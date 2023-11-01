Italian Gem Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19 Center Street, Middleborough, MA 02346
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fisher's Pub - 360 Wareham St #3222
No Reviews
360 Wareham St #3222 Middleboro, MA 02346
View restaurant
KKatie's Express - Plympton - PLYMPTON 286 Main St
No Reviews
286 Main St Plympton, MA 02367
View restaurant
More near Middleborough