Restaurant header imageView gallery

J.R. Crickets - McDonough

review star

No reviews yet

1095 State Route 155 South

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Order (10 pc)
Double Order (20 pc)
8pc Wing (LS)

Fried Wings

6 Pc Wing

$8.99
Single Order (10 pc)

Single Order (10 pc)

$13.99

10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Double Order (20 pc)

$25.99

20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Triple Order (30 pc)

$39.99

30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Order (50 pc)

$69.99

50pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Value Order (70 pc)

$89.99

70pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Century Order (100 pc)

$129.99

100pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters

$189.99

150pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Split Order

$0.75

Add 5 Wings

$6.99

Super Bowl Special

$49.99

Smoked Wings

Smoked 6 Pc Wing

$8.99

6pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Single Order (10 pc)

Smoked Single Order (10 pc)

$13.99

10pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Double Order (20 pc)

$25.99

20pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Triple Order (30 pc)

$39.99

30pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Party Order (50 pc)

$69.99

50pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Value Order (70 pc)

$89.99

70pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Century Order (100 pc)

$129.99

100pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Smoked Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters

$189.99

150pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Split Order

$0.99

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks

French Fries - Small

$3.99

French Fries - Large

$5.29

Fried Cricket Pickles

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms - Full

$8.99

18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms

JR's Crispy Onion Rings

$4.29

Quesadilla

$11.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle & Chicken Sliders

$11.99

Lunch Specials

3 Ribs with Fries (LS)

$8.99

8pc Wing (LS)

$8.99

Chicken Philly (LS)

$8.99

Chicken Wrap (LS)

$8.99

Cricket Burger (LS)

$8.99

Steak Philly (LS)

$8.99

Turkey Burger (LS)

$8.99
Chicken Fingers with Fries (LS)

Chicken Fingers with Fries (LS)

$8.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries

Seafood

Shrimp Platter

$13.59

(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )

Buffalo Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99

1/2 lb catfish nuggets

Catfish Platter (1pc)

Catfish Platter (1pc)

$13.59

(2 pc of Catfish (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )

Tilapia Platter (2pc)

$13.59

Whiting Platter (3pc)

$13.59

Fish & Shrimp

$14.25

1 pc fish & 5 shrimp served with fries & cole slaw )

Add 1pc Catfish

$4.79
Add 5 Shrimp

Add 5 Shrimp

$6.99

Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.59

served with fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.59
Cricket Burger

Cricket Burger

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Turkey Burger

$11.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

B.O.C. Burger

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$12.59

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.59

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Steak Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Fish Wrap

Fish Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$10.00

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

BBQ Pork Ribs

Rib Platter

Rib Platter

$17.99

6 Ribs, Fries, Slaw & Texas Toast

Ribs & Fingers

$19.99

(3 chicken fingers, 3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )

Ribs & Shrimp

$19.99

(5 shrimp,3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )

Ribs & Fish

$19.99

(1pc fish, 3 ribs, with fries & tartar sauce )

Ribs Only

$13.99

6 ribs

Full Slab

$25.59

12 ribs

2 Slabs

$49.99

2 Slabs

4 Slabs

$94.99

4 Slabs

Add 3 Ribs

$6.29

Salad

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Dessert

Chocolate & Vanilla Swirl

$7.99

Pound Cake

$3.99

Oreo Cookie Cake

$7.99

Bananna Pudding Cake

$7.99

Strawberry Leamonade

$7.99

Key Lime

$7.99

Sides

French Fries - Small

$3.99

French Fries - Large

$5.29

Fried Okra - Small

$4.99

Fried Okra - Large

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

JR's Crispy Onion Rings

$4.29

Side Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Whiskey BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Ranch

$0.99

Jumbo Ranch

$1.59

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Jumbo Blue Cheese

$1.59

Celery

$0.99

Texas Toast

$1.29

Waffle

$4.99

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.99

Extra Beef Patty

$3.99

Bacon

$1.99

Tater Sauce

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.99

Cole Slaw

$1.29

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Creamy Galic

$0.99

Side Sauce 4oz

$1.25

Side Sauce 4oz

$1.59

Wings N Things

Wings N Ribs

$19.99

Wings N Fish

$19.99

Wings N Shrimp

$19.99

Wings N Fingers

$19.99

Wings N Waffle

$12.99

Ribs & Fingers

$15.69

(3 chicken fingers, 3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers/ Fries

Chicken Fingers/ Fries

$10.79

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries

Buffalo Fingers/ Fries

$10.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce and french fries

Waffle & Tenders

$12.49

Add A Tender

$1.99

Tuesday Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Steak Taco

$3.00

Fish Taco

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.31+

Diet Coke

$2.31+

Fanta Orange

$2.31+

Hi C Leomade

$2.31+

Mr. Pibb

$2.31+

Sprite

$2.31+

Sweet Tea

$2.31

Bottled Water

$1.25Out of stock

20 oz Cup

$0.50

32oz Cup

$0.75

Gallon Tea

$2.99

O. J.

$2.99

Catering

Wing Platter 50pc

$64.99

Wing Platter 100pc

$129.99

Wing Platter 150pc

$189.99

Wing n Rib Platter

$169.99

75 wings and 2 slabs of Ribs

Wing n Fish Platter

$100.29Out of stock

75 wings and 15pc Fish

Wing n Finger Platter

$106.29

75 wings and 20 chicken fingers

Rib Platter 5lbs

$129.99

4 slabs of ribs

Rib Platter 2lbs

$49.99

2 slabs of ribs

Chicken Finger Platter

$149.99

40 chicken fingers, Honey mustard or BBQ Sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$129.99

100 Fried shrimp, cocktail sauce and lemons

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$169.99

100 Grilled shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemons

Baked Cookie Platter

$49.99

50 ASSORTED COOKIES

Fish Platter

$100.00

Deposit

$100.00

Super Bowl Special

$49.99

Retail Items

Sweet Heat 16oz

$5.99Out of stock

JRC Buffalo Wing Sauce 12oz

$3.89Out of stock

Small Hookah

$35.00

Large Hookah

$45.00

Hookah Coal Refill

$3.00

Hoohak Flavor Refill

$10.00

Hookah Extra Tips

$3.00

Hookah Candy Tips

$5.00

Hookah Mixed Flavors

$5.00

Entertainment Fee

$10.00

Green Logo Shirt

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt

$35.00

Dinner N Theater

$15.00

Deposit

$75.00

Comedy Tickets

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
J.R. Crickets image
J.R. Crickets image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Hwy 155 S Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
A Cup of Comfort Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1115 HWY-155 S, Ste 1115 Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Tacos La Patrona
orange starNo Reviews
600 Macon St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston