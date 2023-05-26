- Home
- /
- Bridgewater
- /
- Crispi's Italian Cuisine - 136 Broad St, Bridgewater MA
Crispi's Italian Cuisine 136 Broad St, Bridgewater MA
463 Reviews
$$
136 Broad St
Bridgewater, MA 02324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
Tuscan Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Truffle Fries
Crispi's Stuffed Mushrooms
Chicken Wings
Fried Mozzarella Wedges
P.E.I. Mussels Marinara
P.E.I. Mussels Bianco
P.E.I. Ultimate Mussels
Crabmeat Mushrooms
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Scallops Casino
Scallops Alla Nonna
Arrancini
Sausages w/fresh tomato sauce
Salads
Sandwiches
Crispi's Sides
Meatball (two)
Sausages (two)
Side of Pasta w/ Olive Oil & Garlic
Side of Pasta w Garlic Butter
Side Of Pasta W Tomato
Side of Pasta w Alfredo
Side Of Pasta W Butter
Spinach Steamed
Spinach G&O
Side Of Peas G&O
Side of Peas Steamed
Peas, Prosciutto and EVOO
Side of Broccoli Steamed
Side of Broccoli G&O
Mashed Potato Side
Side Fries
Roasted Potato Side
Pasta
Tomato Sauce
Meat Sauce
Classic Alfredo
Pasta w/ Butter
EVOO & Roasted Garlic
Bolognese Meat Sauce
Pork, beef & prosciutto with tomato, heavy cream, pecorino romano cheese & butter.
Florentine
diced plum tomatoes, spinach, ricotta, garlic, cream, asiago & romano cheese, butter and tomato sauce
Carbonara
An Italian classic! Proscuitto, peas, Asiago & Romano cheese blended perfectly with our Alfredo sauce.
Laura
A delicious combination of Sausage, Peas, Cream, roasted garlic, and a perfect blend of Asiago & Romano cheese.
Tortellini "in Pink Sauce"
Butternut Ravioli
in a sage cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
in a pink cream sauce
Ch Ravioli Tomato Sauce
Cacio E Pepe
Spicy Vodka Sauce
Seafood
Crispi's Fish & Chips
lightly coated fresh haddock fried and served with crinkle cut fries
Haddock Italian
fresh haddock broiled with white wine, garlic butter and bread crumbs
Haddock w/ Crabmeat Stuffing
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed in a homemade garlic butter and white wine sauce
Scallop Scampi
sauteed in homemade garlic butter and white wine sauce
1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Scallop Scampi
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce
Scallop Fra Diavolo
sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce
1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Scallop Fra Diablo
Swordfish
panko encrusted salmon topped with a lemon caper butter & grilled asparagus
Broiled Italian Seafood Combo
scallops, shrimp and haddock broiled w/wine, garlic butter and bread crumbs
Shrimp Saltimbocca
sauteed shrimp, mushrooms and prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone topped with a sage & sherry cream sauce
Salmon
Grilled Shrimp Scampi
Grilled Scallop Scasmpi
Entrees
Parmigiana
chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Cacciatore
chicken,sausage or veal sauteed with onions, pepper and mushrooms, tomato sauce & grated romano cheese
Broccoli White Wine
chicken or veal sauteed with broccoli, garlic, dijon, white wine, stock,asiago & grated cheese
Broccoli Alfredo
Marsala
sauteed with mushrooms, proscuitto, marsala wine sauce & demiglace
Piccata
sauteed with capers, shallots, lemon, artichokes, dijon and a white wine sauce
Fresca
chicken or veal grilled and topped with a sauce of roma tomatoes, baby spinach, roasted garlic, evoo, and an asiago sprinkle
Burgundy
sauteed with fresh mushrooms, finished with our famous burgundy sauce
Saltimbocca
sauteed with mushrooms & prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone, touch of demiglace, with a sage & sherry cream sauce
Crispino
a boneless breast of chicken or veal with our homemade stuffing & provolone, topped with bacon & rosemary in a mushroom, proscuitto and a marsala wine sauce
Milanese
a lightly fried chicken or veal cutlet served on top of mixed greens with a balsamic drizzle
Gorgonzola Roma
From the Grill
Specials
Desserts
Open Food
Kid's Menu
Pantry Items
Sm Tomato Sauce
Lg Tomato Sauce
Sm Bolognese
Lg Bolognese
Sm Marsala
Lg Marsala
Sm Saltimboca
Lg Saltimboca
Sm Crispino
Lg Crispino
Sm Garlic Butter
Lg Garlic Butter
Sm Dipping Oil
Lg Dipping Oil
Sm Bruschetta
Lg Bruschetta
Italian Vin.
