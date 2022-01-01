Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge 444 North St

594 Reviews

$$

444 North St

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Popular Items

Naked Burrito Bowl
Latte
Basic

Coffee/Espresso

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.28+

26 ounces of our awesome coldbrew

Latte

Latte

$5.06+

Double espresso with velvety steamed milk

Mocha

$5.72+

Double espresso, chocolate sauce and velvety steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.06+

A double espresso with lots of steamed, foamy milk

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

A freshly brewed espresso in hot water

Red Eye

$3.75+

Coffee with a double shot of espresso

GLASSY

GLASSY

$4.20+

A 4 oz beverage, half espresso and half steamed velvety milk

Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.60

2 ounce double restretto shot

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.75+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

SignatureDrinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.26+

Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk

Vanilla Cinnamon Latte

Vanilla Cinnamon Latte

$5.72+

Caramel Latte

$5.72+

Lavender Latte

$5.72+

Orange Spice Latte

$5.72+Out of stock

Maple Latte

$5.72+
Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.72+

Blue GTL

$5.28+Out of stock

Peppermint Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.28+

Berkshire Fog

$3.75+Out of stock

Tea Latte with Earl Grey tea, Orange Spice syrup and steamed milk

London Fog

$3.75+

Turmeric Latte

$5.23+

Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Cereal Milk Latte

$5.81+Out of stock

PSL

$5.72+

Refill

Coffee/Cold brew Refill

$1.00

Tumbler refill

$2.00

Caraffe

Press Pot

$15.00

4 Gallon

$60.00

Baked Goods

Without a doubt our most popular baked good....
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$3.30Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.00Out of stock
Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.12Out of stock

Berry bar

$3.30
Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.75

Gluten Free but you'd never know! Fudgy and edgy. Binded by Almond and Coconut flours. Great with a latte and for breakfast!

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.30
Quiche

Quiche

$5.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Macaron

$2.00

5 Pc Macaron

$8.00

Day Old

$1.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$3.12
PB Bar

PB Bar

$3.30Out of stock

YUMMY crispy oat bar with raspberry jam. So simple and so delicious.

Vegan Banana Choc Chip Cookies

$2.00

Banana Choc Chip Muffin

$3.12Out of stock

Other baked goods

Special item

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.26+

Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk

Turmeric Latte

$5.23+

Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.28+

Organic Matcha powder mixed with Velvety steamed milk and our homemade vanilla syrup

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.98+

24 ounces if freshly brewed organic tea.

Hot Black Tea

$3.00+

Hot Green Tea

$3.00+

Hot Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Golden Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Tea Lattes

Berkshire Fog

$3.75+Out of stock

Tea Latte with Earl Grey tea, Orange Spice syrup and steamed milk

London Fog

$3.75+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Our homemade lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+Out of stock

Golden Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Fire Cider Drinks

Fire Soder

$3.00+

Shot of fire cider in sparkling mineral water

Fire Cider Tea

$3.00+

Shot of fire cider in hot water

Fire Cinnamon Tea

$4.50+

A shot of fire cider in a sweet cinnamon tea

A shot of fire cider

$2.00

a double shot of fire cider

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00+

Panna Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sparkling Mineral Water

Canned Beverages

$2.75

Bottled Beverages

$3.00

CBD

$7.00

Yerba Mate

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea and Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+Out of stock

Golden Lemonade

A happy marriage of our Lemonade and Turmeric Tea. Tastes so healing and refreshing.

Golden Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate\steamer

Hot Chocolate

$3.69+

Steamer

$3.00+

Seasonal Hot Chocolate

$4.65+Out of stock

CHAGAlate

CHAGAlate

$5.30+

Orange juice

OJ

$5.00Out of stock

Cider

Hot Cider

$3.00+

Caramel Cider

$3.66+

Chaider

$5.23+

Golden Cide

$5.23+

Iced Cider

$3.50

Atomic Cider

$5.00

COLD MILK

WHOLE

$3.40+

CHOCOLATE

$3.90+

OAT

$3.90+

Signature Breakfasts

Naked Burrito Bowl

Naked Burrito Bowl

$8.40

A Dottie's staple! Our Signature rice and beans, Cabot cheddar cheese, a fried egg, avocado and hot sauce

Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich

Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar cheese, our Caper Pesto, red onion and mixed greens.

