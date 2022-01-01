Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

review star

No reviews yet

37 North Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Classic Griller
Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito

BURRITOS

BURRITO

Beef Burrito

$9.40

Classic Ground Beef Burrito- Seasoned Ground Beef with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Adobo(spicy) Chicken Burrito

$9.40

Classic Chicken Burrito- Spicy Adobo Chicken with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito

$9.40

Classic Chicken Burrito- Mild Chicken Verde, with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Tofu Burrito

$9.40

Classic Tofu Burrito- Tofu with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Bean Burrito

$8.15

Classic Bean Burrito- choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Classic Steak Burrito- Grilled Steak with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Pork Burrito

$10.00

Classic Pork Burrito- Pulled Pork with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$9.40

Classic Grilled Vegetable Burrito- Grilled Fajita Veggies (peppers and onions) with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Inferno

$10.15

Spicy Adobo Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, House-Made Smokin' Hot Sauce, Spicy Rojo Salsa and Fresh Jalapenos

Smotherer Burrito

$10.65

Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa

Buffalo Chicken

$10.15

Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Burrito

$10.65

Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Bacon-Cheeseburger

$10.40

Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.40

Chicken, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Texas BBQ Pork

$10.15

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, rice, cheese, southwest coleslaw, and fried onion strings.

Baja Fish

$10.65

Beer-Battered Cod with Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Southwest Coleslaw and Salsa Vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Burrito

$10.15

Choice of chicken, rice, Thai peanut sauce, cheese, lettuce and red onion

BOM Harvest Burrito

$12.50

CHEESY CRUNCH GRILLER

Served With Chips

Classic Griller

$11.30

Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection

Buffalo Chicken Griller

$13.15

Choice of chicken with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo sauce, rice, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Bacon Cheeseburger Griller

$13.40

Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Griller

$13.40

Choice of chicken, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Texas BBQ Griller

$13.15

Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce, rice, queso dip, fried onion strings and southwest coleslaw, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Inferno Griller

$13.15

Choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, smokin' hot sauce, and spicy rojo salsa, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Thai Griller

$13.15

Choice of chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, and, red onion, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Shrimp Griller

$13.65

Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n kickin' buffalo sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Bom Griller

$15.00

QUESADILLAS

Served With Chips, Sour Cream and Salsa, 12" Tortilla Loaded With Jack Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.15

Beef Quesadilla

$9.90

Chicken Verde Quesadilla

$9.90

Adobo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.90

Tofu Quesadilla

$9.90

Steak Quesadilla

$10.65

Pork Quesadilla

$10.65

California Quesadilla

$9.40

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$9.90

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.40

Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$10.65

Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.65

Chicken, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.90

Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions

Thai Quesadilla

$10.40

Choice of chicken with our Thai Peanut Sauce, cheese, lettuce, and red onion

Inferno Quesadilla

$10.40

Choice of meat, cheese, black bean, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokin' hot sauce, spicy rojo salsa, and fresh jalapenos.

Texas BBQ Quesadilla

$10.40

BOM Quesadilla

$13.50

TACOS

Served With Chips

2 Double Agent

$9.25

2-Classic Taco

SALADS, SOUPS, OR CHILI

Soup 12 OZ.

$5.95

Chili 12 OZ.

$5.95

Taco Salad

$10.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Chili, Tortilla Chips, Onions, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jack Cheese and Sour Cream

House Salad

$9.40

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips and Choice of Free Toppings

NACHOS

Fresh Tortilla Chips, Jack Cheese, Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Beef Nachos

$10.40

Adobo Chicken Nachos

$10.40

Verde Chicken Nachos

$10.40

Bean Nachos

$9.65

Cheese Nachos

$8.15

Chili Nachos

$11.00

Steak Nachos

$11.00

Pork Nachos

$11.00

Tofu Nachos

$10.40

LITTLE AMIGOS

Includes Squeezable Applesauce or Chips and a Kid's Drink

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.25

Kids Beef Taco

$8.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.25

Kids Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc

$8.25

3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.

SIDES

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

(5) Cream Cheese Filled

Buffalo Shrimp 10 Piece

$9.90

(7-pc)

Buffalo Tenders 5 Pc

$8.25

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips with Dip

$4.00

Queso

Guacamole

Spanish Rice

Beans

Southwest Coleslaw

Southwest Ranch

Sour Cream

Salsa

Bottle Sauce

$6.49

Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

Bumper Sticker

$1.00

DESSERTS

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

House-Made Cinnamon and Sugar Tostadas

House-Made Fried Tortilla Triangles Dipped in Cinnamon and Sugar and Served with a Vanilla Caramel Dipping Sauce

Apple Churro

$1.50

Brownie (Gluten Free)

$3.25

Apple Sauce

$1.50

COMBO

#1 Combo

2 Classic Tacos, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

#2 Combo

Mini Classic Burrito, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

#3 Combo

Any Specialty Burrito, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

Combo1 DBL Agent

EXTRAS

Monster

$3.00

Supreme

$1.50

Bacon

$1.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Cheese

$0.95

Queso

$1.25

SW Ranch

$0.50

Extra Scoop Chips

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Thai Sauce

$0.50

Extra Beans

$0.75

Extra 2oz Peppr/Onin

$0.75

Extra 4oz Meat

$2.75

Extra Rice

$0.75

Extra Tortilla

$0.75

Cilantro-Lime

Salsa Vinaigrette

STARTERS

Chicken Tenders (5-Pieces)

$8.25

5 Pieces of our Chicken Tenders smothered with your favorite sauce and served with a side of Southwest Ranch

Fried Shrimp (10-piece)

$9.90

7 pieces of our Fried Shrimp smothered with the sauce of your choice and served with a side of Southwest Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers (5-Pieces)

$6.50

Chips and Dip

$4.00

ONLINE FOUNTAIN DRINK

Fountain Coke

$2.40

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.40

Fountain Sprite

$2.40

Fountain Pink Lemonade

$2.40

Fountain Vitamin Water

$2.40

Fountain Root Beer

$2.40

Fountain Powerade (blue)

$2.40

Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.40

Fresh Brew Iced Tea

$2.40

ONLINE BOTTLE

Btl Dasani Water

$2.60

Btl Coke

$2.60

Btl Diet Coke

$2.60

Btl Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Btl Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Btl Powerade

$2.65

Bottle Tea

$2.65

Btl Orange Juice

$2.65

Btl Apple Juice

$2.65
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come In and enjoy

Location

37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Directions

Gallery
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patrick's Pub - 26 Bank Row
orange starNo Reviews
26 Bank Row Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
101 Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
orange star4.3 • 594
444 North St Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
House Of Seasoning
orange starNo Reviews
117 seymour st Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
orange starNo Reviews
724 Tyler Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Zucco's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 463
451 dalton ave Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsfield

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge - 444 North St
orange star4.3 • 594
444 North St Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Zucco's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 463
451 dalton ave Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Rustica
orange star4.1 • 331
75 North Street Pittsfield, MA 01201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsfield
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston