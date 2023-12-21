- Home
- /
- Gulf Shores
- /
- Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
No reviews yet
3947 Hwy 59 s
suite 100
Gulf shores, AL 36542
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.95
Our Bavarian Pretzel is baked to perfection, topped with sea salt, and served with Brewpub Style Mustard. Try our house-made Beer Cheese to take things to the next level.
- Ahi Poke Nachos$16.95
Crispy wontons, marinated ahi tuna, green onions, pineapple, and sesame seeds with our creamy Island Aioli.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$10.95
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- Baked and Battered Green Beans$10.95
Crispy green beans, coated in a crunchy batter and baked to perfection. Try them with our Homemade Ranch or Wasabi Ranch.
- Basket of Island Fries$7.95
Lightly seasoned baked Island Fries. Served with two dipping sauces. Choose your sauce combo!
- Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Stringy beer-battered mozzarella served with zingy marinara.
- Bowl of Chili$6.95
A bowl of spicy, meaty goodness. Add cheese for $1.
- Cheese Fries$8.95
- Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.95
Seasoned to taste chicken smothered with our delicious Mild Buffalo sauce, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, and a festive three-cheese blend. Baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips for dipping.
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Chips & Queso$8.95
- Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa$6.95
Speaks for itself!
- Chips, Fire Roasted Salsa & Queso$9.95
The only way to make Chips & Salsa better? Add Queso!
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Large shrimp coated in a double, coconut breading, with both coconut cream and shredded coconut, baked till golden, brown, and crispy. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
- Crispy Pickle Chips$10.95
Hand-dipped panko breaded pickle slices. Served with our delicious Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
- GF Bacon Cheese Fries$10.95
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- GF Cheese Fries$8.95
- GF Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- GF Island Fries$7.95
- Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Nachos$16.95
BBQ chicken nachos with cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw.
- Spicy Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip$12.95
Yellowfin tuna smoked to perfection and kicked up with our fiery Jalapeño Ranch for the perfect blend of smoke and spice.
Wings
- 6 Traditional Wings$11.95
Crispy baked chicken wings
- 10 Traditional Wings$16.95
Crispy baked chicken wings
- 15 Traditional Wings$24.95
Crispy baked chicken wings
- 30 Traditional Wings$48.95
Crispy baked chicken wings
- 6 Boneless Wings$10.95
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
- 10 Boneless Wings$14.95
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
- 15 Boneless Wings$22.95
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
- 30 Boneless Wings$44.95
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
- 6 Veggie Wings$10.95
Quorn™ boneless wings
- 10 Veggie Wings$14.95
Quorn™ boneless wings
- 15 Veggie Wings$19.95
Quorn™ boneless wings
- 30 Veggie Wings$44.95
Quorn™ boneless wings
Salads
- Summer Berry Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Greek Salad$14.95
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Caesar salad with blackened chicken, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Asiago cheese. Add shrimp, mahi, or salmon for an additional charge.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Flatbreads
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flatbread$13.95
BBQ chicken pizza with a thin, crispy crust, Colby-Jack cheese, bacon bits, and caramelized onions. Topped with sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce.
- Caribbean Jerk Flatbread$13.95
Jamaican Jerk pizza has a crispy crust, sweet and spicy sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and Asiago cheese.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$13.95
Crispy Buttermilk Ranch chicken pizza is topped with mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, and Asiago cheese.
- Margherita Flatbread$13.95
Thin, crispy crust pizza with garlic parmesan base topped with fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with baby greens and balsamic reduction.
- The Guinness Flatbread$13.95
Delicious pizza with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and Guinness beer brats.
Quesadillas
- Big Shrimpin’ Quesadilla$13.95
Spicy shrimp and cheese on a 12-inch tortilla with Buffalo sauce and Buttermilk Ranch.
- Boomin’ Shroom Quesadilla$13.95
Smoky bacon and grilled chicken on a 12-inch tortilla with Colby-Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and Wasabi Ranch.
- Cheezy Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
A 12-inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, grilled to perfection.
- Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy 12-inch tortilla filled with steak and cheese, and served with Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Tacos
- Baja Fish Tacos Duo$13.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
- Baja Fish Tacos Trio$16.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos Duo$11.95
Two crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos Trio$14.95
Three crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Jah’mon Jerk Tacos Duo$11.95
Two grilled chicken with Island Jerk seasoning, topped with pineapple pico and Homemade Magic Jerk sauce, served on cabbage.
- Jah’mon Jerk Tacos Trio$14.95
Three grilled chicken with Island Jerk seasoning, topped with pineapple pico and Homemade Magic Jerk sauce, served on cabbage.
- Maui Wowwie Mahi Tacos Duo$13.95
Two blackened mahi with cabbage, pineapple pico, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, and avocado served on two warm tortillas.
- Maui Wowwie Mahi Tacos Trio$16.95
Three blackened mahi with cabbage, pineapple pico, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, and avocado served on two warm tortillas.
- The Vegan Tacos Duo$11.95
Two grilled tortillas filled with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and Southwest seasoning. Topped with lime, cilantro, and Spicy Garlic Teriyaki sauce.
- The Vegan Tacos Trio$14.95
Three grilled tortillas filled with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and Southwest seasoning. Topped with lime, cilantro, and Spicy Garlic Teriyaki sauce.
Mac & Cheese
- Bangin’ Buffalo Mac$12.95
We baked a perfect crock of mac and cheese with Buffalo Ranch sauce, panko breadcrumbs, and tangy bleu cheese.
- Chili Mac$12.95
A chili-loaded mac and cheese with crispy panko topping for a satisfying cheesy meal.
- Mac Daddy$12.95
Big cheesy crock of our twisted cavatappi noodles and savory, smoky bacon.
- Traditional Mac$9.95
Cheesy cavatappi mac and cheese, topped with crunchy breadcrumbs.
Sandwiches
- Blackened Ahi BLT$16.95
Blackened ahi tuna steak on a ciabatta bun, with baby greens, tomatoes, and bacon, topped with Cucumber Wasabi Aioli. **Tuna cooked to medium unless otherwise requested**
- Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Perfectly blackened Mahi fillet with lettuce, tomato, and tangy tartar sauce.
- Blackened Mahi Reuben$16.95
Blackened Mahi fillet sandwich with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, cabbage, and Island sauce on marble rye.
- Buffalo Chicken$14.95
Crispy breadcrumb-coated chicken breast in medium sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Chicken Club$14.95
A breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, mayo, bacon, and fresh veggies.
- Pesto Chicken$14.95
Indulge in a crispy chicken breast with Swiss cheese, parmesan, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and Homemade Pesto Aioli.
- What a Jerk$14.95
Enjoy our Island Jerk grilled chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and Magic Jerk sauce.
Burgers
- Buffalo Bleu$14.95
Juicy 8oz steak burger with tangy bleu cheese spread, Buffalo Ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
- Classic Burger$13.95
Premium 8oz steak burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices.
- Mac & Cheeseburger$14.95
Half-pound steak burger with mac and cheese, cheddar, and jalapeños. It’s even better with bacon.
- Million Dollar Minis$13.95
Two seasoned mid-sized burgers with grilled onions, American cheese, and pickles. Served on toasted King's Hawaiian buns.
- The All American$15.95
Half-pound steak burger with grilled onions, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard.
- The Big Boss$16.95
Juicy steak burger with BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, lettuce, and tomato.
- The Trippy Hippy$14.95
Half-pound steak burger, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Entrees
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$17.95
6 oz blackened Mahi fish filet with veggies and rice.
- Caribbean Shrimp$17.95
Reggae Rice dish with sautéed peppers, grilled onions, juicy pineapple, Magic Jerk sauce, and succulent jerk shrimp.
- Island Chicken Grill$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies, and Reggae Rice with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce.
