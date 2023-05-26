Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crispi's Italian Cuisine 136 Broad St, Bridgewater MA

463 Reviews

$$

136 Broad St

Bridgewater, MA 02324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Parmigiana

$19.00+

chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Meatball (two)

$10.00

Marsala

$19.00+

sauteed with mushrooms, proscuitto, marsala wine sauce & demiglace

FOOD

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

Tuscan Garlic Bread

$6.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Crispi's Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$11.00

P.E.I. Mussels Marinara

$13.00

P.E.I. Mussels Bianco

$13.00

P.E.I. Ultimate Mussels

$15.00

Crabmeat Mushrooms

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.00

Scallops Casino

$16.00

Scallops Alla Nonna

$16.00

Arrancini

$12.00

Sausages w/fresh tomato sauce

$6.00

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00+Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Tortellini

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

1\2 Ceasar

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Plum Tomato Salad

$13.00

Antipasto

$14.00

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

$16.00

Sandwiches

House Meatball Parm

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Veal Parm

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Crispi's Sides

Meatball (two)

$10.00

Sausages (two)

$6.00

Side of Pasta w/ Olive Oil & Garlic

$5.00

Side of Pasta w Garlic Butter

$5.00

Side Of Pasta W Tomato

$5.00

Side of Pasta w Alfredo

$5.00

Side Of Pasta W Butter

$4.00

Spinach Steamed

$5.00

Spinach G&O

$5.00

Side Of Peas G&O

$5.00

Side of Peas Steamed

$5.00

Peas, Prosciutto and EVOO

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Broccoli Steamed

$5.00

Side of Broccoli G&O

$5.00

Mashed Potato Side

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Roasted Potato Side

$5.00

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Meat Sauce

$15.00

Classic Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

EVOO & Roasted Garlic

$12.00

Bolognese Meat Sauce

$18.00

Pork, beef & prosciutto with tomato, heavy cream, pecorino romano cheese & butter.

Florentine

$18.00

diced plum tomatoes, spinach, ricotta, garlic, cream, asiago & romano cheese, butter and tomato sauce

Carbonara

$18.00

An Italian classic! Proscuitto, peas, Asiago & Romano cheese blended perfectly with our Alfredo sauce.

Laura

$17.00

A delicious combination of Sausage, Peas, Cream, roasted garlic, and a perfect blend of Asiago & Romano cheese.

Tortellini "in Pink Sauce"

$18.00

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

in a sage cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

in a pink cream sauce

Ch Ravioli Tomato Sauce

$17.00

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce

$17.00

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Seafood

Crispi's Fish & Chips

$21.00

lightly coated fresh haddock fried and served with crinkle cut fries

Haddock Italian

$21.00

fresh haddock broiled with white wine, garlic butter and bread crumbs

Haddock w/ Crabmeat Stuffing

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

sauteed in a homemade garlic butter and white wine sauce

Scallop Scampi

$24.00

sauteed in homemade garlic butter and white wine sauce

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Scallop Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce

Scallop Fra Diavolo

$24.00

sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Scallop Fra Diablo

$24.00

Swordfish

$32.00

panko encrusted salmon topped with a lemon caper butter & grilled asparagus

Broiled Italian Seafood Combo

$25.00

scallops, shrimp and haddock broiled w/wine, garlic butter and bread crumbs

Shrimp Saltimbocca

$23.00

sauteed shrimp, mushrooms and prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone topped with a sage & sherry cream sauce

Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Grilled Scallop Scasmpi

$24.00

Entrees

Parmigiana

$19.00+

chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Cacciatore

$19.00+

chicken,sausage or veal sauteed with onions, pepper and mushrooms, tomato sauce & grated romano cheese

Broccoli White Wine

$19.00+

chicken or veal sauteed with broccoli, garlic, dijon, white wine, stock,asiago & grated cheese

Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00+

Marsala

$19.00+

sauteed with mushrooms, proscuitto, marsala wine sauce & demiglace

Piccata

$19.00+

sauteed with capers, shallots, lemon, artichokes, dijon and a white wine sauce

Fresca

$19.00+

chicken or veal grilled and topped with a sauce of roma tomatoes, baby spinach, roasted garlic, evoo, and an asiago sprinkle

Burgundy

$20.00+

sauteed with fresh mushrooms, finished with our famous burgundy sauce

Saltimbocca

$20.00+

sauteed with mushrooms & prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone, touch of demiglace, with a sage & sherry cream sauce

Crispino

$20.00+

a boneless breast of chicken or veal with our homemade stuffing & provolone, topped with bacon & rosemary in a mushroom, proscuitto and a marsala wine sauce

