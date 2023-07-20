Pizza

BYO Pizza (includes Cheese)

Regular Size 10"

$12.25+

Personal Size 7"

$10.00+

Speciality Pizzas

Bacon Pickle

$12.00+

Beer Cheese

$13.00+

Bleu Rooster

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Chicken Caesar

$14.00+

Chicken Diablo

$14.00+

Hawaiian

$12.00+

Itailian Meat

$13.50+

Margarita

$10.00+

Unstuffed Mushroom

$12.50+

Veggie

$11.25+

Wicked White

$12.00+

Burrata Basil Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Wing Pizza

$13.75+

Food

Soup/Salad

Caeser Salad

$8.00+

Avocado Salad

$9.00+

House Salad

$5.00+

French Onion Soup

$5.25

Soup Du Jour

$5.25

Dessert

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$8.00

Salted Carmel Brownie Cake

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Torte

$9.00

Alcohol Absorbers

Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip (3)

$11.00

Chicken Wing Dip (pita chips, tortilla chips and celery)

$10.00

Garlic Knots (5)

$4.00

Pepperoni Balls (3)

$6.00

Chicken Wing Roll (2)

$6.50

Bruschetta (3 Pieces)

$8.50

Pizza Chips (minimum of 4)

$1.50

Panuzzos/Sandwiches/Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.00

Cali Panuzzo

$10.00

Italian Panuzzo

$10.00

Turkey Club Panuzzo

$10.00

Pickled Grilled Cheese Panuzzo

$10.00

Chicken Diablo Panuzzo

$13.00

Homestyle Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Swiss Melt Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Cheddar BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Panuzzo

$13.99

Drinks

Wine

Reisling – Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio -Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

Wedding White – Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Chardonnay – Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Tramanette – Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Cool as a Cucumber- Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Candy Cane- Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Elk Country Blush- Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Rose’– Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

Ruby Z- Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

RoseBud Red - Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

Cabernet Franc – Flickerwood Wine Cellars

$6.00+

Elk Country Red- Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Sunset Sangria – Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Blueberry Rain – Winery at Wilcox

$6.00+

Beer

Maple Barrel Aged Porter

$9.00

Maple Barrel Aged Porter 4 PK

$32.00

Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged 4 PK

$28.00

Port Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$10.00

Port Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 4 PK

$36.00

Caramel Apple Delight

$2.50+

Muddy Mocha

$2.50+

Bone Daddy Nitro

$2.50+

Bone Daddy

$2.50+

Brood X

$2.50+

Natalie's Dilema

$2.50+

Mango Unstrained

$2.50+

Sumpin' Smokey

$2.50+

Sour Cherry Choc. Fairy

$2.50+

Seltzer

$2.00+

Root Beer

$1.00+

Ginger Ale

$1.00+

Waves of Grain

$2.50+

Muddy Mocha Nitro

$2.50+

Caramel Apple Delight Nitro

$2.50+

Hopdilyicious

$2.50+

Indistinct Chatter

$2.50+

Pop

Starry

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Alcohol

Cherry

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Grape

$6.00

Mandarin

$6.00

Pomegranate

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

vanilla

$6.00

Blue Curacau

$6.00

1/2 OZ American Whiskey

$4.50

1/2 OZ Straight Corn Whiskey

$4.50

1/2 OZ Straight Wheat Whiskey

$4.50

1/2 OZ Straight Rye Whiskey

$4.50

1/2 OZ Firebird Cinnamon Whisky

$4.00

1/2 OZ Peach Whiskey

$4.50

1/2 OZ Bourban Cream

$4.00

1/2 OZ 6 yr Rye from Port Barrel

$4.50

1 OZ American Whiskey

$8.00

1 OZ Straight Corn Whiskey

$8.00

1 OZ Straight Wheat Whiskey

$8.00

1 OZ Straight Rye Whiskey

$8.00

1 OZ Firebird Cinnamon Whisky

$7.00

1 OZ Peach Whiskey

$8.00

1 OZ Bourban Cream

$7.00

1 OZ 6 yr Rye from Port Barrel

$8.00

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Vodka

$5.00

7 Govenors Barrel Aged Gin

$8.00

Apple Pie Moonshine

$6.50

Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Firebird Cinnamon Whisky

$8.00

Melon Liquor

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peach Whiskey

$8.00

Spiced Rum

$6.50

Wicked Ball Cinnamon Shot

$5.00

Revitalist Tropical Gin

$7.00

6yr Rye finished Port Barrel

$8.50

Resurgent Bourbon

$7.00

Resurgent Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Res. Cheery Bark Whiskey

$6.00

Resurgent Coffee Bean

$6.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50