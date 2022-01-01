- Home
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge 444 North St
594 Reviews
$$
444 North St
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Popular Items
Coffee/Espresso
Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
26 ounces of our awesome coldbrew
Latte
Double espresso with velvety steamed milk
Mocha
Double espresso, chocolate sauce and velvety steamed milk
Cappuccino
A double espresso with lots of steamed, foamy milk
Americano
A freshly brewed espresso in hot water
Red Eye
Coffee with a double shot of espresso
GLASSY
A 4 oz beverage, half espresso and half steamed velvety milk
Double Espresso Shot
2 ounce double restretto shot
Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
SignatureDrinks
Chai Latte
Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk
Vanilla Cinnamon Latte
Caramel Latte
Lavender Latte
Orange Spice Latte
Maple Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Blue GTL
Peppermint Matcha Green Tea Latte
Berkshire Fog
Tea Latte with Earl Grey tea, Orange Spice syrup and steamed milk
London Fog
Turmeric Latte
Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cereal Milk Latte
PSL
Baked Goods
Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cheddar Scallion Biscuit
Coffee Cake
Blueberry
Berry bar
Gluten Free Brownie
Gluten Free but you'd never know! Fudgy and edgy. Binded by Almond and Coconut flours. Great with a latte and for breakfast!
Lemon Bar
Quiche
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Macaron
5 Pc Macaron
Day Old
Pumpkin Bread
PB Bar
YUMMY crispy oat bar with raspberry jam. So simple and so delicious.
Vegan Banana Choc Chip Cookies
Banana Choc Chip Muffin
Other baked goods
Tea
Chai Latte
Dotties own spicy chai tea steamed with milk
Turmeric Latte
Dotties own Turmeric Tea blend with steamed milk and a kiss of honey
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Organic Matcha powder mixed with Velvety steamed milk and our homemade vanilla syrup
Iced Tea
24 ounces if freshly brewed organic tea.
Hot Black Tea
Hot Green Tea
Hot Herbal Tea
Golden Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Tea Lattes
Lemonade
Fire Cider Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Golden Lemonade
Hot Chocolate\steamer
CHAGAlate
Orange juice
Cider
COLD MILK
Signature Breakfasts
Naked Burrito Bowl
A Dottie's staple! Our Signature rice and beans, Cabot cheddar cheese, a fried egg, avocado and hot sauce
Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, Cabot cheddar cheese, our Caper Pesto, red onion and mixed greens.
Barber Shop Breakfast Sandwich
A toasted English Muffn with scrambled eggs, bacon and peanut butter.
Breakfast Burrito
A whole wheat wrap filled with scrambled egg, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and mayo
Dottie's Diner Plate
A traditioal breakfast with two eggs, sausage or bacon and your choice of toast, avocado or mixed greens, and a fruit cup
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel cut oatmeal with your choice of toppings
Waffle Sandwich
A sandwich made with fresh Waffles with bacon, eggs, maple syrup and butter. Served with side salad and fresh fruit
Just Waffles
Waffles, Berries, Maple Syrup and whipped Butter
Vineyard Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English Muffin with 2 fried eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion, greens and mayo
Healthy Elvis
Grilled Bear Butter, banana, bacon and Hot Honey on whole grain
Granola bowl
A banana split with Stoneyfield Yogurt, fresh berries, homemade granola and a kiss of maple syrup
Bagels
Bagel
A toasted plain or everything bagel with your choice of spread
Whaling Bagel
A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese and jelly
Burnham Bagel
A toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion and S&P
Pastrami Lox Bagel
A toasted plain or everything bagel with pastrami lox, sliced tomato, salt and pepper and cream cheese. We suggest adding caper pesto!
Basic Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Roasted ABF Turkey breast on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Served with mixed green salad
BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito
our slow cooked pulled pork, soaked in our own smokey, sweet bbq sauce, rice and beans, avocado and cheddar cheese, gilled in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad o mixed greens and our house dressing.
Tuna Wrap
Chunk light, lemon zest tuna salad with diced tomato, lettuces and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat wrap. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
Grilled Ghee
A Cabot cheddar grilled cheese on whole grain bread made with highlawn farm ghee; a clarified butter that tastes amazing and is easier for our bodies to digest. Customize this sandiwch to your liking. Served with a side salad with our hour house balsamic vinegarette.
Vegan BLT
Try our homemade tempeh bacon layered with sliced tomato, avocado, greens and dijon mustard on toasted whole grain bread. Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
Avocado Toast
Nearly a whole, ripe avocado smashed on whole grain toast, served open face with roasted tomato. Add some protein! Served with a side salad and our house balsamic dressing.
Soup
Salads
Signature Salad
Organic Spring Mix topped with our marinated and grilled tempeh, dried cranberries, red onion, avocado, candied walnuts and goat cheese with our house balsamic dressing
Tuna Avo Salad
Organic Spring Mix topped with two schoops of chunk light albacore tuna lemon zest salad, avocao and diced tomatoes with our house balsamic dressing
Dottie's Famous Cobb Salad
Organic Spring Mix topped with two hard boiled eggs, smoked ABF turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion and feta cheese with our home made honey mustard dressing
Specials
Sides
Bacon side
Crispy Bacon side
Sausage Side
Add Greens
Side Salad
Side of Jam
Side of Butter
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Bear Butter
Side of Cream Cheese
Toast
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Tuna Salad
Side of Fruit
Cheddar Cheese
Caper Pesto
Side Tempeh Bacon
Side Of 2 Eggs
Wholegrain Toast
Lox
Side Of Avo
Yogurt
Pottery
Mice
Honey Dipper
OTHER MERCH
Coffee Plant
Tumblers
Dolphin Studio
Valentine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Exceptional coffee, homemade whole food for breakfast and lunch and baked goods from Grandma Dot's recipes.
444 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201