Milanese

$19.00+

a lightly fried chicken or veal cutlet served on top of mixed greens with a balsamic drizzle

Gorgonzola Roma

$19.00+

From the Grill

Veal Chop

$33.00

8oz Filet

$22.00

Large bone-in chop, served with an applejack brandy cream sauce or vinegar peppers

Crispi's Marinated Tips

$24.00

Hand trimmed marinated Angus Steak tips

Pork Chop

$25.00

8oz Filet w/scallops

$28.00

8oz Filet w/shrimp

$26.00

Specials

Bowl Escarole Soup

$9.00

Tomato Burratta Basil

$13.00

Saus Pepp Onion Flatbread

$13.00

Eggplant Special

$23.00

Pesto Salmon

$25.00

Haddock Florentine

$24.00

Chicken Parm Special

$22.00Out of stock

Veal Parm Special

$24.00Out of stock

Vodka Burratta Gnocchi

$22.00Out of stock

Mushroom App

$13.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Cannoli Kits ( 8 mini shells w filling and toppings )

$19.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Open Food

Open Food

Open Drink

Kid's Menu

Chicken & Fries

$8.00

1/2 Pasta w Butter

$6.00

1/2 Pasta w Alfredo

$8.00

1/2 Pasta w Tomato

$7.00

Pantry Items

Sm Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Lg Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Sm Bolognese

$7.00

Lg Bolognese

$15.00

Sm Marsala

$9.00

Lg Marsala

$20.00

Sm Saltimboca

$9.00

Lg Saltimboca

$20.00

Sm Crispino

$9.00

Lg Crispino

$20.00

Sm Garlic Butter

$6.00

Lg Garlic Butter

$15.00

Sm Dipping Oil

$6.00

Lg Dipping Oil

$12.00

Sm Bruschetta

$6.00

Lg Bruschetta

$12.00

Italian Vin.

$10.00

Ceasar

$10.00

Creamy Italian

$10.00

Sm Minestrone

$5.00

Quart Minestrone

$15.00

Sm Tortelloni

$6.00

Quart Tortelloni

$12.00

1/4 Bread

$5.00

1/2 Bread

$10.00

Full Loaf

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$24.00

Cosmo

$22.00

Choc. Martini

$24.00

Pama Martini

$22.00

DRINKS

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Absolut Peach

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Caramel

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

The Botanist

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Goslings

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Barcardi

$8.50

Meyers

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Milagro

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Avion

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Segram's 7

$8.00

VO

$8.00

CC

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Dewers

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

1792

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Dewars 12y

$10.00

Macallan

$18.00

Fistfull Of Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Sambuca

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Saint Germain

$8.50

Chambord

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$8.50

Pama

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Molinari

$7.50

Baileys

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Cocktails

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

Botanist Gin, Priqly Pear Liquer, splash of soda, Lime

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

Frozen Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

El Jefe

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Creme de Cacao, freshly brewed Espresso

Cosmo

$12.00

Ketel 1, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Margarita

$10.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Absolut Citron, Pallini Limoncello, Triple Sec, Sugar Rim

Sugar Cookie Martini

$13.00

French Pear

$12.00

Absolut Pear, St. Germaine, Prosecco, Fresh Lemon

French

$12.00

Absolut, Chambord, Pineapple Juice

Baileys Chocolatini

$12.00

Baileys Irish Cream, Absolut Vanilla, Godiva Chocolate Liquer

Pama-Granate

$12.00

Pama Liquer, Absolut Citron, Cranberry, Sour Mix

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Pep Mocha Espresso

$13.00

Truly WB Spritz

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

White Grape

$12.00

3 Olives Grape Vodka, Triple Sec, White Grape Juice, Sugar Rim

Peach

$12.00

Absolut Peach, Peach Schnapps, Splash Cran & OJ

Stoli Kamikaze

$11.00

Stoli Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Southern Bondage

$12.00

Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Sour Mix

Spicy Raspberry

$12.00

Captain Morgan, Chambord, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Lime

Downtowner

$12.00

1792 Bourbon, Amaretto, 7-Up & a Cherry

Cappucino Martini

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, Creme de Cacao, freshly brewed espresso

Raspberry Truffle

$12.00

Razberi Stoli Vodka, Kahlua, Chambord, Whip Cream

Rum Chata Ultimate

$12.00

Rum Chata, Absolut Vanilla, Frangelico

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Stoli Salted Caramel Vodka, Rum Chata, Caramel & Salted Rim