Ceasar
Creamy Italian
Sm Minestrone
Quart Minestrone
Sm Tortelloni
Quart Tortelloni
1/4 Bread
1/2 Bread
Full Loaf
Espresso Martini
Cosmo
Choc. Martini
Pama Martini
DRINKS
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peach
Titos
Deep Eddy Tea
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Orange
Stoli Caramel
Ketel One Botanical
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Bombay Saphire
Bombay
The Botanist
Beefeater
Goslings
Malibu
Sailor Jerry
Captain Morgan
Barcardi
Meyers
Well Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Milagro
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Avion
Well Whiskey
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jim Bean
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Segram's 7
VO
CC
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Screwball
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Dewers
Johnny Walker Black
1792
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Dewars 12y
Macallan
Fistfull Of Bourbon
Woodford
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Sambuca
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Saint Germain
Chambord
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Pama
Sambuca Black
Molinari
Baileys
Rum Chata
Cocktails
$10 Cocktail
Botanist Gin, Priqly Pear Liquer, splash of soda, Lime
$12 Cocktail
Frozen Raspberry Margarita
El Jefe
Espresso Martini
Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Creme de Cacao, freshly brewed Espresso
Cosmo
Ketel 1, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Margarita
Cranberry Mule
Lemon Drop
Absolut Citron, Pallini Limoncello, Triple Sec, Sugar Rim
Sugar Cookie Martini
French Pear
Absolut Pear, St. Germaine, Prosecco, Fresh Lemon
French
Absolut, Chambord, Pineapple Juice
Baileys Chocolatini
Baileys Irish Cream, Absolut Vanilla, Godiva Chocolate Liquer
Pama-Granate
Pama Liquer, Absolut Citron, Cranberry, Sour Mix
Aperol Spritz
Pep Mocha Espresso
Truly WB Spritz
Pistachio Martini
White Grape
3 Olives Grape Vodka, Triple Sec, White Grape Juice, Sugar Rim
Peach
Absolut Peach, Peach Schnapps, Splash Cran & OJ
Stoli Kamikaze
Stoli Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
Southern Bondage
Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Sour Mix
Spicy Raspberry
Captain Morgan, Chambord, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Lime
Downtowner
1792 Bourbon, Amaretto, 7-Up & a Cherry
Cappucino Martini
Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, Creme de Cacao, freshly brewed espresso
Raspberry Truffle
Razberi Stoli Vodka, Kahlua, Chambord, Whip Cream
Rum Chata Ultimate
Rum Chata, Absolut Vanilla, Frangelico
Salted Caramel
Stoli Salted Caramel Vodka, Rum Chata, Caramel & Salted Rim
Nutty Iced Coffee
Absolut Martini
Bombay Martini
GG Martini
GG Citron Martini
Tito's Martini
Ketel 1 Martini
Stoli Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Hendricks Martini
Bombay Martini
Beefeater Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Wine
GLS Chard, J Vineyards (California)
GLS Insolia, Cusamano (Italy)
GLS Josh, Chard (California)
GLS Kendall Jackson , Chard (California)
GLS Moscato, Seven Daughters (Italy)
GLS PG, Villa Pozzi (Italy)
GLS PG, Zonin (Italy)
GLS Riesling, Schlink Haus (Germany)
GLS SB, Mud House (New Zealand)
Chardonnay, J Vineyards (California)
Chardonnay, Josh Craftsman Collection (California)
Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (California)
Insolia, Cusamano (Sicily,Italy)
Moscato, Seven Daughters (Italy)
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita (Alto Adige Italy)
Pinot Grigio, Villa Pozzi (Italy)
Riesling, Schlink Haus (Germany)
Sauvignon Blanc, Mud House (New Zealand)
GLS Cab Coppola (California)
GLS Cab, Louis Martini (California)
GLS Chianti Res, DaVinci (Tuscany,Italy)
GLS Chianti, Donna Laura DOCG (Tuscany)
GLS Josh Cab (California)
GLS Malbec, Gascon (Argentina)
GLS Mark West , PN (Central Coast)
GLS Merlot, CK Mondavi (California)
GLS Merlot, Josh (California)
GLS Red Blend, Tenuta (Italy)
GLS Pinot Noir, Straight Shooter (Oregon)
GLS Sangiovese, Sassaragole (Tuscany,Italy)
GLS Valpolicella,Allegrini (Italy)
Sangria
Cab, Louis Martini, (California)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Series Coppola (California)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars (California)
Chianti Reserva, DaVinci (Tuscany)
Chianti, Donna Laura DOCG (Tuscany)
Malbec, Gascon, (Argentina)
Merlot, CK Mondavi (California) Bottle
Merlot, Josh Cellars (California)
Pinot Noir, Mark West (Central Coast)
Pinot Noir, Straight Shooter, (Oregon)
Red Blend, Tenuta, (Italy)
Sangiovese, Sassaragole, (Tuscany)
Valpolicello, Allegrini, (Italy)
Prosecco Brut, La Marca (Italy)
GLS Rose, Francis Ford Coppola Sofia (California)
GLS White Zinfandel, Beringer (California)
Rose, Francis Ford Coppola Sofia (California)
White Zinfandel, Beringer (California)
Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Sam Adams Seasonal
JACK-O
Jack-O w/ Vanilla Vodka
Angry Balls
Wicked Easy
Wicked Hazy 16oz.
Fiddlehead
Mich Ultra
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Miller Lite
Truly Vodka Soda
Truly Wild Berry
Truly Pineapple
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
2 Girls IPA
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Heineken
Amstel
Peroni Birra
Guinness
Blue Moon Belgian White Ale
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Lagunitas
Sam Non Alcoholic (Just the Haze)
Coffee Specialties
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
136 Broad St, Bridgewater, MA 02324