Ida Mae's 200 North Main Street

Popular Items

Burger
cinnamon roll
Reuben Sandwich

10oz Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

16oz Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

10oz Milks

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Milk

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Tazo Earl Grey Hot Tea

$2.50

Tazo Wild Sweet Orange Decaf Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Rockstar

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

A La Carte/Lunch

No Chips

Applesauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Grilled Portabella

$2.00

Honey Pecan Glaze

$2.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Sauer Kraut

$2.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Lunch Plates

4 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

2 Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken & Biscuits

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.00

iceburg lettuce, crumbly blue cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg

Spinach Salad

$7.00

spinach, hard boiled egg, bacon, red onion, portabella

Garden Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

your choice of bread, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Burger

$8.00

1/3 pound, pick your toppings!

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, on a soft roll, pimento cheese spread, lettuce, chips. OR try it buffalo style!

Fish Sandwich w Slaw

$14.00

6oz Icelandic haddock, battered per order & fried. Served with chips, slaw & tartar

Portabella Wrap

$10.00

Vegan! grilled portabella, roasted red peppers, onions, spinach, wheat vegan wrap, chips

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted corned beef, swiss, 1,000 isle & kraut on marble rye with chips

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, portabella, onions, peppers, provolone on a soft hoagie roll - chips

The Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken on a soft roll with american cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.00

Your choice of toasted bread, tuna salad & american melted on the flat top with tomato - chips

Greek Portabella Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Wrap W Fruit

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, wheat wrap, sun dried tomato aioli, provolone & spinach - chips

Grilled Cheese W Canadian Bacon

$8.00

Mediterranean Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Soft roll, 1/3 # burger, sun dried tomato aioli, spinach, feta & roasted red peppers

Open Face

$14.00Out of stock

Pimento Grilled Cheese W Bacon \ Tomato

$7.00

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Butternut

$5.00Out of stock

Moroccan Lentil

$5.00Out of stock

Country Asparagus

$5.00

Split Pea And Ham Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Daily Baked Goods

apple tarte

$6.00Out of stock

biscuit

$2.50

cinnamon roll

$3.00

coffee cake

$4.50

jumbo Cookie

$1.50

seasonal muffin

$3.00Out of stock

6 cinnamon rolls

$15.00

Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Friday Features (Copy)

Small Fish Fry

$15.00

5-6 ounces Icelandic haddock battered & fried per order! Pick 2 sides:)

Large Fish Fry

$20.00

10-12 ounces Icelandic haddock battered per order! Pick 2 sides

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

8oz Seasoned & roasted prime rib over country toast with au jus. Prepared about medium. Pick two sides. You can top it off with mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone too!

Sd French Fries

$4.00

Sd French Fries w Gravy

$5.00

Sd Gravy

$1.00

Small Broiled Haddock

$15.00

Large Broiled Haddock

$20.00

Poutine

$6.00

Shirts

Ida's Tee

$18.00

Ida's Long Sleeve Tee

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Start your days at Ida Mae's!

Location

200 North Main Street, Russell, PA 16345

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