Nutty Iced Coffee

$12.00

Absolut Martini

$10.00

Bombay Martini

$10.00

GG Martini

$13.00

GG Citron Martini

$13.00

Tito's Martini

$11.00

Ketel 1 Martini

$12.00

Stoli Martini

$11.00

Tanqueray Martini

$10.00

Hendricks Martini

$11.00

Bombay Martini

$11.00

Beefeater Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Wine

GLS Chard, J Vineyards (California)

$13.00

GLS Insolia, Cusamano (Italy)

$9.00

GLS Josh, Chard (California)

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson , Chard (California)

$11.00

GLS Moscato, Seven Daughters (Italy)

$9.00

GLS PG, Villa Pozzi (Italy)

$9.00

GLS PG, Zonin (Italy)

$8.00

GLS Riesling, Schlink Haus (Germany)

$9.00

GLS SB, Mud House (New Zealand)

$10.00

Chardonnay, J Vineyards (California)

$48.00

Chardonnay, Josh Craftsman Collection (California)

$32.00

Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (California)

$40.00

Insolia, Cusamano (Sicily,Italy)

$32.00

Moscato, Seven Daughters (Italy)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita (Alto Adige Italy)

$27.00

Pinot Grigio, Villa Pozzi (Italy)

$32.00

Riesling, Schlink Haus (Germany)

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Mud House (New Zealand)

$36.00

GLS Cab Coppola (California)

$11.00

GLS Cab, Louis Martini (California)

$13.00

GLS Chianti Res, DaVinci (Tuscany,Italy)

$11.00

GLS Chianti, Donna Laura DOCG (Tuscany)

$9.00

GLS Josh Cab (California)

$10.00

GLS Malbec, Gascon (Argentina)

$9.00

GLS Mark West , PN (Central Coast)

$10.00

GLS Merlot, CK Mondavi (California)

$8.00

GLS Merlot, Josh (California)

$10.00

GLS Red Blend, Tenuta (Italy)

$12.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Straight Shooter (Oregon)

$12.00

GLS Sangiovese, Sassaragole (Tuscany,Italy)

$10.00

GLS Valpolicella,Allegrini (Italy)

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Cab, Louis Martini, (California)

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Series Coppola (California)

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars (California)

$36.00

Chianti Reserva, DaVinci (Tuscany)

$40.00

Chianti, Donna Laura DOCG (Tuscany)

$32.00

Malbec, Gascon, (Argentina)

$32.00

Merlot, CK Mondavi (California) Bottle

$28.00

Merlot, Josh Cellars (California)

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Mark West (Central Coast)

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Straight Shooter, (Oregon)

$44.00

Red Blend, Tenuta, (Italy)

$44.00

Sangiovese, Sassaragole, (Tuscany)

$36.00

Valpolicello, Allegrini, (Italy)

$40.00

Prosecco Brut, La Marca (Italy)

$12.00

GLS Rose, Francis Ford Coppola Sofia (California)

$10.00

GLS White Zinfandel, Beringer (California)

$8.00

Rose, Francis Ford Coppola Sofia (California)

$36.00

White Zinfandel, Beringer (California)

$28.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

JACK-O

$6.50

Jack-O w/ Vanilla Vodka

$7.50

Angry Balls

$7.50

Wicked Easy

$6.50

Wicked Hazy 16oz.

$7.50

Fiddlehead

$7.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Truly Vodka Soda

$7.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.50

2 Girls IPA

$7.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Amstel

$6.50

Peroni Birra

$6.50

Guinness

$6.50

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale

$6.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Sam Non Alcoholic (Just the Haze)

$5.00

Coffee Specialties

Keoke Coffee

$10.00

Hot Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Spanish

$10.00

Classic Irish Coffee

$10.00

Cafe Royale

$10.00

Cafe Italiano

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Moutain Dew

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coffee\Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

Pelli

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 Broad St, Bridgewater, MA 02324

Directions

Gallery
Crispi's Italian Cuisine image
Crispi's Italian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greyhound Tavern - Bridgewater
orange star4.4 • 501
39 Broad St Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
orange star4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
orange starNo Reviews
220 Winter Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Lady Sunshine Coffee - Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
145 Spring Street West Bridgewater, MA 02379
View restaurantnext
Wicked Flavah Food Truck -
orange starNo Reviews
224 North Bedford Street East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext
Perfectly Flavahd Cafe - 224 N. Bedford St
orange starNo Reviews
224 N. Bedford St East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bridgewater

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
orange star4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Greyhound Tavern - Bridgewater
orange star4.4 • 501
39 Broad St Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bridgewater
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
No reviews yet
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston