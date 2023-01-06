  • Home
  • /
  • Mcdonough
  • /
  • Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles McDonough LLC - 1500 Hwy 20 W #130
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles McDonough LLC 1500 Hwy 20 W #130

review star

No reviews yet

Hwy 20 W

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COCKTAILS

Nana’S Spiked Punch

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Red Ruby Sangria

$8.00

Nana's Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Tropical Mimosa

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Mango

$8.00

HOT DRINKS

Assortment Of Herbal Teas

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Batdorf & Bronson

$3.00

Hot / Cold Water Cup

$1.00

Juice

$1.75

Sweet Tea / Nana's Half & Half

$2.00

Nana’S Half & Half

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Nana's Southern 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

APPS

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

New Orleans Style Beignets

$8.50

Uncle Butch Crawfish BItes

$14.00Out of stock

Nanas Warm Banana Bread (loaf)

$20.00Out of stock

Nanas Warm Banana Bread

$9.00

Cajun Grit Cakes

$17.00

BREAKFAST PLATES

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Blackened Fish & Grits

$17.00

Breakfast Southern Fried Catfish

$17.00

Build A Breakfast Biscuit

Nana’S Famous Chicken -N- Waffles

$14.00

Nana’S B Plate

$14.00

Nana’S Omelette Your Way

$14.00

Salmon Croquets

$16.00

Uncle Butch’S Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Creole BBQ Shimp & Grits

$20.00

Blackened Salmon & Shimp Jambalaya

$25.00Out of stock

Creole Seafood Omelette

$20.00

Build A Waffle

$15.00

KIDS

Kid's B Plate

$7.00

1/2 Traditional Waffle (1) bacon, or (1) sausage

Kids Chicken And Waffle

$7.00

ON THE SIDE

Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Applewood Bacon

$5.50

Bacon bits

$2.50

Fresh Bananas

$3.00

Birthday Beignet

Bread opt

$3.00

Cajun Signature Grits

$5.00

Cat Fish

$9.00

Cheese On The Side

$0.75

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Cinnamon Butter

$0.75

Fried Lobster Tail

$30.00

Fried LT W/Spinach

$35.00

Fries

$5.00

Golden wing

$2.66

Kids fruit

$2.00

Lemon Butter

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Melted Butter

$0.50

Mushroom Sautéed

$3.00

Nana Special sauce

$0.50

Onion RIngs

$6.00

Onion Sautéed

$1.75

Peaches

$4.00

Pickles

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Shrimp

$2.00

Skillet Potatoes

$5.00

Fresh Strawberry

$1.00

Three Golden Tenders

$8.00

Three Golden Wings

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Two Salmon Croquettes

$8.00

Whip Cream

$1.00

Cream Cheese Drizzle

$1.00

Waffle

$8.00

Creole Cream Sauce

$4.00

Marmalade

$1.75

Etoufee Sauce

$5.00

Maple Butter Drizzle

$1.00

Warm Peach Cobbler Toppings

$4.00

Banana Cream Cheese Drizzle

$1.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Drizzle

$1.00

Nana's Slaw

$5.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Fried Crispies

Signature Waffle - On the Side

$8.00

Time for Lunch

Nana’S Southern Fried Chicken

$13.00

Southern Fried Catfish

$16.00

Lobster For Lunch

$42.00

Lemon Pepper Catfish & Shrimp

$25.00

Cajun Shimp Po Boy

$15.00

Southern Fried Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

Chicken Philly

$16.00

Fried Chicken Spinach Salad

$16.00

Secret Menu

Honey Sriracha

$42.00

Nana's Cajun Creole

$45.00

Smothered catfish & shrimp etouffee

$36.00

Surf and Turf

$48.00

WAFFLES

Strawberry Shortcake And Chicken

$19.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$11.00

Strawberry French Toast and Chicken

$18.00

Strawberry French Toast

$10.00

EMPLOYEE MERCH

Employees Black Polo Shirts

$20.00

GUEST MERCH

Nana’S T-Shirt. Small(6)\\\Mediam(6)\\\Large(5)\\\Extra Lg(5)

$20.00

Bananna Bread

$20.00

Nana's Hat

$15.00

Kooking With Kelli Cook Book

$20.00

Nana's Tumbler

$20.00

Paper Mask

$2.00

Nanas Mask

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Voted Best Chicken & Waffles"

Location

Hwy 20 W, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough - 573 Jonesboro Road
orange starNo Reviews
573 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Starshines - 3B Keys Ferry St
orange starNo Reviews
3b Keys Ferry Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3B Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston