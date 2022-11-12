Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron Axe Bar 2842 South Ridgewood Avenue

2842 South Ridgewood Avenue

South Daytona, FL 32119

Popular Items

Iron Axe Cajun Pasta
RoadHouse Burger
Mushroom Swiss

Starters

Beer Cheese Nachos

$16.52

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.52

Mozzarella Moons

$12.98

Coconut Shrimp

$16.52

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$14.16

Peel n Eat Shrimp

$12.98

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.34

Pretzel Puffs

$10.62

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Mushroom Slices

$13.00

Wings

6 Wings

$10.62

10 Wings

$16.52

20 Wings

$30.68

Boneless Wings

$15.34

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$15.34

Cod Sliders

$13.00

Iron Axe Sliders

$14.16

Sausage Sliders

$14.16

Soups & Chili

Chili

$5.90

Soup of the Day

$8.26

Salad

Caribbean Salad

$20.06

Ceasar Salad

$15.34

Chefs Salad

$15.34

Florida Chicken Salad

$10.62

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$16.52

House Garden Salad

$14.16

Strawberry Feta Salad

$16.52

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$16.52

Wedge Salad

$15.34

Sirloin Steak Salad

$20.06

Sandwiches & Wraps

Reggae Wrap

$15.34

Smoked pot roast finished in a sweet BBQ sauce. Served on a hoagie roll and topped with southern slaw and a BBQ drizzle.

BLT

$12.98

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. Served with your choice of side.

Brisket Sandwich

$16.52

In-house smoked brisket chopped, topped with onion straws and a BBQ drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.16

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.16

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Sandwich

$14.16

Large fried or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with LTOP on a brioche bun. Add cheese or bacon 1.00 Each.

Florida Chicken Sandwich

$16.52

Grilled or fried chicken sandwich topped with Mango pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese and avocado.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.16

Italian Sausage Sub

$16.52

Mild slow cooked sausage covered with onions, pepper and provolone cheese. Served on a hoagie roll. Your choice of 1 side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.52

In house smoked pulled pork, topped with onion straws and BBQ drizzle. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Viking Grilled Cheese

$12.98

Gouda, provolone and cheddar cheese sprinkled with chopped bacon. Add brisket or pulled pork +4

Viking Steak Sandwich

$18.88

8 oz. sirloin steak, grilled to order, covered with onions, peppers and provolone cheese. Your choice of side.

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.16

Bullseye Beef Pizza

$14.16

Iron Axe BBQ Pizza

$14.16

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.16

Sauted Veggie Pizza

$14.16

Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

House Specialties

Baby-Back Ribs

$27.14

Giant meaty, rack of fall off the bone baby back ribs. Served with your choice 2 sides.

Big Axe Pork Shank

$24.78

1 1/2 Lbs. large, fall off the bone pork shank. On top of garlic smashed potatoes, broccoli and a house gravy.

Brisket Dinner

$18.88

Generous serving of sliced brisket with your choice of 2 sides. Add egg over easy for +1

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$17.70

Creamy Mac n Cheese topped with Buffalo

Filet Dinner

$22.00

Fish N' Chips

$17.70

3 Large cod filets hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Dinner

$18.88

Iron Axe Alfredo

$18.88

In house from scratch Alfredo with your choice of protein. Add $2 for Salmon or Mahi

Iron Axe Cajun Pasta

$17.70

Spicy Cajun tomato cream sauce with onion, peppers, and your choice of 1 protein. Extra proteins are +$3.

Mahi Dinner

$17.70

Grilled or Blackened 6oz Mahi served with your choice of 1 side. Add shrimp +6

Ribeye Dinner

$23.00

14oz choice Ribeye, cooked to order with your choice of 2 sides

Salmon Dinner

$22.42

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$21.24

8oz Sirloin cooked to order. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Steak Tip Dinner

$18.88

White Cheddar Mac N Brisket

$18.88

Creamy mac and cheese covered with in house smoked brisket, onions straws and a BBQ drizzle.

White Cheddar Mac N' Pulled Pork

$16.52

Creamy white cheddar mac with pulled port, onion straws and BBQ drizzle

Viking Seafood Feast

$17.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$16.52

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Black & Blue

$16.52

Blackening season, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles and a blue cheese drizzle on top.

Bullseye Burger

$17.70

Sharp cheddar, sliced ham, fried egg, onion straws and a BBQ drizzle.

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.34

Classic cheese burger cooked to order with your choice of side.

Florida Burger

$17.70

Topped with mango pico de gallo, avocado and pepper jack cheese.

Kamakaze

$17.70

Sliced ham, pulled pork, spicy pickles, swiss cheese and mustard aioli on a brioche bun.

Hot Axe Burger

$16.52

Pepper jack cheese, house buffalo and jalapeño.

Iron Axe Stuffed Burger

$17.70

Classic burger stuffed with cheddar & bacon crumbles. Topped with your choice of cheese and LTOP. Served with your choice of side.

Mac n' BBQ Burger

$16.52

This messy masterpiece is topped with gooey mac n' cheese, bacon and a BBQ drizzle.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.52

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

RoadHouse Burger

$16.52

Crispy bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli and smoked gouda cheese.

Smash Burger

$17.70

Topped with peanut butter, 1 egg cooked your way, bacon and American cheese.

Valhalla Burger

$20.06

Topped with grilled onions, peppers and 4 oz brisket, onion straws, american cheese and BBQ drizzle

Viking Take Over

$20.06

Topped with BBQ brisket, 1 egg your way, spicy BBQ pepper jack cheese.

Sides

Dip N Wedge Fries

$5.90

Dip n' Wedge fries with house seasoning

Tater Tots

$5.90

Southern Slaw

$5.90

Onion Straws

$5.90

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.90

Garlic Smashed Potato

$5.90

Steamed Broccoli

$5.90

Season Veggie Blend

$5.90

Side House Salad

$7.08

Side Caesar Salad

$7.08

Soup of the Day

$7.08

Onion Rings

$7.08

Brussel Sprouts

$7.08

Loaded Dip n Wedge

$7.08

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.08

Mac n Cheese

$5.90

Loaded Baked Potato Pancake

$6.00

Single Items & Sauces

Egg

$1.18

Avocado

$1.18

Bacon

$1.18

Side Beer Cheese

$2.36

Mild Buffalo

$0.89

Hot Buffalo

$0.89

Extra Hot Buffalo

$0.89

Caution

$0.89

Thai Chili

$0.89

House BBQ

$0.89

Garlic Parm

$0.89

Hot Honey

$0.89

Iron Axe Sauce

$0.89

Teriyaki

$0.89

Korean BBQ

$0.89

Nashville Hot

$0.89

Cocktail

$0.89

Tarter

$0.89

Sour Cream

$0.89

Spicy Jerk

$0.89

Balsamic

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.89

Cabernet Vin

$0.89

Caesar

$0.89

Citrus Vin

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Raspberry Vin

$0.89

Dessert

Banana Foster (serves 2)

$12.98

Key Lime Pie

$8.26

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.44

S'more Lava Cake

$11.80

Root Beer Float

$9.44

Chocolate 7 Layer Cake

$10.62

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.18

Choc Chip Lava Cake

$10.62
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Website

Location

2842 South Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona, FL 32119

Directions

