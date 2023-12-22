Restaurant info

THE locals hangout serving New York style, hand-tossed pizzas with unique topping combinations in a chill tavern-style setting. Been featured on the Food Networks hit show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives on 3 separate occasions. Offering pizza by the slice, salads, appetizers and more. Full Bar with great selection of local beers. Open for Dine in, take-out or In Town Delivery. A must visit while in Jackson Hole.