Pinky G's - Jackson Hole
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
THE locals hangout serving New York style, hand-tossed pizzas with unique topping combinations in a chill tavern-style setting. Been featured on the Food Networks hit show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives on 3 separate occasions. Offering pizza by the slice, salads, appetizers and more. Full Bar with great selection of local beers. Open for Dine in, take-out or In Town Delivery. A must visit while in Jackson Hole.
Location
50 West Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Gallery