Barber Shop Breakfast Sandwich

Barber Shop Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

A toasted English Muffn with scrambled eggs, bacon and peanut butter.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

A whole wheat wrap filled with scrambled egg, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and mayo

Dottie's Diner Plate

Dottie's Diner Plate

$5.00

A traditioal breakfast with two eggs, sausage or bacon and your choice of toast, avocado or mixed greens, and a fruit cup

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00

Steel cut oatmeal with your choice of toppings

Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

A sandwich made with fresh Waffles with bacon, eggs, maple syrup and butter. Served with side salad and fresh fruit

Just Waffles

Just Waffles

$7.00

Waffles, Berries, Maple Syrup and whipped Butter

Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich

Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich

$7.70

Toasted English Muffin with 2 fried eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion, greens and mayo

Healthy Elvis

Healthy Elvis

$8.00

Grilled Bear Butter, banana, bacon and Hot Honey on whole grain

Granola bowl

$8.00

A banana split with Stoneyfield Yogurt, fresh berries, homemade granola and a kiss of maple syrup

Bagels

Bagel

$2.50

A toasted plain or everything bagel with your choice of spread

Whaling Bagel

$4.80

A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese and jelly

Burnham Bagel

$4.80

A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion and S&P

Pastrami Lox Bagel

$9.60

A toasted plain or everything bagel with pastrami lox, sliced tomato, salt and pepper and cream cheese. We suggest adding caper pesto!

Basic Breakfast Sandwich

build your own breakfast sandwich

Basic

$6.60

egg and cheese on your choice of bread

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch Is served all day at Dottie's!
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.60

Roasted ABF Turkey breast on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Served with mixed green salad

BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito

BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito

$13.00

our slow cooked pulled pork, soaked in our own smokey, sweet bbq sauce, rice and beans, avocado and cheddar cheese, gilled in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad o mixed greens and our house dressing.

Tuna Wrap

$12.50

Chunk light, lemon zest tuna salad with diced tomato, lettuces and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.

Grilled Ghee

$7.00

A Cabot cheddar grilled cheese on whole grain bread made with highlawn farm ghee; a clarified butter that tastes amazing and is easier for our bodies to digest. Customize this sandiwch to your liking. Served with a side salad with our hour house balsamic vinegarette.

Vegan BLT

$12.50

Try our homemade tempeh bacon layered with sliced tomato, avocado, greens and dijon mustard on toasted whole grain bread. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Nearly a whole, ripe avocado smashed on whole grain toast, served open face with roasted tomato. Add some protein! Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.

Soup

Always homemade with love. Check the special board or call for more details. Each bowl is served with two pieces of crostini which is NOT gluten free even if the soup description is.

Homemade Soup 8oz Cup

$5.00

Always made with love and served with homemade crostini

large soup

$6.00

Always made with love and served with homemade crostini

Salads

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$14.40

Organic Spring Mix topped with our marinated and grilled tempeh, dried cranberries, red onion, avocado, candied walnuts and goat cheese with our house balsamic dressing

Tuna Avo Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Organic Spring Mix topped with two schoops of chunk light albacore tuna lemon zest salad, avocao and diced tomatoes with our house balsamic dressing

Dottie's Famous Cobb Salad

Dottie's Famous Cobb Salad

$15.60Out of stock

Organic Spring Mix topped with two hard boiled eggs, smoked ABF turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion and feta cheese with our home made honey mustard dressing

Specials

Hash Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Curry

$15.00

Curry Chix

$20.00

Meat Cheese

$30.00

Meat

$30.00

Cheese

$20.00

Sweet Platter

$20.00

Soup

$7.00

House Salad

$11.00

Signature

$13.00

Beef Stew

$17.00

Sides

Bacon side

$3.00

Crispy Bacon side

$3.00

Sausage Side

$3.00

Add Greens

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Jam

$1.00

Side of Butter

$0.50

Side of Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side of Bear Butter

$1.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Caper Pesto

$1.50

Side Tempeh Bacon

$3.00

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.00

Wholegrain Toast

$1.50

Lox

$4.00

Side Of Avo

$2.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Pottery

Plates

$20.00

Dottie’s Mugs

$35.00

Diane Firtrell Pot

$75.00

Dan bellows Mugs

$50.00

Vase

$25.00

Dog bowl

$32.00

Mice

Mice

$40.00

Honey Dipper

Dipper

$15.00

OTHER MERCH

Rose Oil

$38.00

Wildflower Oil

$38.00

Rose Scrub

$17.00

16oz Peppermint Matcha

$6.27Out of stock

Wildflower Scrub

$22.00

Bulk Beans/Tea

Espresso beans

$15.00

5 lb bag commonwealth

$55.00

5 lb bag of espresso beans

$75.00

Coffee Plant

coffee plant

$8.00

Potted coffee Plant

$38.00

Chocolate Bars

Cafe con Leche

$14.00

Whiskey Bar

$16.00

Esmeraldas

$12.00

Ucayali

$12.00

Tumblers

Black

$25.00

White

$25.00

Dolphin Studio

Calendar

$75.00

Journal

$12.00

Posters

Pittsfield Poster

$30.00

Latte Love

$10.00

Valentine

Cookie and Card

$10.00

Gift Bag

$35.00

check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Exceptional coffee, homemade whole food for breakfast and lunch and baked goods from Grandma Dot's recipes.

444 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Directions

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge image

