Old Man Jeff's Barbecue Company

review star

No reviews yet

370 Pecks Road

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaroni and Cheese
Baked Beans
Pit Master Platter

Starters

Dozen Wings

$12.00

A full dozen big juicy smoked wings either fried or chargrilled and tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Texas Nachos

$11.00

Chopped brisket, fresh fried corn chips, jacked pimento cheese sauce, fried onionpenos, house fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, dry slaw, green onion and a roasted jalapeno

Three Pulled Pork Eggrolls

$10.00

Three egg rolls filled with our hickory smoked pulled pork, house coleslaw and Pepper Jack cheese with a side of our South Carolina Mustard BBQ Ranch dip. ***Best enjoyed fresh and hot out of our fryer***

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Hickory smoked pulled pork, shredded cheese, cilantro coleslaw and smoked pineapple

Pulled Pork on Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Compart Duroc Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage on Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Sausage link on a heaping bed of our fan favorite Mac N Cheese

Smoked Chicken Buffalo Cheese Dip

$8.00

5 oz smoked chicken buffaloed cheese dip with fresh fried corn chips

Three Brisket Egg Rolls

$11.00

Diced hickory smoked brisket, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese with a side of OMJ's Baltimore Pit Sauce sauce. Three to an order. ***Best enjoyed fresh and hot out of our fryer***

Chargrilled Rib Basket

$12.00

Three bones of St Louis Ribs served wet or dry, with fries. No Substitutions.

Salads and Soups

Chicken BarBQ Bowl

$12.00

Greens, 1/4lb pulled chicken, 2 oz mac cheese, 2 oz baked beans, chunk cornbread and a tall tea (in store only)

Hickory Smoked Meats

Angus Sliced Brisket

$5.00+

Fresh, hot, juicy center cut slices of choice Angus brisket bursting with falvor. When its gone, its gone!

Pulled Pork

$2.50+

St Louis Ribs

$18.00+

Pulled Chicken

$4.00+

Compart Duroc Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.00

Chopped Brisket

$5.00+

Sauced chopped angus brisket

Whole Yard Bird

$16.00

Sandwiches

Graceland

$10.00

Pulled Pork, barbecue sauce, coleslaw and pickles on a brioche roll. Comes with fresh green beans, or upgrade to another side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Enfield Grinder

$10.00

Jalapeno cheddar sausage, cast iron fried peppers and onions, garlic aioli sauce on a grinder. Served with green beans or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Miami Pork

$12.00

Pulled pork, sliced ham, honey mustard, swiss cheese and pickles. Pressed and toasty. Served with green beans, or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Pig Pen

$14.00

Pulled pork, bacon, off the bone ribs, sliced jalapeno cheddar sausage, pickle and onion. Served with green beans, or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Mother Clucker

$15.00

Pulled chicken, choice of sauce topped with chicken cracklins on a brioche bun. Served with green beans, or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Big Wheels Magic City

$15.00

Pulled chicken, sliced ham, honey mustard, swiss, pickles topped with a chicken cracklin. Pressed and toasty! Served with green beans, or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Texan

$16.00

Chopped brisket, barbecue sauce, fried onionpenos and jacked cheese sauce on a brioche roll. Comes with green beans, or upgrade to another side for 100 - 200 cents more.

OMJ Big Brisket

$16.00

Big half pound of freshly smoked sliced brisket, topped with fried onionpenos. Comes with side of green beans or upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more. Limited quantities.

Specials

Pit Master Platter

$35.00

1/4 brisket, pulled chicken, pulled pork. 4 bones St Louis ribs, 1 jalapeno cheddar link, 2 sides of choice. ***Chopped brisket today October 30, 2022

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00+

We love our ooey gooey cheesy pasta sprinkled with butter sauteed panko crumbs.

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Cornbread

$3.00

We like our corn cakes hot, fresh and crispy soft. We use white cornmeal, sugar, salt, milk, butter and fat (vegetable oil, bacon, other). Our griddle master handles the rest. Quantities may be limited.

Baked Beans

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

House Cut Russet Potato French Fries

$3.00+

PIT Bites (Pitmasters in Training)

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid size portion of chicken tenders served with green beans. Upgrade to a premium side for 100 - 200 cents more.

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Family Meals

Big Four Value Meal

$35.00

1 pint house sauced smoked pulled pork, 1 smoked whole chicken (pint of pulled chicken may be substituted based on whole bird availability), 1 pint mac and cheese, 1 pint fresh green beans, and 4 pieces of our decadent cornbread. Serves 4-6. **NO SUBSTITUTIONS**

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

370 Pecks Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

