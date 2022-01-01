Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street

- Home
724 Tyler Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Popular Items
BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
Adobo Chicken Burrito
Verde Chicken Burrito
Tofu Burrito
Bean Burrito
Steak Burrito
Pork Burrito
Grilled Vegetables
Inferno
Spicy Adobo Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, House-Made Smokin' Hot Sauce, Spicy Rojo Salsa and Fresh Jalapenos
Smothered Burrito
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Texas BBQ Pork
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, rice, cheese, southwest coleslaw, and fried onion strings.
Baja Fish
Beer-Battered Cod with Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Southwest Coleslaw and Salsa Vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Burrito
Choice of chicken, rice, Thai peanut sauce, cheese, lettuce and red onion
BOM-Harvest
CHEESY CRUNCH GRILLER
Classic Griller
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Buffalo Chicken Griller
Choice of chicken with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo sauce, rice, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bacon Cheeseburger Griller
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Griller
Choice of chicken, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Texas BBQ Griller
Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce, rice, queso dip, fried onion strings and southwest coleslaw, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Inferno Griller
Choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, smokin' hot sauce, and spicy rojo salsa, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Thai Griller
Choice of chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, and, red onion, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Shrimp Griller
Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n kickin' buffalo sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bom Griller
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Verde Quesadilla
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla
Tofu Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Pork Quesadilla
Grilled Vegetables
California Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Chicken, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla
Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions
Thai Quesadilla
Choice of chicken with our Thai Peanut Sauce, cheese, lettuce, and red onion
Inferno Quesadilla
Choice of meat, cheese, black bean, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokin' hot sauce, spicy rojo salsa, and fresh jalapenos.
Texas BBQ Quesadilla
TACOS
SALADS, SOUPS, OR CHILI
NACHOS
LITTLE AMIGOS
Kids Chicken Taco
Kids Beef Taco
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Kids Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc
3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.
SIDES
DESSERTS
SAUCY WINGS
Pound of Wings (Bone In)
7 Boneless Tenders
Combo Meal (5 Tenders, Fries, and Fountain Drink
Basket of Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Our Crispy Fries smothered in Chili and queso sauce and topped with sour cream, red onions, and jalapenos
Buffalo Fries
Our Crispy Fries smothered with our Sweet 'n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce and Southwest Ranch Drizzle
Buffalo Fries with Diced Chicken Tenders
Our Crispy Fries with our Diced Chicken Tenders and smothered with our Sweet 'n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce and Southwest Ranch Drizzle
COMBO
EXTRAS
ONLINE FOUNTAIN DRINK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come In and enjoy
