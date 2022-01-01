- Home
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street
No reviews yet
37 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
Classic Ground Beef Burrito- Seasoned Ground Beef with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Adobo(spicy) Chicken Burrito
Classic Chicken Burrito- Spicy Adobo Chicken with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito
Classic Chicken Burrito- Mild Chicken Verde, with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Tofu Burrito
Classic Tofu Burrito- Tofu with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Bean Burrito
Classic Bean Burrito- choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Steak Burrito
Classic Steak Burrito- Grilled Steak with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Pork Burrito
Classic Pork Burrito- Pulled Pork with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Classic Grilled Vegetable Burrito- Grilled Fajita Veggies (peppers and onions) with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Inferno
Spicy Adobo Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, House-Made Smokin' Hot Sauce, Spicy Rojo Salsa and Fresh Jalapenos
Smotherer Burrito
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Buffalo Shrimp Burrito
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Bacon-Cheeseburger
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Texas BBQ Pork
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, rice, cheese, southwest coleslaw, and fried onion strings.
Baja Fish
Beer-Battered Cod with Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Southwest Coleslaw and Salsa Vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Burrito
Choice of chicken, rice, Thai peanut sauce, cheese, lettuce and red onion
BOM Harvest Burrito
CHEESY CRUNCH GRILLER
Classic Griller
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Buffalo Chicken Griller
Choice of chicken with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo sauce, rice, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bacon Cheeseburger Griller
Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Griller
Choice of chicken, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Texas BBQ Griller
Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce, rice, queso dip, fried onion strings and southwest coleslaw, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Inferno Griller
Choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, smokin' hot sauce, and spicy rojo salsa, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Thai Griller
Choice of chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, and, red onion, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Shrimp Griller
Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n kickin' buffalo sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Bom Griller
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Verde Quesadilla
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla
Tofu Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Pork Quesadilla
California Quesadilla
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Chicken, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla
Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions
Thai Quesadilla
Choice of chicken with our Thai Peanut Sauce, cheese, lettuce, and red onion
Inferno Quesadilla
Choice of meat, cheese, black bean, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokin' hot sauce, spicy rojo salsa, and fresh jalapenos.
Texas BBQ Quesadilla
BOM Quesadilla
TACOS
SALADS, SOUPS, OR CHILI
NACHOS
LITTLE AMIGOS
Kids Chicken Taco
Kids Beef Taco
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Kids Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc
3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.
SIDES
DESSERTS
COMBO
EXTRAS
STARTERS
Chicken Tenders (5-Pieces)
5 Pieces of our Chicken Tenders smothered with your favorite sauce and served with a side of Southwest Ranch
Fried Shrimp (10-piece)
7 pieces of our Fried Shrimp smothered with the sauce of your choice and served with a side of Southwest Ranch
Jalapeno Poppers (5-Pieces)
Chips and Dip
ONLINE FOUNTAIN DRINK
37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201