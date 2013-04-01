Restaurant header imageView gallery
Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth

41 Reviews

957 hayden blvd

elizabeth, PA 15037

Popular Items

Appetizers
Large Pizza (16") (12 cut)
Whole Hoagie

Appetizer

Appetizers

Dessert

*NEW* Funnel Cake Fries

$8.95

*NEW* Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

*NEW* Chocolate Mousse cups

$4.95

Fried Dough

$5.95

Blue Bunny Ice Cream Pints

$5.25

Traditional Pizza

Personal Pizza (10") (4 cut)

$9.95

Small Pizza (12") (6 Cut)

$11.95

Medium Pizza (14") (8 Cut)

$13.95

Large Pizza (16") (12 cut)

$15.95

X-Large Pizza (18") (14 cut)

$17.95

Sicilian (16x16) (16 cut)

$20.95

Specialty Pizzas

Personal (10") (4 Cut)

$15.95

Small (12") (6 Cut)

$19.95

Medium (14") (8 Cut)

$22.95

Large (16") (12 cut)

$23.95

X-Large (18") (14 Cut)

$25.95

Sicilian (16x16) (16 cut)

$28.95

White Pizza

Personal White Pizza (10") (4Cut)

$10.95

Small White Pizza (12") (6 Cut)

$12.95

Medium White Pizza (14") (8 Cut)

$14.95

Large White Pizza (16") (12 Cut)

$16.95

X-Large White Pizza (18") (14 Cut)

$18.95

Sicilian White Pizza (16x16) (16 Cut)

$21.95

Pickle Pizza

Personal Pickle Pizza (10") (4 Cut)

$10.95

Small Pickle Pizza (12") (6 Cut)

$12.95

Medium Pickle Pizza (14") (8 Cut)

$14.95

Large Pickle Pizza

$16.95

X-Large Pickle Pizza (18") (14 Cut)

$18.95

Sicilian Pickle Pizza (16x16) (16 Cut)

$21.95

Inferno box

1/2 sicilian, 1/2 doz wings, breadsticks

$32.95

Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Rolls/Ranch

$13.95

Gyro Rolls/Gyro Sauce

$13.95

Pepperoni Rolls/Marinara Sauce

$13.95

Inferno Rolls/Ranch

$14.95

Steak Rolls/Ranch

$13.95

*NEW* Taco Rolls/Sour Cream

$13.95Out of stock

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$16.95

Italian Calzone

$16.95

Meatball Calzone

$16.95

Veggie Calzone

$16.95

Spinach Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Gourmet Fresh Cut Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.95

Steak Fries

$11.95

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$11.95

Inferno Fries (HOT)

$12.95

*NEW* Taco Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Hoagies

Half Hoagie

$8.95

Whole Hoagie

$15.95

Wings & Chicken

(6) Half Dozen Whole Wings

$15.25

(12) Dozen Whole Wings

$29.95

(6) Chicken Tenders

$12.95

(12) Boneless wings

$11.95

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$9.95

Philly Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Inferno Wrap (HOT)

$10.95

Salads

Small

$9.95

Large

$14.95

Tossed & Caesar

Burgers

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Cheese Burger

$13.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Mushroom Burger

$14.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Inferno Burger

$14.95

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$11.25

Kids

(2) Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$6.95

Kids Mac & cheese and fries

$8.50

Personal 4 cut

$9.95

Additional Sauces & Dressings

Most Popular

Salad Dressings

Wing/ Chicken Sauce/ Seasonings

Dessert Sauces

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.95

20 oz Bottles

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.35Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.60

Turners Ice Tea 1/2 Gallons

$2.95

(Pint) Turners Ice Tea

$1.45
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Inferno Pizza, Pasta, & Wings Restaurant is your favorite local place to enjoy Award Winning Food! Our Elizabeth location offers Delivery and Take-Out Services 7 days a week!

Location

957 hayden blvd, elizabeth, PA 15037

Directions