- No Fry Stir Fry$14.95
Stir fry with a blend of veggies and pineapple, served with Jasmine rice.
- Caribbean Grilled Salmon$19.95
A delicious mix of our favorites from the Caribbean Islands! We start with a tender 8oz filet of salmon perfectly seasoned with our signature blend of Caribbean spices. Then, we cook it to perfection and top it with juicy grilled pineapples and serve it alongside our coconut Jasmine Rice and fresh steamed veggies.
Kids
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Cheeseburger$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Hamburger$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Nuggets$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kid's Pepperoni Pizza$6.95
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
- Kids Fishbowl$6.95
Desserts
- Warm Brownie A La Mode$7.95
Warm, chocolatey decadence with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
- Key Lime Pie$7.95
Four-Time National Champion “Authentic” Key Lime Pie
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake$7.95
Chocolate cake, velvety chocolate mousse between layers, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, and chocolate chips.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.95
Creamy cheesecake swirled with white chocolate, raspberry puree, and a dark chocolate crumb base. Topped whipped cream and white chocolate shavings.
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie$7.95
Chocolate graham crust, crunchy peanut butter filling, REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and HERSHEY’S® Dark Fudge Topping and caramel.
Sides
- Side Bacon Cheese Fries$5.95
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- Side Caesar Salad$4.95
- Side Cheese Fries$4.95
- Side Chili Cheese Fries$5.95
- Side GF Bacon Cheese Fries$5.95
- Side GF Cheese Fries$4.95
- Side GF Chili Cheese Fries$5.95
- Side GF Island Fries$3.95
- Side Island Fries$3.95
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.95
- Side Mac & Cheese$4.95
- Side Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw$3.95
- Side Reggae Rice$3.95
- Side Salad$3.95
- Side Sautéed Mushrooms$3.95
- Side Steamed Broccoli$3.95
- Side Steamed Seasonal Veggies$3.95
- Side Sauce$0.79
- Side Sour Cream$0.79
Sauces & Dips
- Side Ranch$0.79
- Side Blue Cheese$0.79
- Side Wasabi Ranch$0.79
- Side Jalapeno Ranch$0.79
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.79
- Side Sour Cream$0.79
- Side Honey Mustard$0.79
- Side Magic Jerk Sauce$0.79
- Side Blackened (Dry)$0.79
- Side Buffalo Kiwi$0.79
- Side Buffalo Lemon Pepper$0.79
- Side Carolina Heat$0.79
- Side Chipotle Cheddar Rub (Dry)$0.79
- Side Garlic Parmesan (Dry)$0.79
- Side Golden BBQ$0.79
- Side Honey Garlic$0.79
- Side Honey Stung BBQ$0.79
- Side Hot$0.79
- Side Jerk Spice (Dry)$0.79
- Side Kickin’ Honey Bourbon$0.79
- Side Korean BBQ$0.79
- Side Lemon Pepper (Dry)$0.79
- Side Mango Habanero$0.79
- Side Medium$0.79
- Side Mild$0.79
- Side Scorpion (our HOTTEST sauce) - Not for the faint of heart$3.00
- Side Spicy Garlic Teriyaki$0.79
- Side Sweet & Peppery Polynesian$0.79
- Side Sweet Bourbon BBQ$0.79
- Side Sweet Hawaiian BBQ$0.79
- Side Sweet Thai Chili$0.79
- Side Teriyaki$0.79
- Side Tiki Fire$0.79
- Side Triple Garlic Buffalo$0.79
Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Enjoy Island Fun in Gulf Shores. Our fryer-free zone guarantees we will change the way you think about baked wings, juicy burgers, vegetarian-friendly dishes, and more. We have 20 TVs and 24 beers on tap making us your game day oasis. We’re the place to be for delicious food and lively entertainment that you can share with your family and friends. Find our restaurant located off Gulf Shores Parkway in front of Staybridge Suites.
3947 Hwy 59 s, suite 100, Gulf shores, AL 36542