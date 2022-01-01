Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackson Drug

15 East Deloney Ave

Jackson, WY 83001

Classic Burger
Grilled Cheese
Basket of Fries

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Vanilla Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Water

$0.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Water to go

$1.50

White Wine Glass

Sundae Chardonnay

$12.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$12.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Vitamin Water (Any Flavor)

$4.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Burnside Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Arione Mario FM Montepulciano

$30.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL LaMarca Prosecco

$36.00

Munchies

Basket of Fries

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Flyboy Fries

$14.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

6 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

12 Jumbo Wings

$20.00

Soups

Cup of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Cup of Tomato Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$10.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$10.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Small Caesar Salad

$11.00

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Green Goddess Bowl

$18.00

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$19.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

French Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.00

Black & Blue Burger

$19.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$18.50

Truck Driver

$26.00

Bison Burger

$20.00

Elk Burger

$22.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Burger

$17.00

Veg Head

$15.00

Single BYOB

$15.00

Double BYOB

$22.00

Bison BYOB

$19.00

Elk BYOB

$18.00

Grilled Chicken BYOB

$16.00

Veg Head BYOB

$15.00

Baskets & Plates

Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Gyro

$17.00

Naked Dog

$13.00

Meatloaf

$25.00

Idaho Trout

$28.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$27.00

Sauces & Sides

Sauces

Sides

Ice Cream & Milkshakes

Single Scoop

$6.00

Double Scoop

$9.00

Triple Scoop

$12.00

Vanilla Shake

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Black & White Shake

$10.00

Huckleberry Shake

$10.00

Cowboy Coffee Shake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Shake

$10.00

Mint Chip Shake

$10.00

Oreo Shake

$10.50

Heath Bar Shake

$10.50

Butterfinger Shake

$10.50

Strawberry Shake

$10.50

Marshmallow Shake

$10.50

Birthday Cake Shake

$10.50

Mudslide Shake

$10.50

Peanut Butter Shake

$10.50

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Cookie Monster Sundae

$10.00

Buzz Sundae

$10.00

Banana Split

$11.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Cake

$2.00

Pints and Half Gallons

Pint of Vanilla

$9.00

Pint of Chocolate

$9.00

Pint of Huckleberry

$9.00

Pint of Cowboy Coffee

$9.00

Pint of Chocolate Chip

$9.00

Pint of Mint Chip

$9.00

Half Gallon of Vanilla

$20.00

Half Gallon of Chocolate

$20.00

Half Gallon of Huckleberry

$20.00

Half Gallon of Cowboy Coffee

$20.00

Half Gallon of Chocolate Chip

$20.00

Half Gallon of Mint Chip

$20.00

Kid's Food Menu

Kid's Fries

$5.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hotdog

$7.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Ice Cream Menu

Kid's Cone

$4.00

Kid's Scoop

$4.00

Kid's Shake

$6.00

Jackson Drug Merchandise

Jackson Drug Logo Hat (Any Color)

$30.00

JHHR Hat (Any Color)

$30.00

OVO Hat (Any Color)

$30.00

Jackson Drug Foam Trucker Hat

$24.00

JD Tee

$24.00+

JD Baseball Tee

$26.00+

JD Crew Sweatshirt

$55.00+

JD Hoodie Sweatshirt

$65.00+

Jackson Drug Pint Glass

$12.00

Jackson Drug White Coffee Mug

$12.00

Jackson Drug White Enamel Camping Mug

$12.00

Jackson Drug Canvas Bag

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For nearly 100 years the Jackson Drug and Original Soda Fountain has held a special place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike.

Website

Location

15 East Deloney Ave, Jackson, WY 83001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

