Cafe Madeleine Bridgewater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come visit our cozy coffee house / juice bar / eatery. We offer delicious coffees, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, gourmet breakfast items, grab and go, gourmet lunch items, gluten free options, plant based options & free internet access. We strive for no junk just simple goodness!
Location
925 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Crispi's Italian Cuisine - 136 Broad St, Bridgewater MA
4.2 • 463
136 Broad St Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
No Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bridgewater
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
More near Bridgewater