meat, red onion, olives, finished with shredded lettuce, tzatziki, basil pesto, and tomato cucumber relish

Lamb Lollipops

Lamb Lollipops

$13.50

Three seasoned lamb chops over Greek fries with roasted red peppers and tzatziki

Saganaki

$10.50

Thick slice of Kesseri Greek cheese, seasoned and seared, then lit aflame at your table! Eat it with bread and enjoy, but don’t forget to yell “Ooopah!!”

Savory Pies

$9.00

Two filo wrapped cheese pies and two filo wrapped spinach & feta pies served with tzatziki

Spreads

$9.50

Hummus, whipped feta, with pita wedges

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$10.00

Traditional grape leaves rolled with seasoned ground sirloin and rice, topped with avgolemono (lemon-egg)

Ultimate Chip Dip

Ultimate Chip Dip

$9.75

House made potato chips served with creamed spinach artichoke dip

Salads

Southern Pecan

$12.50

Southern Pecan Mixed Greens tossed with pecan balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, craisins, and sugar pecans

Signature Greek

$12.50

Signature Greek Mixed greens, tomatoes and red cabbage topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini, spiced with herbs and tossed in our Greek dressing

Athenian (large house)

$12.50

Classic Garden

$12.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar, chopped bacon with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.00

Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, and pita

Country Salad

$12.50
Mediterranean Cobb Salad

Mediterranean Cobb Salad

$17.00

Diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and egg over mixed spring greens with choice of dressing

Sandwiches & Pitas

Cheddar Cheeseburger

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$12.50

Ground choice beef, chargrilled, served with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.75

Marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Sliced ham and turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese, served on wheat with mayo

Falafel Pita

$10.50

Ground chick peas, onions, spices on pita with lettuce tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce

Gyros

$10.75

Served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$14.00

House ground lamb, feta spread, pickled red onion, and lettuce

Reuben

$11.50

House Specialties

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$16.00

Layers eggplant, roasted vegetables, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, marinara, finished with feta, mozzarella, and buerre blanc

Farmers Pie

Farmers Pie

$16.00

Roasted Squash, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, feta, parmesan rolled in filo served with pesto and balsamic reduction

Grape Leaves Entree

$17.00

Greek Combo

$19.50

Hearty portion of pastitsio, moussaka, gyro meat and stuffed grape leaves

Greek Lemon Chicken

$17.50

Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta

Gyros Dinner

$15.50

Grilled gyro meat served with sliced pita, tomato relish, rice pilaf, and tzatziki sauce

Moussaka

Moussaka

$16.00

Layered baby eggplant, sliced potatoes, seasoned ground sirloin, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese and topped with creamy béchamel sauce

Pastitsio

$16.00

Pot Roast

$17.00

Slow roasted sirloin with braised carrots, onions, and celery over mashed potatoes

Spanakopita

$15.50

A spinach-feta cheese mixture seasoned with fresh herbs and sautéed Spanish onions and wrapped in light filo pastry dough

Steaks, Kebabs & Chops

Braised Lamb Shank

$28.00

Braised Lamb Shank over Parmesan risotto, with grilled asparagus with a tomato broth

Chicken Kebab

$16.50

Chicken Breast, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions over rice pilaf with tzatziki & pita

Choice Ribeye

$28.00

12 oz. seasoned Ribeye, roasted red potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled onions, and herb butter

Choice Twin Filets

$27.00

Two 4oz medallions of filet mignon seasoned, herb butter, caramelized onions, with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Tender rib chops over roasted red potatoes with sauteed squash &amp; mint pesto

Mixed Grill

$28.00

Grilled filet, double lamb chop, scallop and shrimp over mashed potatoes, asparagus and garlic butter

Texas Chopped Sirloin

$17.00

House ground sirloin with grilled onions, mashed potatoes, green beans and with a burgundy mushroom sauce

Veggie Kebab

$15.00

Pastas & Parmesans

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Boneless breast of chicken, freshly breaded, with marinara, mozzarella and Greek pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Eggplant Stack

$16.00

Crispy eggplant with fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, herb pesto, tomato sauce

Greek Spaghetti

$14.50

Lightly tossed with olive oil and butter, oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese (no marinara here, except upon request)

Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of pasta, seasoned ground sirloin, ricotta and marinara topped with mozzarella

Pasta Alfredo

$14.50

Penne Pasta tossed a garlic alfredo sauce

Penne Vienna

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed with Mediterranean sauce and finished with mozzarella and parmesan

Ravioli La Creama

Ravioli La Creama

$15.00

Ricotta stuffed pasta finished with a smoked Gouda Alfredo, fresh spinach, and tomatoes

Vegetable Lemon Pasta

Vegetable Lemon Pasta

$15.50

Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil, and topped with fresh parmesan

Seafood

Calamari Entree

$16.50

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Breaded North Atlantic Cod, fries, slaw and remoulade

Fried Fisherman’s Platter

Fried Fisherman’s Platter

$22.00

North Atlantic cod, butterflied shrimp, bay scallops, served with fries, remoulade and slaw

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp, butterflied and breaded, then fried golden and crispy with fries, remoulade and slaw

Grilled Fresh Salmon

$22.00

Fresh hand-cut salmon with rice, sautéed green beans, and buerre blanc

Pan-Seared Grouper

$22.00

Your choice - either sesame encrusted, served with a house-made Thai chili sauce or served with wine, lemon and caper sauce, both over rice with sautéed green beans

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, onions, roasted red peppers over Riverview Farm grits

Specials

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00

Roasted beets over mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette finished with candied pecans and crumbed goat cheese

Greek "Souvlaki" Wings

$9.00

6 Jumbo Chicken wings marinated in our souvlaki spices, chargrilled and served with Greek ranch

Fish Tacos Appetizer