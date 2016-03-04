Hudson Valley Portugese Churrasqueira 3 Tompkins Rd
3 Tompkins Rd
Verbank, NY 12585
FOOD
Appetizers
Boiled Shrimp With Cocktail Sauce
Octopus Salad
Fried Calamari
Clams In White Wine, Cilantro and Garlic Sauce
House Fresh Cheese
Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Grilled Portuguese Sausage Flamed Tableside
Meat Entree
Grilled NY Strip Steak Served With Round Fried Chips
Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice
BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice
1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Ribs Served With French Fries And Rice
Sautéed Pork Chunks, in White Wine Sauce with Clams, over Potato Chunks
Pan Seared NY Strip Steak with Ham and Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips and Rice
Pan Seared Thin NY Strip Steak served with Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips
Sautéed Ribeye Steak with Onions and Mushrooms served with Round Fried Chips or French Fries and Rice
Burger with Onions, Peppers, Jalapeños, and Cheese all Mixed Together in The Meat. Served with French Fries
Steak Sandwich
Pork Sandwich w/ Carmalized Onion
1/2 BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice
1/2 Rack Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice
Fish
Grilled Salmon served with Boiled Potatoes and Vegetables
Salmon Sautéed with Rosemary and Butter served with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes
Boiled Portuguese Codfish served With Potatoes and Vegetables
Grilled Portuguese Cod Fish served with Smashed Potatoes. Onions, and Peppers
Seafood
Grilled Octopus served with Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe
Prawns in Paprika Sauce served with Potato Chips and Rice
Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops Served in Yellow Rice
Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops with Chicken and Portuguese Sausage Served in Yellow Rice
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueur/Cordials
BEER & WINE
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Sparkling Wine
Sangria
Non-Alcoholic DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
COFFEE
ESPRESSO
CAPPUCCINO
GALLAO
DESSERT DRINKS
Port Wine 10 Year
Port Wine 20 Year
Moscatel Favaios
Moscatel Favaitos
CRF
Macieira
Aguardente Velha
Beirão
Irish Coffee
Black/White Russian
Classic Mudslide
Lemon Drop Martini
Sparkling Sangria
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
